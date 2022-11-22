Read full article on original website
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com
Happy Thanksgiving
Ever wonder what Thanksgiving was like in the early days of Flagler County?. Last week as we started to think about the upcoming holiday, I began to wonder what the first Thanksgiving in Bunnell or Flagler County must have been like. Reaching out to the area’s historians, researcher and author...
flaglernewsweekly.com
The Legacy of the Josh Crews Gala Lives On
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. Just like Peter Pan, Joe Rizzo shall remain forever ageless to those who knew him. It was difficult to walk through the Josh Crews Gala on Friday evening and not expect to see his smiling face welcoming guests and amping up the party. But on another level...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Thanksgiving Miracle In the Nick Of Time for Flagler Families
For the last several years the Palm Coast Fire Department assisted Pastor Jearlyn Dennie of Jearlyn Ministries Inc. with cooking turkeys for Thanksgiving. In the beginning, it was one or two, but as the years went on so did the ask. Last year Firefighter Brant Gammon suggested that he easily smoke several turkeys at once.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Tiger Bay Club to Host Veteran Central Florida WESH 2 Reporter Claire Metz December 13
The Flagler Tiger Bay Club is set to host their December Holiday Celebration Dinner Meeting featuring veteran WESH 2 Reporter and Anchor Claire Metz, on December 13, 2022, at 5:30 PM at the Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Ave Royale, in Palm Coast, FL. SPEAKER TOPIC. Metz will provide a bi-partisan...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Dynamic Professional Field Set to Battle at CLASH Endurance Daytona At Florida’s Daytona International Speedway®
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (November 22, 2022) CLASH Endurance, a sports media brand known for its unique, family friendly races at iconic speedways across the United States, announces the complete roster of professional athletes racing at the upcoming CLASH Daytona event on December 2. This year’s list includes a stellar group...
Comments / 0