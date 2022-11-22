Read full article on original website
Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 21-24, 2022
ROCHELLE — On Nov. 21, Rochelle Police cited Brayan Orozco-Ramos, 21, Rochelle, for improper lane usage. Orozco-Ramos posted an promise to comply and a court date is set for Jan. 27, 2023. On Nov. 21, Rochelle Police cited Edlaus L. New, 52, New York, for operating an uninsured motor...
Ogle County Sheriff's Report: Nov. 21-22
OGLE COUNTY — On Nov. 21 at 5:18 p.m., Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Oregon EMS responded to the area of 4000 East Pine Rock Road for the report of a one vehicle crash with injuries. After an investigation, it was determined that a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile of Chana, lost control traveling south around the curve in the 4000 block of East Pine Rock Road. The Chevrolet entered the east ditch, and rolled back onto the roadway. The 16-year-old male juvenile driver was checked by Oregon EMS, and refused treatment with a parent present. A 14-year old-male juvenile passenger, also of Chana, was transported to KSB Hospital by Oregon EMS for non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Boys Bowling: Rochelle handed nonconference loss at Mendota
MENDOTA — The Rochelle Hub varsity bowling team faced Mendota on the road Tuesday evening, falling 3,416-3,083 in nonconference action. Freshman Andrew Powell rolled a team-high 562 series score for the Hubs (2-4, 1-2 Interstate 8), while junior Sam Tracey added a 540 series score and junior Christian Thorne followed with a 512 series score in the meet.
Wrestling: Hubs score dual win over ranked Dixon
ROCHELLE — A battle of state-ranked teams capped off an exciting evening of wrestling at Rochelle Township High School on Tuesday, when the Hubs hosted their season-opening varsity triangular meet with the Burlington Central Rockets and Dixon Dukes. Currently ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, Rochelle recorded five falls...
