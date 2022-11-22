ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 2

Related
WacoTrib.com

Plantersville's 'painted church' a gem of its own

If you live around Houston, you may know about “The Painted Churches of Texas.” They are restored churches from the 1800s with paintings, statues, choir lofts with pipe organs and antiques. Many stunning restored churches, both brick or wood, exist throughout Texas. The best known 20 are near...
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
wtaw.com

Student Bonfire Is Cancelled

There will be no student bonfire north of Bryan this year. Social media from the independent Student Bonfire organization posted that “Due to conditions on the new Stack Site and forecasted weather, we must postpone Burn for 2022. This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Classroom Champion: Navasota’s Avery McKinney

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - News Three Sports would like to congratulate our newest Classroom Champion, Avery McKinney. The Navasota High School senior has a 5.025 grade point average and ranks second in her class. Avery participates in the National Honor Society, Bull Buck Out, Navasota Trash Off, 4-H, and has served as president of the FFA for the past two years.
NAVASOTA, TX
Talk Radio 960am

Texas Theme Park Bus Involved in Fiery Fatal Crash

A shuttle bus ferrying guests from a Christmas theme park near College Station Texas was involved in a fiery fatal crash this past Saturday night. The crash happened shortly after midnight early Sunday morning as the shuttle bus was carrying passengers back to their cars after a visit to Santa's Wonderland theme park.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Westinghouse building in Providence Park has been sold to a Dallas based company after being owned by Oldham Goodwin Capital for six years. The old Westinghouse campus was occupied by an electronics company that built radar systems for the air force in College Station between 1983 until 1999. After they closed, the old campus sat empty in the middle of College Station for nearly two decades.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an open concept, split floor plan located in the Castlegate II community. With this home, you can...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Stormy, rainy Thanksgiving afternoon & evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hold on to your stuffing, Brazos Valley. Rain and thunderstorms will invite themselves over for Thanksgiving dinner this year. An extremely slow-moving weather system is moving into Texas today and lingers in the Lone Star State through Saturday. Rounds of rain, thunder, and cooler air are expected over the next 48 to 72 hours.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Eat fresh, eat local with Field to Family

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever gone grocery shopping and thought to yourself “where does this meat come from?” look no further. The Three caught up with Katherine Denena, Owner of Field to Family, a direct-to-consumer fresh beef farm in College Station. Denena says their meats...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Twin City Mission to offer hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission wants to help make sure everyone has a warm meal on Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is a time when we should really stop and reflect and not be too concerned about what we don’t have in life, but what we are thankful for,” Director of Community Relations Ron Crozier said. “It’s not always about having the most or the fastest or the biggest. It’s about having family and friends, opportunities, places to lay your head at night, and having a warm meal. That’s what Twin City Mission stands for.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Update: Missing Brazos County man found safe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe, according to his family members. The 27-year-old was last seen Tuesday morning at his home. On Wednesday night, he was reported found and safe. No other details were immediately available.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Experience holiday wonder with Christmas at the Tree Farm

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The most wonderful time of the year wouldn’t be quite as wonderful without Christmas lights. That’s why the Brazos Valley Tree Farm is welcoming the community to join in the holiday cheer with Christmas at the Tree Farm every night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Dec. 31.
BRYAN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy