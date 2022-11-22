ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Report: UC QB Bryant done for season with foot injury

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - According to various reports, UC starting quarterback Ben Bryant will not play again this season due to a right foot injury. ESPN's Pete Thamel was one of several to report on Friday. Evan Prater, a sophomore out of Wyoming High School, started the Bearcats' game against Tulane...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ready for take off: Here are CVG's top travel destinations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The Big Apple, two Florida cities, Sin City and the Windy City top Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's list of where passengers are flying to most within the United States. The airport continues to pursue nonstop domestic flights. Based on ticket sales, the cities passengers are...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Big West Side family celebrates 50 years of Turkey Bowl tradition

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Football is the secret ingredient for one West Side family every Thanksgiving. The Mazzas have kept their Turkey Bowl tradition going for half a century. The family is so big, they can't have Thanksgiving in the same place, so this is their way of spending it all together.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Toledo beats Northern Kentucky 82-69

ESTERO, Fla. (AP/WKRC) - Setric Millner Jr.'s 22 points helped Toledo defeat Northern Kentucky 82-69 on Wednesday. The Norse lost all three games at the Florida tournament. Millner also had 13 rebounds for the Rockets (4-2). Rayj Dennis scored 13 points and added eight assists. Dante Maddox Jr. was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WKRC

AAA expects to help 400,000 this Thanksgiving holiday weekend

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - AAA predicts Thanksgiving travel will be just shy of pre-pandemic levels. Whether you are traveling hundreds of miles for your Thanksgiving meal or just driving around town for your Black Friday shopping, inevitably some of us are going to have car trouble this busy holiday weekend. We...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 people forced from their home by early Thanksgiving fire

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are needing a place to stay this Thanksgiving. Firefighters put out a kitchen fire at about 3:30 a.m. on Harvard Avenue in Evanston. The Cincinnati Fire Department said there were no injuries. They're still working to deterimine what caused the fire, which did $50,000...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fire breaks out in family of four's Hamilton home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A family of four had to leave their home on Thanksgiving after a fire. Emergency units were called to the scene on Cereal Avenue near Eaten Avenue in the afternoon. The fire reportedly started in the kitchen, causing a lot of smoke damage. Fortunately, no one...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Where to watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' this year

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Good grief! It might be hard to find "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" on television this year. The Charles Schultz special, which first aired on CBS in 1973, is not on network TV. You'll recall that PBS had rights to air the 25-minute animated special in 2020 and 2021 but it's only available on Apple TV+ in 2022.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Small OTR businesses hope for big holiday shopping season

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Small businesses in Over-The-Rhine are hoping for a big holiday shopping season. Moving past the pandemic, OTR added more new businesses than last year. In 2022, OTR saw 45 new businesses open from burgers to sneakers and everything in between. As the neighborhood continues to grow,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local businesses stock up for 'post pandemic' holiday season

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - The owner of Urban Chick Boutique Teresa Smith says a lot can change in a year. Businesses are finally free from most of the uncertainty of the pandemic. "It feels great. It makes us feel that our business is not in trouble because of the pandemic. We were a little on edge. We didn't know how small businesses were going to fare through that," said Smith.

