Read full article on original website
Just JC
3d ago
Does it really matter if the circuit attorney doesn't prosecute ?
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis region finalizing spending plans for the $790 million received in Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
'We are scared for our lives': Downtown St. Louis residents beg for safety improvements
ST. LOUIS — Casandra Hodges faced the floor out of fear Tuesday night. After hearing multiple gunshots, she dropped to the ground for safety in her apartment. "I heard the gunshots, it sounded like tah tah tah," Hodges tells 5 On Your Side. Wednesday morning, the noise is still...
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man arrested for allegedly stealing from SUV in Arnold
A 55-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for allegedly stealing an AT&T Wi-Fi box from an SUV parked outside the Target store, 3849 Vogel Road, in Arnold. The man was arrested after he was located at a Fenton business five days following the theft, Arnold Police reported. A 51-year-old Barnhart...
KSDK
People in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood speak out after ongoing crime
ST. LOUIS — Six months ago, Rachelle White moved back into the Mark Twain neighborhood with her kids. "It was very quiet back then. I lived here 10 years ago," White said. The north side mom now sees a much different picture. "It's very unsettling. I have children. I...
KSDK
Salvation Army struck by thieves just before holidays
In recent months, car-related crimes have taken off across St. Louis. Now the Salvation Army is on the growing list of victims.
FOX2now.com
Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line
Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis. Whether you're shopping...
St. Louis mayor says she's done with Twitter
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Thursday said she's "out" and will no longer tweet from her personal Twitter account. Jones, whose personal Twitter handle is @tishaura, said the "final straw" for her was new Twitter owner Elon Musk's tweet referencing the protests that followed the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a former Ferguson police officer in August 2014.
Police looking for suspect in south St. Louis early morning crash
The driver of a car involved in a rollover incident on Magnolia and Nebraska Avenue is wanted by police.
St. Louis schools react to a third hoax threat in two weeks
ST. LOUIS — Chris Waddy stood at the edge of St. Mary's High School property in St. Louis, his phone ringing with another concerned friend or family member on the other end. "Everybody's calling me right now because I guess they are finding out gradually," he said. Waddy rushed...
Some outreach workers frustrated with St. Louis officials over housing for the homeless
In St. Louis, some outreach workers helping unhoused neighbors said they are frustrated with city officials, while officials said they are already doing more ahead of the launch of the city’s inclement weather operations plan in December.
Officers shoot suspect in Litchfield Thursday morning
An officer with the Litchfield Police Department shot a person Thursday in the parking lot of a local credit union.
KMOV
Schnucks trains employees to respond to mental health crises
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Schnucks Store Manager Armen Midzic has a wide range of responsibilities, from examining produce, checking in on staff, re-arranging stock, and now assisting a person suffering from a mental health crisis. “I would be ready,” Midic shared. “I mean, the training was beneficial to put us...
KMOV
Thief steals $30,000 Salvation Army vehicle, organization asking for community help
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Salvation Army needs the public’s help after someone stole the organization’s $30,000 community vehicle. They believe the thief is a person they know. “No one broke into the building. The person who took it was probably familiar with the program. At some point...
KSDK
St. Louis hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead
ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian died late Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in St. Louis' Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on South 14th Street between Clark and Choteau avenues, near downtown St. Louis.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who was in his 30s, shot and not conscious or breathing around 5 p.m. at Vernon and Union in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood. He was later pronounced dead.
Police: Man drove kidnapped woman and kids around St. Louis area while delivering food orders
CLAYTON, Mo. — A Fenton man has been charged after police say he kidnapped his wife and two young children at gunpoint over the weekend and drove them around the St. Louis area while making food deliveries. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Jaquan Banks, a...
$40M St. Louis facility opens to help people with homelessness and HIV/AIDS
DOORWAYS offers its clients a place to live and a lot of other services, like mental health care, help finding work, a food pantry, and access to a pharmacist, all in one place.
Three people dead in separate crashes
Three people are dead after two separate accidents overnight.
KMOV
Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is […]
Affton woman’s fight to get pandemic funds may lead to new bill
The plight of an 80-year-old worker from Affton may lead to new state legislation.
Comments / 3