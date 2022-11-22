NFL Power Rankings entering Week 12

The NFL hierarchy after Week 11

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Colts let middle part and the Eagles wound up 9-1. The Jets punted to the Patriots and Marcus Jones deposited them in fourth place in the AFC East. And San Francisco took care of business in Mexico. Just another weekend in the NFL. As we move ahead to Week 12, here is how all 32 teams stack up...

32. Houston Texans (1-8-1, lost to Washington Commanders)

(Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)

One has to start wondering if this organization is going to give Lovie Smith the same treatment it gave David Culley: One and done?

31. Los Angeles Rams (3-7, lost to New Orleans Saints)

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

Just keep remembering... the Matthew Stafford trade did result in winning a Super Bowl.

30. Denver Broncos (3-7, lost to Las Vegas Raiders)

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Another week, another inept offensive output. Hard to believe how far Russell Wilson has fallen in his time with the Broncos.

29. Carolina Panthers (3-8, lost to Baltimore Ravens)

(Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports)

The Panthers' defense is becoming a problem for the opposition. However, the Carolina offense remains a problem for Steve Wilks.

28. Las Vegas Raiders (3-7, defeated Denver Broncos)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Now we know why the Raiders landed Davante Adams—his catches saved the day as Las Vegas downed Denver in overtime. Neither team was impressive, though.

27. Chicago Bears (3-8, lost to Atlanta Falcons)

(Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports)

Another exciting game from Justin Fields...and another loss. The script is getting redundant for the Bears.

26. Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1, lost to Philadelphia Eagles)

(USAT)

The Colts gave the Eagles a battle, and then left the middle open on third-and-goal from the 7. Jeff Saturday absorbs his first loss as interim coach.

25. Cleveland Browns (3-7, lost to Buffalo Bills)

(Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

Only a matter of time before everything gets better in Cleveland—because of the QB the Browns acquired while looking the other way.

24. Arizona Cardinals (4-7, lost to San Francisco 49ers)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Kliff Kingsbury can lose games in more than the United States.

23. Green Bay Packers (4-7, lost to Tennessee Titans)

(Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

The win over the Cowboys was followed up with a loss to the Titans. It feels like the rest of 2022 is not going to have many happy faces at Lambeau Field.

22. New Orleans Saints (4-7, defeated the Los Angeles Rams)

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

The Saints aren't good but the NFC South is weak, so they keep their season alive by downing the Rams.

21. Atlanta Falcons (5-6, defeated Chicago Bears)

(Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

See: The New Orleans Saints comment.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7, lost to Cincinnati Bengals)

(Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports)

The Steelers are 3-7 and heading toward the stunning prospect of a double-digit loss season under Mike Tomlin.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7, bye)

(Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union)

The Jaguars figure to be a better team as the season moves along. That doesn't mean they will win. Expect that to happen in 2023 or '24.

18. Detroit Lions (4-6, defeated New York Giants)

(Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

The Detroit Lions have won two road games in a row. Dan Campbell's hard work is finally being rewarded. That said, they beat the Bears and Giants.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5, bye)

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bucs had the weekend off and look out, the Falcons and Saints gained ground in the NFC South.

16. Washington Commanders (6-5, defeated Houston Texans)

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

The Commanders did not bounce on the short week and off the impressive win over Philadelphia. They handled the Texans and are starting to have wild-card dreams.

15. Los Angeles Chargers (5-5, lost to Kansas City Chiefs)

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

There are only so many times you can blame injuries for losing games. The Chargers still don't know how to finish or when to finish ... and Patrick Mahomes finished them.

14. New York Jets (6-4, lost to New England Patriots)

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

A. Crushing. Defeat.

13. New York Giants (7-3, lost to Detroit Lions)

(USAT)

The Giants were 7-2, are now 7-3 and could quickly be 7-4 because they play at Dallas on Thanksgiving.

12. New England Patriots (6-4, defeated New York Jets)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Miracle in Foxborough was delivered via a punt return by Marcus Jones. Bill Belichick should just be given the title of New York Jets owner.

11. Miami Dolphins (7-3, bye)

(Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports)

The Dolphins remain atop the AFC East, which is a division that has all four teams over .500.

10. Minnesota Vikings (8-2, lost to Dallas Cowboys)

(Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

For those doubters of the Vikings: they certainly lived down to your expectations. When everything can go wrong, it does sometimes and that is what happened to the Purple on Sunday in Minnesota.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (6-4, defeated Pittsburgh Steelers)

(Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports)

Any division win is a good win and it is better when you realize the Bengals downed the Steelers without Ja'Marr Chase, who should be returning and making the offense more potent.

8. Seattle Seahawks (6-4, bye)

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

A week to rest up and get ready to show the Seahawks have what it takes to keep pace with the 49ers in the NFC West.

7. Dallas Cowboys (7-3, defeated Minnesota Vikings)

(Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

You could say this was the Vikings crashing to earth after the stunning win in Buffalo. You could also say the Cowboys seem to have found their stride. Instinct says the game speaks more about what Minnesota isn't than what Dallas is, though.

6. Tennessee Titans (7-3, defeated Green Bay Packers)

(USAT)

Solid effort in Green Bay, and the Colts lose. Tennessee is in control of the AFC South and doesn't appear to have concerns on its way to winning the division again.

5. San Francisco 49ers (6-4, defeated Arizona Cardinals)

(Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

The 49ers roll over the Cardinals in Mexico City. Do not be surprised if this team winds up making a deep run in the playoffs. It is built for success and playing to its abilities.

4. Baltimore Ravens (7-3, defeated Carolina Panthers)

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

A tougher than expected win against the Panthers. However, a win is a win and Baltimore is 7-3 with a four-game winning streak.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (9-1, defeated Indianapolis Colts)

(USAT)

A nice rally to avoid a two-game losing streak. The Eagles need to fix their turnover issues from the past two games. Quickly.

2. Buffalo Bills (7-3, defeated Cleveland Browns)

(Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)

A good win in Detroit over Cleveland after a tough weather week in Buffalo.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2, defeated Los Angeles Chargers)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are just so much fun. And kudos to the Chiefs' defense for rebounding in the second half against the Chargers, helping pull out a division win on the road.

