Just JC
3d ago

Does it really matter if the circuit attorney doesn't prosecute ?

St. Louis man arrested for allegedly stealing from SUV in Arnold

A 55-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for allegedly stealing an AT&T Wi-Fi box from an SUV parked outside the Target store, 3849 Vogel Road, in Arnold. The man was arrested after he was located at a Fenton business five days following the theft, Arnold Police reported. A 51-year-old Barnhart...
ARNOLD, MO
FOX2now.com

Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line

Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis. Whether you're shopping...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis mayor says she's done with Twitter

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Thursday said she's "out" and will no longer tweet from her personal Twitter account. Jones, whose personal Twitter handle is @tishaura, said the "final straw" for her was new Twitter owner Elon Musk's tweet referencing the protests that followed the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a former Ferguson police officer in August 2014.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Schnucks trains employees to respond to mental health crises

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Schnucks Store Manager Armen Midzic has a wide range of responsibilities, from examining produce, checking in on staff, re-arranging stock, and now assisting a person suffering from a mental health crisis. “I would be ready,” Midic shared. “I mean, the training was beneficial to put us...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

St. Louis hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian died late Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in St. Louis' Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on South 14th Street between Clark and Choteau avenues, near downtown St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who was in his 30s, shot and not conscious or breathing around 5 p.m. at Vernon and Union in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood. He was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

