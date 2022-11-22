Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson blasts the old Warner Bros. regime for ‘inexplicably and inexcusably’ sidelining Superman
Dwayne Johnson has been putting on a brave face to celebrate the success of Black Adam, even if he did feel compelled to step in when he deemed comparisons to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to be unfair. The actor and producer’s “the hierarchy of power...
Hell doesn’t freeze over after one of the worst sequels in history fails to shake off its well-earned reputation
Any franchise that begins with one of the greatest, most important, and most influential films in the history of cinema has nowhere to go but down, but watching what became of Steven Spielberg’s baby by the time Jaws: The Revenge rolled around in 1987 is almost painful to witness.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Tony Gilroy says ‘Andor’ season two in 2023 is possible and a big ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ reveal looks to be coming soon
The last thing on our minds before we go to sleep is Andor. The first thing when we wake up? Andor. We’re now mere hours away from the season finale and advance notices indicate we should prepare ourselves for some Star Wars excellence. The only downside will be that once it’s over, we’re facing a long wait for the second season.
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Egomaniac Kevin Bacon took his wife to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ just to see her reaction to his name-drop
At long last, one of the longest-running gags in Marvel Cinematic Universe history will be paid off this coming Friday when Kevin Bacon shares the screen with the franchise’s marquee band of intergalactic misfits in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Having been name-dropped in both James Gunn’s...
Grown man Elon Musk giggles to himself after discovering half-a-decade old #StayWoke Twitter merch
Elon Musk’s religious-like dedication to outing himself as an old man completely out of touch with the modern world continues, as he sinisterly giggles to himself after discovering old #StayWoke merchandise in Twitter’s offices. Twitter’s offices must have reopened after Musk shut it down fearing sabotage, as he’s...
Dwayne Johnson agrees that the best performance in ‘Black Adam’ isn’t his own
Say what you will about the quality of the film itself (most all critics have done so unabashedly by now), but one can’t deny that Black Adam has had an impressive run at the box office, and continues to go strong in cinemas nearly a month and a half later. Indeed, it’s just about all that Dwayne Johnson, who’s largely responsible for this movie existing in the first place, could have hoped for.
Kevin Bacon opens up on finally getting to pay off one of the MCU’s longest-running gags
Ever since Kevin Bacon was first name-dropped in Guardians of the Galaxy, there was an air of inevitability surrounding the actor’s eventual involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. He couldn’t play a fictional character, though, after it was firmly established that the star of Footloose was a very...
Marvel fandom has now firmly turned on Taika Waititi despite him delivering one of the best MCU movies
Chris Hemsworth’s recent interview has sparked debate among the MCU faithful about the role the fourth film in the Thor franchise has played in the character’s development. Although the movie’s director Taika Waititi became the fandom’s sweetheart with his work on Ragnarok, he has just as quickly become a nuisance with 2022’s Love & Thunder.
The Transformers now exist in the MCU, and both fandoms have a ton of questions
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. James Gunn has a tendency to throw canon to the wind for the sake of a hilarious joke that he knows will blow the fans’ minds – see Stan Lee being revealed as a messenger for the Watchers in Guardians Vol. 2 or the references to Bat-Mite in DC’s Peacemaker. Well, he’s only gone and done it again in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, now streaming on Disney, which manages to make a whole other franchise that’s not owned by the Disney part of MCU canon.
Does ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ have a post-credits scene?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now finally available to watch on Disney Plus, officially ringing in the festive season for Marvel fans everywhere. Following on from Werewolf by Night at Halloween, this is the MCU’s second ever Special Presentation and its first ever Christmas special. As it’s a somewhat unique entry in the franchise, then, you might be wondering if it adheres to a long-held tradition or not. Namely, does it have a post-credits scene?
The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand
As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.
At long last, a big-name director finally has nice things to say about Marvel
Anytime a high-profile filmmaker name-drops the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the chances are high that they’ll be disparaging the all-conquering comic book conglomerate for ruining the sacred artform of cinema, and they’re completely entitled to that opinion. Quentin Tarantino has become the latest to jump on the bandwagon after...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans ponder the most puzzling plot hole of the ‘Holiday Special’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In terms of plot, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special barely adds anything to the overarching plot of Phase Four or the upcoming Phase Five. But what it does is offer a plot hole that has left fans scratching their heads and coming up with explanations of their own as the 40-minute special either didn’t bother to wrap up its loose end or deliberately left it hanging.
‘Guardians’ Holiday Special debuts to higher Rotten Tomatoes score than ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
With the initial reviews rolling in for the Disney Plus original, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it seems the debut score on Rotten Tomatoes is overshadowing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest theatrical outing, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The RT critical score for the Guardians Holiday Special is...
‘Andor’ was so good it’s already ruined future ‘Star Wars’ shows for fans
Andor finally wrapped up its super-sized 12-part first season run this week, bringing an end to what is easily the most acclaimed Star Wars Disney Plus series we’ve had to date. While Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett might’ve had their fair share of fan-pleasing moments, many agreed they were lacking a certain depth and weight. That was definitely not the case with Andor, which has been widely applauded for its textured, thematically resonated storytelling.
Stephen King suddenly has everyone arguing over one of the worst movies ever made
Thanks to his status as one of the most famous authors on the planet, not to mention the pedestal he’s put upon as one of the horror genre’s definitive voices across any medium, people on social media are always willing to hear what Stephen King has to say.
Every member of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ ranked by how likely they are to murder you
Warning: This article contains spoiler for Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is slowly building up the number of teams in its arsenal. We started with the Avengers and now we have been slowly getting the Young Avengers and even the Eternals. But there is one superhero team that if you called them superheroes, it might be a bit of a stretch. That’s right, we are talking about the Guardians of the Galaxy.
