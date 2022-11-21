ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL Analysis Network

5 Bold Predictions For Bills at Lions On Thanksgiving Day

The Detroit Lions will be playing their annual Thanksgiving afternoon game and this time they will be welcoming the Buffalo Bills to town. The Bills just played a game in Detroit, as their home game was moved to Ford Field in Week 11 after a snowstorm in Buffalo forced a change of venue.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Why do the Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving?

DETROIT – Why is the country forced to watch our Detroit Lions every Thanksgiving?. It all started when the Lions were actually the Portsmouth Spartans back in 1929. In 1934, owner George Richards bought the team and moved it to Detroit. The Lions, at that time, were looking for...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions final injury report for Week 12: 5 regular starters are out

The final injury report for the Detroit Lions for Thursday’s matchup at Ford Field against the Buffalo Bills is not good news for the upset-minded Lions. The combination of a physically taxing win over the New York Giants and a short week to recover took its toll. Both starting guards, Evan Brown and Jonah Jackson, will miss the game with injuries. So will top CB Jeff Okudah, who is out with a brain injury suffered in New York.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Bills face Lions, aiming for 2nd straight win at Ford Field

BUFFALO (7-3) at DETROIT (4-6) Thursday 12:30 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 6-4-1. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Lions 14-13 on Dec. 16, 2018 at Orchard Park, New York. LAST WEEK: Bills beat Browns 31-23; Lions beat Giants 31-18 BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (9), PASS (3), SCORING (2).
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updating the Lions 2023 draft slots after Week 11 and a look at what those produced recently

Even with the Detroit Lions in the midst of a three-game win streak, the team’s prospects in the 2023 NFL draft keep getting better. The Lions are now 4-6 and on the relevant fringes of the NFC playoff picture. Their own draft slot after Week 11’s conclusion sits at No. 13 overall. Thanks to the Los Angeles Rams’ steep decline, Detroit still has a pick closer to No. 1 overall.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy