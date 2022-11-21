Read full article on original website
NFL Analysis Network
5 Bold Predictions For Bills at Lions On Thanksgiving Day
The Detroit Lions will be playing their annual Thanksgiving afternoon game and this time they will be welcoming the Buffalo Bills to town. The Bills just played a game in Detroit, as their home game was moved to Ford Field in Week 11 after a snowstorm in Buffalo forced a change of venue.
Detroit News
'He's got it': Lions' Jameson Williams returns to practice, not ready to play yet
Allen Park — Finally, the wait is over. The Detroit Lions announced Monday that first-round draft pick Jameson Williams will begin practicing this week, more than 10 months after he suffered a torn ACL in the College Football Playoff championship game with the University of Alabama. With Williams' return...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Why do the Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving?
DETROIT – Why is the country forced to watch our Detroit Lions every Thanksgiving?. It all started when the Lions were actually the Portsmouth Spartans back in 1929. In 1934, owner George Richards bought the team and moved it to Detroit. The Lions, at that time, were looking for...
What uniforms the Bills, Lions will wear in Week 12
Detroit Lions (4-6) It is not confirmed by the team, but reportedly the Lions will wear their color rush uniforms. Here is a previous post featuring the combination:
Former JSU Football Player Called up by the Detroit Lions
DETROIT, Mich. (WJTV) – A former Jackson State Tiger is getting called up by his NFL team. James Houston has been added to the Detroit Lions active/injured list according to the team. Houston, who is a linebacker, won SWAC defensive player of the year in 2021.
Lions Draw Controversial Referee on Thanksgiving
The referee assignment for Detroit's Thanksgiving game is concerning.
NFC North Week 12 power rankings: Lions are on the way up
Try not to panic, but we’re entering the final third of the 2022 NFL season. For the first two thirds of the year, the Minnesota Vikings have run the NFC North division and despite them faltering in Week 11, that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. What could be changing, however, is the sudden emergence of the Detroit Lions.
Lions final injury report for Week 12: 5 regular starters are out
The final injury report for the Detroit Lions for Thursday’s matchup at Ford Field against the Buffalo Bills is not good news for the upset-minded Lions. The combination of a physically taxing win over the New York Giants and a short week to recover took its toll. Both starting guards, Evan Brown and Jonah Jackson, will miss the game with injuries. So will top CB Jeff Okudah, who is out with a brain injury suffered in New York.
Texans vs. Dolphins Preview: A Fresh Start Under Center
Houston travels to face the well-rested Miami Dolphins in Week 12 from Hardrock Stadium.
FOX Sports
Bills face Lions, aiming for 2nd straight win at Ford Field
BUFFALO (7-3) at DETROIT (4-6) Thursday 12:30 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 6-4-1. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Lions 14-13 on Dec. 16, 2018 at Orchard Park, New York. LAST WEEK: Bills beat Browns 31-23; Lions beat Giants 31-18 BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (9), PASS (3), SCORING (2).
MLive.com
Lions expecting Thanksgiving insanity as they seek first 4-game win streak since 2016
ALLEN PARK -- As the Detroit Lions flew home from their win in New York against the Giants, Dan Campbell was already knee-deep in preparations for the short turnaround to Thanksgiving. Then, it hit him. Ford Field was bumping for the team’s last game at Ford Field, a win against...
How to watch Lions vs. Bills (11/24/2022): Free live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (4-6) will have to get through one of the NFL’s elite teams to move their winning streak to four games. Detroit welcomes quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (7-3) for this year’s Thanksgiving game at Ford Field. Watch the NFL on...
Updating the Lions 2023 draft slots after Week 11 and a look at what those produced recently
Even with the Detroit Lions in the midst of a three-game win streak, the team’s prospects in the 2023 NFL draft keep getting better. The Lions are now 4-6 and on the relevant fringes of the NFC playoff picture. Their own draft slot after Week 11’s conclusion sits at No. 13 overall. Thanks to the Los Angeles Rams’ steep decline, Detroit still has a pick closer to No. 1 overall.
