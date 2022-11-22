Tuesday, November 29, 6pm New City Park 104 Forest Road. Join the Chamber as we kick off the Christmas Season with our Annual Christmas Tree Lighting. Bring a chair, grab some food from one of the food trucks, listen to your favorite Christmas carols, let your kiddos write a letter to Santa (and Santa will write back), make FREE Christmas Crafts, take FREE train rides, take a photo with Mr. & Mrs. Santa, enjoy surprise guests and a life-size Christmas snow globe! We will also have AMAZING MUSICAL GUESTS, a LIVE NATIVITY presented by Crossroad Baptist Church, and more...

HUEYTOWN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO