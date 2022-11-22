TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This community has an incredible heart. When there’s a need, people step up and fill it. The Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive is no exception. Hundreds of thousands of toys have been donated through the years to children who might otherwise go without any gifts at Christmas. This year, leaders at the Salvation Army say the need for help has increased significantly, and there is still plenty of time and different ways you can be part of a toy drive.

