Senators ride three power-play goals to rout of undisciplined Ducks
Derick Brassard and Mathieu Joseph each had a goal and two assists, and the Ottawa Senators rolled to a 5-1 victory over the host Ducks on Friday.
NBC Sports
5 most troubling aspects to Flyers' elongated losing streak
John Tortorella wasn't in Philadelphia last season. However, one would think he's well aware that the Flyers were hit hard by injuries and stomached separate losing streaks of 13 games (0-10-3) and 10 games (0-8-2). The Flyers are trying to not relive that ugly 2021-22 past. They've lost a season-worst...
FOX Sports
Rangers visit the Ducks after Kreider's 2-goal game
New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -167, Ducks +143; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Anaheim Ducks after Chris Kreider scored two goals in the Rangers' 5-3 win...
NBC Sports
How to watch Capitals vs. Flames on Black Friday
The Washington Capitals finally got back in the win column on Wednesday night after losing four straight, and it was a typical heart-stopping D.C. victory: trailing 2-1 with two minutes left in the third period, Sonny Milano sent the game to OT vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. Two minutes into extra hockey, who else but Alex Ovechkin scored the game-winning tally and his 790th career goal.
76ers And Magic's Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic are facing off on Friday night.
FOX Sports
Skinner's 5 points help Sabres stop 8-game skid, 7-2 vs Habs
MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists as the Buffalo Sabres snapped an eight-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Tage Thompson added a goal and three assists, while Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had a goal and...
NBC Sports
3 observations after depleted Sixers earn impressive team win over Nets
With Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Joel Embiid and Jaden Springer all sidelined, Tuesday night's matchup against the Nets at Wells Fargo Center was far from a lost cause for the Sixers. They improved to 9-8 this season with a 115-106 victory. Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, Paul Reed, Georges Niang and...
NBC Sports
Bruins' and Penguins' jerseys for 2023 Winter Classic are unique
The Boston Bruins will bring back another retro look when they take the ice at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, 2023. The Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins both unveiled the jerseys they'll wear for this season's NHL Winter Classic at the home of the Boston Red Sox. The B's will don a black-and-gold sweater featuring the "Pooh Bear" logo that the team used as its secondary logo from 1976 to the early 1990s.
NBC Sports
Report: When Robert Williams expects to return to Celtics
Robert Williams' return from injury is at the top of the Boston Celtics' wish list. Their wish could be granted this holiday season. The Celtics big man, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee before the 2022-23 campaign, could be back in Boston's lineup before Christmas. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the positive news Wednesday on NBA Countdown.
NBC Sports
Commanders designate Carson Wentz to return
Though he’s no longer the starter, Carson Wentz will be back at practice this week. Washington has designated Wentz to return, the team announced on Wednesday morning. Wentz has been sidelined by a finger injury that required surgery since helping lead the team to its Week Six win over the Bears. But with Heinicke piloting the team to a 4-1 record since taking over for the injured Wentz, head coach Ron Rivera decided to keep Heinicke as QB1.
NBC Sports
'The Office' stars sit courtside for Celtics-Mavericks
The stars were out at TD Garden on Wednesday night, and we aren't just talking about Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic. Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, known for their roles as Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard in NBC's "The Office," sat courtside for the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks showdown.
NBC Sports
Morant fails to rattle Monk during pivotal free throw attempts
The Kings and Memphis Grizzlies battled to the end in Sacramento's 113-109 victory on Tuesday at FedExForum, their seventh straight victory. As the Kings attempted to pull away from Memphis, the Grizzlies hung around to make the game close. Toward the end of the game, it became a free throw contest on Sacramento's side.
NBC Sports
Wiggins records rare stat line in Dubs' win over Clippers
Andrew Wiggins had a game to remember in the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center. With Steph Curry carrying the offensive load in the early part of the 2022-23 NBA season, Wiggins did his best to ease the superstar's hefty load on Wednesday. The Warriors...
NBC Sports
Missed facemask foul ended key Patriots drive
Recently, game officials have missed multiple facemask fouls in real time. They called two on the Patriots in Minnesota on Thanksgiving. But they failed to call a critical facemask that would have extended a key New England drive in the fourth quarter. The Vikings led 33-26. The Patriots had the...
