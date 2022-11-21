Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
NASDAQ
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
NASDAQ
Why Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Up 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT). Shares have added about 3.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
NASDAQ
Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/26/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. NOW INC (DNOW) is a small-cap value stock in...
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 11/25/2022: MANU,CELH,DIS,HYZN,BHAT
Consumer stocks were narrowly higher in Black Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) little changed and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) just rising 0.1%. In company news, Manchester United (MANU) was extending its gains again on Friday, rising almost 15%, following media...
NASDAQ
Why Is EQT Corporation (EQT) Up 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for EQT Corporation (EQT). Shares have added about 11.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EQT Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Why Is Canadian Pacific (CP) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Canadian Pacific (CP). Shares have added about 9.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Canadian Pacific due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Why Is Hess (HES) Up 2.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Hess (HES). Shares have added about 2.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Hess due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Why Is KBR (KBR) Up 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for KBR Inc. (KBR). Shares have added about 12.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is KBR due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Fox's (FOXA) Merger With News Corp Faces Heavy Opposition
Fox Corporation’s FOXA recent announcement of the merger with News Corporation NWSA has been facing opposition from big shareholders. Major investors like Independent Franchise Partners, a London-based investment firm fears that combining the two companies would fail to realize the full value of the company, which doesn’t serve well for them.
NASDAQ
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
TSMC (TSM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this chip company have returned +34.5%, compared to the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). Shares have added about 5.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Raymond James Financial, Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Why Is Boston Scientific (BSX) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Boston Scientific (BSX). Shares have added about 5.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Boston Scientific due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Top 5 Growth Stocks to Gain From a Likely Year-End Rally
Just 25 days of trading are left to complete 2022, which has been rather disappointing. Throughout the year, the inflation rate has stayed at a 40-year high due to the complete devastation of the global supply-chain system, which has been further complicated by the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical conflict. Year to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — have tumbled 5.9%, 15.5% and 27.9%, respectively.
NASDAQ
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
NASDAQ
Why Is KLA (KLAC) Up 24.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for KLA (KLAC). Shares have added about 24.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is KLA due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Black Friday Sale: These Dividend Stocks Are Incredible Bargains Right Now
Retailers aren't the only ones marking down prices heading into Black Friday. The stock market has been having a nearly year-long sale, with prices getting cheaper almost every month. Because of that, investors can scoop up some real bargains this Black Friday. There's a lot of high-quality merchandise on sale...
NASDAQ
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.26, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly up on Friday after a choppy ride, as investors largely refrained from making significant moves amid a lack of fresh triggers. The benchmark SMI ended with a small gain of 10.47 points or 0.09% at 11,168.03. The index, which climbed to 11,140.38...
Comments / 0