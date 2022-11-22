Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff's Report: Nov. 21-22
OGLE COUNTY — On Nov. 21 at 5:18 p.m., Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Oregon EMS responded to the area of 4000 East Pine Rock Road for the report of a one vehicle crash with injuries. After an investigation, it was determined that a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile of Chana, lost control traveling south around the curve in the 4000 block of East Pine Rock Road. The Chevrolet entered the east ditch, and rolled back onto the roadway. The 16-year-old male juvenile driver was checked by Oregon EMS, and refused treatment with a parent present. A 14-year old-male juvenile passenger, also of Chana, was transported to KSB Hospital by Oregon EMS for non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
MyStateline.com
Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home
An Illinois police officer shot and critically injured in the line of duty last December returned home Wednesday night after nearly a year of recovery and physical therapy.
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 21-24, 2022
ROCHELLE — On Nov. 21, Rochelle Police cited Brayan Orozco-Ramos, 21, Rochelle, for improper lane usage. Orozco-Ramos posted an promise to comply and a court date is set for Jan. 27, 2023. On Nov. 21, Rochelle Police cited Edlaus L. New, 52, New York, for operating an uninsured motor...
WIFR
Earth-shaking ‘boom’ heard in Boone County Thursday night
A loud noise shook up Boone County residents Thanksgiving night; some are looking for answers. The ground-shaking "boom" was heard just after 6 p.m. Thursday by residents from Capron, Marengo, Belvidere and even as far north as Sharon, Wis.
Three police officers honored in Freeport for saving suicidal man
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Freeport Police officers and a Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputy were recognized for their life-saving efforts to save a man attempting to jump into the Pecatonica River earlier this month. According to the Freeport Police Department, Freeport Officer Rosenstein, Officer Upmann, and Stephenson County Deputy McLain each responded to a report […]
classichits106.com
Two found dead in Mendota home
MENDOTA – Two Mendota men were found dead in a home on Tuesday. The Mendota Police Department say they were called to the 300 block of 9th Ave around 12:30 PM for the report of two unresponsive males in the residence. Authorities say 24-year-old Austin P. Sessler and 19-year-old Cameron P. Given were pronounced deceased at the scene. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit are assisting with the investigation. No further details were released by the Mendota Police Department.
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
WIFR
$100K+ in damage reported after Freeport house fire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Freeport suffers more than $100,000 in damages Friday morning, according to authorities. Crews responded just before 4 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 1000 block of South Park Boulevard for aid. Luckily, residents had escaped the two-story home before crews arrived. No...
walls102.com
Fugitive arrested in Streator
STREATOR – A fugitive wanted on a warrant for an incident where a Livingston County deputy was allegedly injured was captured in Streator. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Illinois Department of Corrections arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Kresbach in the 400 block of Richards Street in Streator on Tuesday. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail where he is being held without bond.
classichits106.com
Coroner and crime lab called to Mendota address
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police and other agencies are investigating an incident in the 300 block of 9th Ave Tuesday afternoon. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services were called to the location after a mid-day call about two unresponsive subjects. Authorities say there is no threat to area residents or the community stemming from this investigation. Anyone with any information on this matter is asked to contact the Mendota Police Department .
nrgmediadixon.com
After a 40 Year Career, What Are the Plans for Sheriff John Simonton After He Retires
Since 1982, John Simonton has put on a uniform, badge, handcuffs and a gun. It has been a very good 40-year career. Simonton will be hanging up the badge and gun on November 30. Simonton admits that after doing something you have a real passion for this long he has not really decided what he will do next. He said he will have to find something to do, but he does plan to visit the family more, spend more time with the grandkids and maybe do a little fishing.
Garage sale held for late Rockford Speedway owner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of the late owner of the Rockford Speedway is holding a garage sale on Friday. It will take place at Loves Park’s Forest Hills Lodge. Jody Deery passed away back in June. She was a big collector of nativity scenes. She would open up her house every year so […]
Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Another Scam Warning in Winnebago County
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. People lying and saying they need money for surgery. Plus many panhandlers at many Winnebago County intersections. But now here is a new scam>:. SCAM WARNING: It has been brought to the attention...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois man robbed two banks while on court-supervised release for robbing two other banks
ROCKFORD, Ill. - An Illinois man has been convicted of robbing two banks last year. Demontrion Deshan Phillips, 28, stole $5,930 in a robbery of Midland States Bank, located at 1700 N. Alpine Rd in Rockford, on April 7, 2021. Phillips also stole $4,408 in a robbery of Midland States Bank, located at 600 S. State St. in Belvidere, on May 3, 2021.
5-month-old German Shepard trains as rescue dog in McHenry County
CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters in Wonder Lake have a new recruit to train, and while that's not normally news, we thought who it is will put a smile on your face.The 5-month-old German Shepard, named Jager, just joined the Wonder Lake Fire District.Together, he and his handler will do 18 months of training on and off-duty until Jager is certified as the first official search and rescue dog for any McHenry County fire department.
Can I own an AK-47 in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Two Rockford felons were arrested on Tuesday after multiple guns and drugs were found at their house, including a stolen AK-47. However, many residents might be wondering if it is illegal to even own the weapon in the first place. The answer to that question is that it depends on where a person […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Following Wednesday Afternoon Crash
Just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in Rural Morrison. Upon arrival, they learned that a motorcyclist was northbound on Crosby Road when the driver lost control and entered the ditch. The driver was thrown from the bike. They were taken to Morrison Community Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
aroundptown.com
Tampico Family Needs Help After House Fire
A house fire in Tampico on Tuesday afternoon has left a family in need of clothing and other necessities. Tampico Police Chief, Mike Lewis said he received a dispatch call around1:20PM to investigate a possible structure fire at 210 S. Benton Street. Upon arrival he saw heavy smoke coming from a window on the first floor of the two story house. Lewis said no one was home at the time but he did get several pets to safety.
Q98.5
Good Reason To NOT Give Money To Illinois Panhandlers
If you're torn about giving money to panhandlers, here is a good reason to NOT do it. Homelessness And Hunger Are Huge Problems In Our World. I hear people complaining about the Rockford panhandlers all the time. Some believe the problem is just here in our city. Unfortunately, it's everywhere. Does giving money help or hurt more?
