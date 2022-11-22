Read full article on original website
Related
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of "a direct attack."
KTVZ
As anger rises and tragedies mount, China shows no sign of budging on zero-Covid
Zhou, an auto dealer in northeastern China, last saw his father alive in a video chat on the afternoon of November 1, hours after their home on the far outskirts of Beijing was locked down. At the time, they didn’t even realize the snap Covid restrictions had been imposed —...
KTVZ
Plane goes off runway at Waterloo Airport in Canada
A Canadian airport “will be closed to commercial traffic the rest of today” after a Flair Airlines plane “exited the runway” Friday morning during its landing, the airport and the airline said in statements. Flair Airlines flight F8 501 from Vancouver to Kitchener-Waterloo, had 134 passengers...
KTVZ
No tip is too small, police say as they investigate Idaho student killings and vow to increase presence after holiday break
Police in Idaho will be working through the Thanksgiving holiday on their investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students that has yet to reveal a suspect or a murder weapon, according to officials. Four students — Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison...
KTVZ
The US-China chip war is spilling over to Europe
Two European chip deals have run into trouble over their links with China, a sign of concern spreading in the West over potential Chinese control of critical infrastructure. Last week, the new owner of Britain’s biggest chipmaker was ordered to unwind its takeover, just days after another chip factory sale was blocked in Germany. Both transactions were hit by national security concerns, and had involved acquisitions by Chinese-owned companies.
KTVZ
Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 13 wounded
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Authorities say a former student fatally shot three people and wounded 13 in two schools in southeastern Brazil. Espirito Santo public safety secretariat Márcio Celante said the shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students, and at a private school, both in the small town of Aracruz. Espirito Santo Gov. Renato Casagrande identified the shooter as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school. Six people remained hospitalized Friday, including two children.
KTVZ
Mexico issues arrest warrant for US citizen accused of killing her friend while on vacation in San Jose del Cabo
An arrest warrant has been issued in Mexico for a woman suspected of fatally assaulting a friend from North Carolina while on vacation last month in San Jose del Cabo, a prosecutor says. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was traveling with college friends from Winston-Salem State University when she died while staying...
KTVZ
UN rights chief says ‘full-fledged’ crisis underway in Iran amid crackdown on protesters
Iran is in a “full-fledged human rights crisis” as authorities clamp down on anti-regime dissidents, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Chief Volker Turk. Turk called for “independent, impartial and transparent investigative processes” into violations of human rights in Iran during a special session...
KTVZ
Indonesia needs earthquake-proof houses. Building them is a huge challenge
A deadly earthquake that reduced buildings to rubble in West Java, Indonesia has once again exposed the dangers of living in poorly built homes in one of the most seismically active zones on the planet. Since Monday’s quake, survivors have been sleeping rough or in shelters away from homes vulnerable...
KTVZ
US blocks sugar imports from top Dominican producer over forced labor concerns
US authorities will block imports of sugar produced in the Dominican Republic by company Central Romana, on suspicion of forced labor at its facilities. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will detain the company’s raw sugar and sugar-based products at all US ports of entry effective Wednesday, the agency said in a statement published that day, citing “inhumane practices.”
KTVZ
‘A catastrophe’: Hoard of Celtic gold coins stolen from German museum
A hoard of ancient coins has been stolen from a museum in southern Germany, according to the Bavarian State Police. The robbery took place Tuesday night at the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching, around 40 miles north of Munich. Dating back to around 100 BC, the gold coins were...
Comments / 0