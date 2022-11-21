ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkridge, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Maryland teen’s remains found in wooded area a month after she went missing

GREENBELT CITY, Md. (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after the skeletal remains of a missing 17-year-old girl were recently discovered. On Oct. 11, the Greenbelt Police Department announced that Rosa Diaz-Santos was missing. She was reportedly last seen on Sept. 22 leaving Franklin Park to attend Eleanor Roosevelt High School, wearing blue ripped jeans, a black sweater, and black and white Crocs.
GREENBELT, MD
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy