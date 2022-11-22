Read full article on original website
WKRC
Report: UC QB Bryant done for season with foot injury
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - According to various reports, UC starting quarterback Ben Bryant will not play again this season due to a right foot injury. ESPN's Pete Thamel was one of several to report on Friday. Evan Prater, a sophomore out of Wyoming High School, started the Bearcats' game against Tulane...
WKRC
Ready for take off: Here are CVG's top travel destinations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The Big Apple, two Florida cities, Sin City and the Windy City top Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport's list of where passengers are flying to most within the United States. The airport continues to pursue nonstop domestic flights. Based on ticket sales, the cities passengers are...
WKRC
DeJulius leads Cincinnati past winless Louisville for 7th place in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) - David DeJulius hit a 3-pointer from just inside midcourt at the halftime buzzer to give Cincinnati the lead and finished with 26 points for the Bearcats, who beat winless Louisville 81-62 Wednesday to take seventh place at the Maui Invitational. Louisville had taken a 30-28 lead...
WKRC
Local man making T-shirts for hurricane relief hits delays due to COVID, strong response
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A local man who started selling T-shirts to raise money for relief efforts in southwestern Florida following Hurricane Ian says he has been delayed in getting some of his orders out because of COVID-19, and the overall strong response to his efforts. Andy Dumond started printing...
WKRC
Big West Side family celebrates 50 years of Turkey Bowl tradition
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Football is the secret ingredient for one West Side family every Thanksgiving. The Mazzas have kept their Turkey Bowl tradition going for half a century. The family is so big, they can't have Thanksgiving in the same place, so this is their way of spending it all together.
WKRC
Boy who had organs stolen by human traffickers is now receiving care in Dayton
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It’s a story so horrific it’s hard to believe – a boy’s organs were stolen by human traffickers. The shocking story started with a family fleeing persecution in Northeast Africa. They found freedom in the US and eventually moved to Cincinnati. The boy,...
WKRC
Toledo beats Northern Kentucky 82-69
ESTERO, Fla. (AP/WKRC) - Setric Millner Jr.'s 22 points helped Toledo defeat Northern Kentucky 82-69 on Wednesday. The Norse lost all three games at the Florida tournament. Millner also had 13 rebounds for the Rockets (4-2). Rayj Dennis scored 13 points and added eight assists. Dante Maddox Jr. was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.
WKRC
AAA expects to help 400,000 this Thanksgiving holiday weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - AAA predicts Thanksgiving travel will be just shy of pre-pandemic levels. Whether you are traveling hundreds of miles for your Thanksgiving meal or just driving around town for your Black Friday shopping, inevitably some of us are going to have car trouble this busy holiday weekend. We...
WKRC
Ground broken on new and improved training campus for Cincinnati firefighters
SOUTH CUMMINSVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - On Wednesday, city leaders broke ground on a new training campus for Cincinnati firefighters in South Cumminsville -- a project 22 years in the making. "The city has prioritized public safety, and this is one of those projects that's been well overdue, but nonetheless we're...
WKRC
College Hill barber to help those in need re-style their lives
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - It's funny how something as simple as a haircut can just put you in a better mood. A fresh cut or style provides a positive feeling for most people. It’s something College Hill barber Alex Banks gets to do every day. Moving forward, Banks...
WKRC
4-year-old girl hit by car yards from spot where 4-year-old boy was hit
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – One mother is grateful for her four-year-old daughter’s life this Thanksgiving after her daughter by hit by a car. "I'm thankful that my baby's still here,” said Lavaya Mayberry. Mayberry’s daughter, Laya, was hit one week earlier outside her grandmother’s Avondale apartment.
WKRC
2 people forced from their home by early Thanksgiving fire
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are needing a place to stay this Thanksgiving. Firefighters put out a kitchen fire at about 3:30 a.m. on Harvard Avenue in Evanston. The Cincinnati Fire Department said there were no injuries. They're still working to deterimine what caused the fire, which did $50,000...
WKRC
Fire breaks out in family of four's Hamilton home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A family of four had to leave their home on Thanksgiving after a fire. Emergency units were called to the scene on Cereal Avenue near Eaten Avenue in the afternoon. The fire reportedly started in the kitchen, causing a lot of smoke damage. Fortunately, no one...
WKRC
Where to watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' this year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Good grief! It might be hard to find "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" on television this year. The Charles Schultz special, which first aired on CBS in 1973, is not on network TV. You'll recall that PBS had rights to air the 25-minute animated special in 2020 and 2021 but it's only available on Apple TV+ in 2022.
WKRC
Medical pioneer, former Hamilton County coroner, Dr. O'dell Owens dead at 74
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former Hamilton County coroner, Cincinnati State president, and fertility expert Dr. O'dell Owens has died. Current coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco said Dr. Owens died on the way to the hospital after suffering a heart attack just after noon Wednesday. He was elected to the office of Hamilton...
WKRC
Small OTR businesses hope for big holiday shopping season
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Small businesses in Over-The-Rhine are hoping for a big holiday shopping season. Moving past the pandemic, OTR added more new businesses than last year. In 2022, OTR saw 45 new businesses open from burgers to sneakers and everything in between. As the neighborhood continues to grow,...
WKRC
More than two-thirds of Americans expected to shop on Black Friday and through the weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) -- It is the busiest shopping day of the year and 166 million people are expected to shop this weekend. A lot of stores have had major deals all week leading up to Black Friday, and they will continue through the weekend. According to the National Retail Federation,...
WKRC
Man accused of leading police on highway chase arrested 1 year later
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nearly one year after allegedly leading police on a wild chase, a Maineville man is in custody Thursday night. Police say an officer tried to stop Steven Kile, 25, on US 42 at I-275 in Sharonville in November 2021 because he had a felony warrant out of Warren County.
WKRC
Fall Feast feeds hundreds in need, provides medical screenings and coats this Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The annual Fall Feast is at the Duke Energy Center on Thursday, and anyone looking for a free, warm Thanksgiving meal is invited to attend. The doors opened at 10:00 a.m. and the event goes until 2:00 p.m. Guests were lined up hours before doors opened, James Holloway was one of them.
WKRC
Local businesses stock up for 'post pandemic' holiday season
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - The owner of Urban Chick Boutique Teresa Smith says a lot can change in a year. Businesses are finally free from most of the uncertainty of the pandemic. "It feels great. It makes us feel that our business is not in trouble because of the pandemic. We were a little on edge. We didn't know how small businesses were going to fare through that," said Smith.
