rockrivercurrent.com
For some Rockford-area neighborhoods, it’s turkey time all year round
ROCKFORD — Sydney Baldwin’s dogs typically scare off anything that moves through her yard, but turkeys hold their ground. “My dogs go out and bark at them and the turkeys just look at them,” Baldwin said. “The other day my dogs were barking at them, they came across the street to see the dogs. They came right up to the fence.”
Family drives 73 miles to find perfect Christmas tree at Williams Tree Farm
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Following Thanksgiving, many people will put up a Christmas tree. But this year, with inflation and rising costs, local tree farms say they are trying to help shoppers avoid breaking the bank. In search of the perfect tree, Dennis Horgan and his family drove 73 miles from Schaumburg to Rockton to […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Police Assemble and Delivers 25 Thanksgiving Baskets, Turkey and All
Dixon Police Officers assembled and delivered 25 Thanksgiving baskets to local families in need earlier this week. From the turkey to all of the fixings, these families are all set!. A special thank you goes out to the staff at Dixon Walmart for helping us prepare these baskets!. The Dixon...
Garage sale held for late Rockford Speedway owner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of the late owner of the Rockford Speedway is holding a garage sale on Friday. It will take place at Loves Park’s Forest Hills Lodge. Jody Deery passed away back in June. She was a big collector of nativity scenes. She would open up her house every year so […]
rockrivercurrent.com
‘We just need South Main to thrive again’: Shop provides camaraderie through free sewing classes
ROCKFORD — The vintage feel of Collettia Berryhill’s new south-side shop harkens back to the heydays on South Main Street. Berryhill, whose friends call her Cleta, ran Ruben’s Pharmacy with her brother Ruben Samuel Jr. for 42 years until his death in May 2019. She remembers the bustling foot traffic, Black-owned clubs and businesses that made the south side thrive decades ago.
Where to See Christmas Lights in the Stateline
Grab a cup of hot cocoa, load the kids in the car, and go check out these 2022 Christmas light displays in the Rockford area. Several of these lights shows are ones where you get out and walk around, some are drive-thru, and others are impressive neighborhood decorations. Here are the Christmas light displays you should take the time to see this year!
MyStateline.com
Holiday shopping and décor with Porch
It’s always nice to find everything you need in one place and when it comes to the holiday season, Porch has got you covered. We’re speaking with Lori Wetzel and Whitney Detig about everything you can buy this season at Porch. They have adorable baby clothes and tons of home décor. Porch is located at 3065 N Perryville Rd in Rockford; you can stop on by and see all that they have to offer.
Q98.5
Good Reason To NOT Give Money To Illinois Panhandlers
If you're torn about giving money to panhandlers, here is a good reason to NOT do it. Homelessness And Hunger Are Huge Problems In Our World. I hear people complaining about the Rockford panhandlers all the time. Some believe the problem is just here in our city. Unfortunately, it's everywhere. Does giving money help or hurt more?
Black Friday in Rockford: Where to find deals at locally owned stores
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s no secret that most of the long Black Friday lines will form outside national chain stores as shoppers jostle to get an early jump on their holiday shopping. Stores like Target, Macy’s, and Kohl’s won’t be without big crowds on Nov. 25. But, Rockford also has s vibrant local business community […]
WSPY NEWS
Remember to get that turkey in the fridge to thaw
If you haven't already, it might be time to get that frozen turkey in the fridge to thaw ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday. DeKalb County Health Department Environmental Health Practitioner Dawn Nance says that thawing times vary. The USDA suggests about one day per four to five pounds of thawing...
Woodman’s adds $1 million to planned Janesville community center
JANESVILLE, Wis. — On Wednesday, a planned community center in Janesville took another step toward reality. The grocery store chain Woodman’s announced a new $1 million pledge to the proposed indoor sports and convention center. The company bought the naming rights to the building for $2 million in 2019. “Over the last few years, we have all experienced an inflationary...
Machesney Park manufacturer celebrates 30 years
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Superior Joining Technologies is celebrating 30 years in Machesney Park after starting in a garage in 1992. Now, the business boasts a 55,000-square-foot building at 1260 Turret Drive. To celebrate its anniversary, the welding company invested $600,000 in three new state-of-the-art machines. “I think it makes people proud to be […]
You Make The Call: Are These Midwestern Foods Really Gross?
Over the weekend, I got an email note from a friend who formerly lived here in the Rockford area. In the email, he included a link to a piece about "classic" Midwestern food dishes he found on a website. After I pointed out that he himself had lived in the...
Mendota Reporter
Fundraiser for former Earlville/Paw Paw area man scheduled Dec. 10 in Amboy
AMBOY – Johnny’s Journey, a fund-raising event for John Marks, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4-8 p.m. at Amboy Community Center, 280 W. Wasson Road, Amboy. Dinner will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person. Marks was born and raised in...
Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois
"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
aroundptown.com
Tampico Family Needs Help After House Fire
A house fire in Tampico on Tuesday afternoon has left a family in need of clothing and other necessities. Tampico Police Chief, Mike Lewis said he received a dispatch call around1:20PM to investigate a possible structure fire at 210 S. Benton Street. Upon arrival he saw heavy smoke coming from a window on the first floor of the two story house. Lewis said no one was home at the time but he did get several pets to safety.
nbc15.com
Development agreement approved for potential project in downtown Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A potential $16-20 million development project to enhance the area around the Rock River in downtown Beloit is one step closer to becoming a reality. City of Beloit officials noted a development agreement and purchase sale for a proposed-private development was approved by the city council Monday night.
Lino’s now offering carryout service from a shipping container
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — One of Rockford’s longest-standing Italian restaurants, Lino’s, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year by opening a new carry-out extension — out of a shipping container on Riverside. The new location, a first for Lino’s, is located at 8410 E. Riverside, near Mercyhealth Sportscore Two, offers many of the same […]
Funnel Cake Store is Popping up in Former Busy Illinois Subway Location
We've got a big weekend headed our way starting with the grand opening of a funnel cake restaurant in downtown Rockford. Happy Tuesday of Thanksgiving week. Some call it the calm before the storm, others call it the mini storm before the storm. However you think of this week, the...
