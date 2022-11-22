Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Hoover making moves for competitive first responder pay
HOOVER Ala. (WBRC) - Some first responders in Hoover could soon make more money, after the city council voted to give the mayor the power to adjust salaries. The city started to notice neighboring cities and counties push their starting salaries for first responders above Hoover’s, so they wanted to do something about it to be able to retain talent.
wbrc.com
Montevallo Fire Department celebrates Battalion Chief
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Alan Blackmon, Battalion Chief of the Montevallo Fire Department, is celebrating 45 years of service. Chief Blackmon has saved lives. 35 years ago, he was known for his bravery and courage when he pulled a woman from the explosion at the Bubba’s gas station. Since...
wbrc.com
City of Hoover explains what they say caused payroll issues for city employees
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - An update to a payroll Issue in Hoover. The City of Hoover is shedding light on how they were rectifying payroll issues impacting city employees, including police officers and firefighters who were underpaid or overpaid for months. City attorney Alan Rice told WBRC the city overpaid...
wbrc.com
Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that took place on Springville Road. One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one is currently in custody. The shooting took place on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and...
wvtm13.com
Person shot on Springville Road in Birmingham on Thanksgiving evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person suffered a gunshot wound in Birmingham this Thanksgiving evening. A Birmingham Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to an area on Springville Road, in the area of Edwards Lake Road about 5:20 p.m. A fire department spokesperson said the victim was a 20-year-old...
wbrc.com
Leeds Police preparing for hectic Black Friday
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Your attention will likely soon turn from fun with the family to black Friday bargain hunting. Some of you may have already made plans for where and when you plan to shop, but you’re not the only ones with a plan. On Thanksgiving, many in...
wbrc.com
Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Co. schools in Northport city limits to receive grant money
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A few Tuscaloosa County schools located within Northport city limits are set to receive a nice financial windfall. It’s happening because of what the Northport City Council did this week. The amount is $350,000, and this is the third year the Northport City Council...
alreporter.com
Birmingham City Council approves $1 million in funds for conflict resolution schools
The Birmingham City Council has unanimously approved $1 million for a conflict resolution program to be implemented in Birmingham City Schools using an “evidence-based, culturally relevant, holistic approach” to address issues related to anger management. “This is another tool in our toolbox as we work to support prevention...
wbrc.com
18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on November 24, 2022. Police say that around 6:50 p.m. two males arrived at UAB Hospital in a private car, suffering from gunshot wounds. 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
wbrc.com
Erron Brown sentenced to three years in prison for 2018 Galleria shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man who shot two people at the Riverchase Galleria in 2018 has pled guilty and will spend three years in prison. Erron Brown pled guilty to two counts for First Degree Assault in the 2018 shooting that killed one person and injuring two others. Brown was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of supervised probation.
BPD investigating robbery at 150 Summit Apartments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, officers received multiple calls that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot in a possible robbery attempt. He […]
ABC 33/40 News
Man shot in robbery attempt at Birmingham apartments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — There are no suspects in custody after a shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said multiple 911 calls reported a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Police said when officers arrived,...
wbrc.com
Walker County shooting leaves one person hospitalized
CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Walker County on Thursday. One victim was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Pea Ridge Road in Cordova. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office said one person is currently in custody.
wbrc.com
Hundreds attend Sam Lapidus Montclair Run in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every Thanksgiving Day Since 1976, the Levite Jewish Community Center welcomes the Birmingham community to Montclair Road for the Sam Lapidus Montclair Run. More than 1,300 runners showed up for the event that celebrates Sam Lapidus’s life and raises funds for the LJCC and the Alabama...
wvtm13.com
Teen shot while travelling in vehicle, later died at Birmingham hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An 18-year-old from Birmingham was shot in a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Thanksgiving evening. The Birmingham Police Department said officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital to investigate two people who showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire and Rescue prepared for one of the busiest weeks of the year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week is one of the busiest times of year for first responders. Between first time turkey cooks and many getting out on the road to visit family and friends, Birmingham Fire fighters are expecting a busy Thanksgiving. The department actively works to boost staffing levels...
Center Point approves purchase of 2 police Interceptors at recent City Council meeting
By Loyd Mcintosh, For the Tribune CENTER POINT — The Center Point City Council approved the purchase of police vehicles during a rescheduled council meeting Monday, Nov. 14. In a brief meeting lasting less than 20 minutes, the Center City council approved a proposal from Stivers Ford for two Ford Police Interceptors at a price […]
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
wvtm13.com
Volunteers lend helping hands to Jimmie Hale Mission
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving Day is filled with good food, laughter, love, and so much more. However, some may not be so fortunate to experience that this holiday. The Jimmie Hale Mission has been preparing days in advance to meet a critical need for those most vulnerable in the community. They are planning to feed over 700 people on Thanksgiving.
