KBTX.com
Heroes: tow truck driver and A&M professor credited with rescuing crash victims
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Days after a fiery crash claimed one person’s life and injured several others, we are learning more about the heroes who emerged to help prevent an already tragic situation from worsening. A College Station police officer, a tow truck driver who is also a volunteer...
WacoTrib.com
Plantersville's 'painted church' a gem of its own
If you live around Houston, you may know about “The Painted Churches of Texas.” They are restored churches from the 1800s with paintings, statues, choir lofts with pipe organs and antiques. Many stunning restored churches, both brick or wood, exist throughout Texas. The best known 20 are near...
wtaw.com
Student Bonfire Is Cancelled
There will be no student bonfire north of Bryan this year. Social media from the independent Student Bonfire organization posted that “Due to conditions on the new Stack Site and forecasted weather, we must postpone Burn for 2022. This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept.”
Rudder High School Football hold T-shirt sale for severely injured coach
BRYAN, Texas — In the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 20, a wrong-way crash occurred in the 2800 block of Hwy 6 new Post Oak Mall. One person was killed, and two were injured in the crash. One of those injured was Rudder High School football and track...
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Navasota’s Avery McKinney
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - News Three Sports would like to congratulate our newest Classroom Champion, Avery McKinney. The Navasota High School senior has a 5.025 grade point average and ranks second in her class. Avery participates in the National Honor Society, Bull Buck Out, Navasota Trash Off, 4-H, and has served as president of the FFA for the past two years.
Talk Radio 960am
Texas Theme Park Bus Involved in Fiery Fatal Crash
A shuttle bus ferrying guests from a Christmas theme park near College Station Texas was involved in a fiery fatal crash this past Saturday night. The crash happened shortly after midnight early Sunday morning as the shuttle bus was carrying passengers back to their cars after a visit to Santa's Wonderland theme park.
KBTX.com
“We paid you in good faith” Pool contractor not holding their end of the bargain
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A College Station family says a local pool contractor is not holding their end of the bargain when it comes to honoring a warranty for their pool and hot tub. The Flores family reached out to KBTX after having their issues ignored by both the pool contractor and the warranty company.
KBTX.com
Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Westinghouse building in Providence Park has been sold to a Dallas based company after being owned by Oldham Goodwin Capital for six years. The old Westinghouse campus was occupied by an electronics company that built radar systems for the air force in College Station between 1983 until 1999. After they closed, the old campus sat empty in the middle of College Station for nearly two decades.
KBTX.com
Police confirm names of victims involved in fiery SUV and bus crash on Highway 6
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have released the names of those who were involved in Sunday morning’s fiery and fatal crash on Highway 6. Police say it happened just after midnight when a Jeep Liberty crossed the highway and collided with a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle bus near the Academy store.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an open concept, split floor plan located in the Castlegate II community. With this home, you can...
KBTX.com
Burleson County rescue looks for donations for dog’s surgery
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A dog will have another chance at life after receiving good news that he will be able to live through injuries he sustained. Haven Animal Rescue of Texas have been taking care of a puppy that they have named Tuffy after he was struck by a car.
KBTX.com
Stormy, rainy Thanksgiving afternoon & evening
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hold on to your stuffing, Brazos Valley. Rain and thunderstorms will invite themselves over for Thanksgiving dinner this year. An extremely slow-moving weather system is moving into Texas today and lingers in the Lone Star State through Saturday. Rounds of rain, thunder, and cooler air are expected over the next 48 to 72 hours.
KBTX.com
Eat fresh, eat local with Field to Family
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever gone grocery shopping and thought to yourself “where does this meat come from?” look no further. The Three caught up with Katherine Denena, Owner of Field to Family, a direct-to-consumer fresh beef farm in College Station. Denena says their meats...
College Station, Bryan city offices to close for Thanksgiving holiday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — City offices for the cities of Bryan and College Station will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday beginning on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. As a result of the holiday, College Station residents will have their trash and recycling pickup dates...
3-story building collapses as crews put out fierce fire in Spring, officials say
Video obtained by ABC13 shows a witness who can be heard saying, "Oh my gosh," while passing the bright fire.
KBTX.com
Twin City Mission to offer hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission wants to help make sure everyone has a warm meal on Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is a time when we should really stop and reflect and not be too concerned about what we don’t have in life, but what we are thankful for,” Director of Community Relations Ron Crozier said. “It’s not always about having the most or the fastest or the biggest. It’s about having family and friends, opportunities, places to lay your head at night, and having a warm meal. That’s what Twin City Mission stands for.”
KBTX.com
Update: Missing Brazos County man found safe
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe, according to his family members. The 27-year-old was last seen Tuesday morning at his home. On Wednesday night, he was reported found and safe. No other details were immediately available.
KBTX.com
‘She’s an inspiration’: Broadmoor Place resident celebrates 105th birthday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One special lady celebrated her 105th birthday on Wednesday. Several family members, friends and Broadmoor Place staff gathered this afternoon to wish Lillian Holubec a “Happy Birthday.” Holubec sat in the center of the room, opened presents, ate cake and ice cream, all while solving her word puzzle.
KBTX.com
Experience holiday wonder with Christmas at the Tree Farm
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The most wonderful time of the year wouldn’t be quite as wonderful without Christmas lights. That’s why the Brazos Valley Tree Farm is welcoming the community to join in the holiday cheer with Christmas at the Tree Farm every night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Dec. 31.
Bryan, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Bryan. The Veritas Academy football team will have a game with Logos Preparatory Academy on November 25, 2022, 16:55:00. The Chilton High School football team will have a game with Burton High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
