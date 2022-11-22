When the much-anticipated battle between undefeated teams kicks off in Columbus this weekend, entire seasons will be on the line. College football careers may even come to an official end, depending on bowl bids, NFL draft prep, health, etc. And unforgettable memories will be made, whether positive or downright devastating. Ohio State and TTUN have everything to play for, which means they also (both) have everything to lose. The 2022 season – and whether it is ultimately deemed a success by each program – likely comes down to the outcome of this game... The Game. Not only will it determine the winner of the Big Ten East, but it will also help shape the College Football Playoff and subsequent chase for a national championship. Other than that, it should be a friendly little exhibition in The Shoe, right?

