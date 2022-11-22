ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

wbrc.com

Hoover making moves for competitive first responder pay

HOOVER Ala. (WBRC) - Some first responders in Hoover could soon make more money, after the city council voted to give the mayor the power to adjust salaries. The city started to notice neighboring cities and counties push their starting salaries for first responders above Hoover’s, so they wanted to do something about it to be able to retain talent.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Montevallo Fire Department celebrates Battalion Chief

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Alan Blackmon, Battalion Chief of the Montevallo Fire Department, is celebrating 45 years of service. Chief Blackmon has saved lives. 35 years ago, he was known for his bravery and courage when he pulled a woman from the explosion at the Bubba’s gas station. Since...
MONTEVALLO, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that took place on Springville Road. One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one is currently in custody. The shooting took place on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Person shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thanksgiving evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person suffered a gunshot wound in Birmingham this Thanksgiving evening. A Birmingham Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to an area on Springville Road, in the area of Edwards Lake Road about 5:20 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the victim was a 20-year-old...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Leeds Police preparing for hectic Black Friday

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Your attention will likely soon turn from fun with the family to black Friday bargain hunting. Some of you may have already made plans for where and when you plan to shop, but you’re not the only ones with a plan. On Thanksgiving, many in...
LEEDS, AL
wbrc.com

Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Co. schools in Northport city limits to receive grant money

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A few Tuscaloosa County schools located within Northport city limits are set to receive a nice financial windfall. It’s happening because of what the Northport City Council did this week. The amount is $350,000, and this is the third year the Northport City Council...
NORTHPORT, AL
wbrc.com

18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on November 24, 2022. Police say that around 6:50 p.m. two males arrived at UAB Hospital in a private car, suffering from gunshot wounds. 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Erron Brown sentenced to three years in prison for 2018 Galleria shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man who shot two people at the Riverchase Galleria in 2018 has pled guilty and will spend three years in prison. Erron Brown pled guilty to two counts for First Degree Assault in the 2018 shooting that killed one person and injuring two others. Brown was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of supervised probation.
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

BPD investigating robbery at 150 Summit Apartments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, officers received multiple calls that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot in a possible robbery attempt. He […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man shot in robbery attempt at Birmingham apartments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — There are no suspects in custody after a shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said multiple 911 calls reported a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Police said when officers arrived,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Walker County shooting leaves one person hospitalized

CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Walker County on Thursday. One victim was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Pea Ridge Road in Cordova. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said one person is currently in custody.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Hundreds attend Sam Lapidus Montclair Run in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every Thanksgiving Day Since 1976, the Levite Jewish Community Center welcomes the Birmingham community to Montclair Road for the Sam Lapidus Montclair Run. More than 1,300 runners showed up for the event that celebrates Sam Lapidus’s life and raises funds for the LJCC and the Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Volunteers lend helping hands to Jimmie Hale Mission

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving Day is filled with good food, laughter, love, and so much more. However, some may not be so fortunate to experience that this holiday. The Jimmie Hale Mission has been preparing days in advance to meet a critical need for those most vulnerable in the community. They are planning to feed over 700 people on Thanksgiving.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

