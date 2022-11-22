Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
13abc.com
Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee police sergeant who was linked to the Oath Keepers has retired from the force, according to Maumee Mayor Richard Carr. Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on paid leave in September amid an investigation into his ties to the far right extremist group. Mayor Carr said an outside agency would be investigating and would then make a recommendation to the city.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17
Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
13abc.com
Toledo Thanksgiving tradition spanning over 50 years
Suspect in domestic violence call dies in crash while evading police. Authorities said the incident began as a domestic violence call, with the now deceased suspect speeding off as officers arrived. Ohio school board reform proposal. Updated: 2 hours ago. Ohio Republicans want to strip the ability of the state...
13abc.com
Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping. Authorities say Michelle McIntire, 48, assaulted two separate victims early Thursday morning. According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800...
13abc.com
Victory Center Gives Away Two-Thousandth Free Wig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Donna Meyer was vacationing with her family in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when her hair began falling out. At first, she thought bugs were swarming her; later, she realized the tickling feeling was her own hair, detaching from her scalp and floating to the ground. The...
bgfalconmedia.com
University Acknowledges the land it resides on
Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
13abc.com
Family House serves as a homeless shelter for all
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hanging out with family for the holidays can feel like a chore; but for some, it’s all they have. Lexie Thomas and her son, Levi, were evicted from their home in early September. They’ve bounced around from place to place ever since and, on Tuesday, they landed at Family House.
13abc.com
Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission provides help on a number of levels year-round
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are all kinds of events in our community over the next few days to help those in need. Helping the homeless is a year-round focus at the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission. The mission has been a part of this community for nearly seven decades. What...
13abc.com
Gov. DeWine and Gov. Whitmer make a bet on The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry football game between The Ohio State University and the University of Michigan. “With Ohio State and Michigan both undefeated entering The Game, and with Big Ten Championship Game and...
Food truck owner feeding fellow Toledoans for free on Thanksgiving
TOLEDO, Ohio — This Thanksgiving, a Toledo chef is making the day of nearly 1,500 people... literally. Keith Henry, the owner of O'Henrys Kitchen OnWheels, is cooking for those in need of a holiday dinner. "As long as everybody is happy, I'm happy," Henry said. Henry and around 25...
13abc.com
Ohio Campus Safety Grant money awarded to Terra State
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s Campus Safety Grant Program has awarded thousands in funding for Terra State Community College. A spokesperson with Terra State said the program awarded $338,598 to the college. “It is a true honor to be awarded the campus safety grant from the Ohio Department of...
13abc.com
Toledo man indicted in Independence Day murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man on multiple charges Tuesday after police say he shot and killed a man on Independence Day. The Grand Jury indicted Randy Spurlock on a murder charge with a three year gun specification and a felonious assault charge with a three year gun specification.
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Snook’s Dream Cars
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks makes the trip down I-75 to visit Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
wlen.com
Adrian Resident Rudy Flores Recognized as a “Michigan Hero”
Adrian, MI – Rudy Flores, from Adrian, was recently recognized as a “Michigan Hero” by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Flores is a human rights advocate for migrant workers and their families. He uses his insight on working conditions to advocate for families and connect them to resources. Rudy’s work and empathy has helped migrant workers feel loved, cared for, and appreciated.
WTOL-TV
Busiest night of the year for bars isn't the case in this college town
The biggest bar night of the year doesn't apply everywhere. The night before Thanksgiving is known to draw crowds to bars, but not necessarily in Bowling Green.
WTOL-TV
Suspect in south Toledo homicide case indicted
Scott Gallagher was fatally shot at the corner of City Park and Greene Street the night of July 4, police say. Randy Spurlock was indicted for murder Wednesday.
13abc.com
Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - - St. Joan of Arc Parish. 5856 Heatherdowns, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. 1501 Monroe St., 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. 670 Phillips Ave. 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
13abc.com
Police searching for missing Bryan, Ohio man
BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Bryan Ohio are searching for a missing adult who they say may be at risk of hurting himself. Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Noah Johnson, a 22-year-old white male, described as 5′10″, 180 pounds, with blue eyes. Police said Johnson’s vehicle...
13abc.com
The Salvation Army of NW Ohio sees significant need for holiday help
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This community has an incredible heart. When there’s a need, people step up and fill it. The Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive is no exception. Hundreds of thousands of toys have been donated through the years to children who might otherwise go without any gifts at Christmas. This year, leaders at the Salvation Army say the need for help has increased significantly, and there is still plenty of time and different ways you can be part of a toy drive.
