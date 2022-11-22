ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
KTVZ

Plane goes off runway at Waterloo Airport in Canada

A Canadian airport “will be closed to commercial traffic the rest of today” after a Flair Airlines plane “exited the runway” Friday morning during its landing, the airport and the airline said in statements. Flair Airlines flight F8 501 from Vancouver to Kitchener-Waterloo, had 134 passengers...
KTVZ

The US-China chip war is spilling over to Europe

Two European chip deals have run into trouble over their links with China, a sign of concern spreading in the West over potential Chinese control of critical infrastructure. Last week, the new owner of Britain’s biggest chipmaker was ordered to unwind its takeover, just days after another chip factory sale was blocked in Germany. Both transactions were hit by national security concerns, and had involved acquisitions by Chinese-owned companies.
KTVZ

Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 13 wounded

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Authorities say a former student fatally shot three people and wounded 13 in two schools in southeastern Brazil. Espirito Santo public safety secretariat Márcio Celante said the shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students, and at a private school, both in the small town of Aracruz. Espirito Santo Gov. Renato Casagrande identified the shooter as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school. Six people remained hospitalized Friday, including two children.
KTVZ

UN rights chief says ‘full-fledged’ crisis underway in Iran amid crackdown on protesters

Iran is in a “full-fledged human rights crisis” as authorities clamp down on anti-regime dissidents, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Chief Volker Turk. Turk called for “independent, impartial and transparent investigative processes” into violations of human rights in Iran during a special session...
KTVZ

Indonesia needs earthquake-proof houses. Building them is a huge challenge

A deadly earthquake that reduced buildings to rubble in West Java, Indonesia has once again exposed the dangers of living in poorly built homes in one of the most seismically active zones on the planet. Since Monday’s quake, survivors have been sleeping rough or in shelters away from homes vulnerable...
KTVZ

US blocks sugar imports from top Dominican producer over forced labor concerns

US authorities will block imports of sugar produced in the Dominican Republic by company Central Romana, on suspicion of forced labor at its facilities. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will detain the company’s raw sugar and sugar-based products at all US ports of entry effective Wednesday, the agency said in a statement published that day, citing “inhumane practices.”
KTVZ

‘A catastrophe’: Hoard of Celtic gold coins stolen from German museum

A hoard of ancient coins has been stolen from a museum in southern Germany, according to the Bavarian State Police. The robbery took place Tuesday night at the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching, around 40 miles north of Munich. Dating back to around 100 BC, the gold coins were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy