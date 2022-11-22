ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
Cardinals List Six Players as DNP on Wednesday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals began their preparations for the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday with a closed walk-thru. As a result, six players were estimated as DNP (did not participate): Greg Dortch, Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries, Rondale Moore, Byron Murphy Jr. and Charles Washington did not practice. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury...
