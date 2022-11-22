ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Number 71 ... And A Half

Birman, who had joined the Penguins ticketing department in 1999 after immigrating from Ukraine eight years earlier, was told that he might need to accompany the young Russian to dinner at Mario Lemieux's house to translate. "But then they called back and said hey, Sergei Gonchar is going to go,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Salming's death has Maple Leafs teammate Turnbull 'shocked and saddened'

Hall of Famer died from ALS at 71, remembered fondly by former defense partner. "His English," Ian Turnbull was saying with a laugh, "was way better than he let on. He played that card every now and then: 'I don't understand…' " Borje Salming and Turnbull arrived in the...
NHL

Fantasy hockey MVP for each team at Thanksgiving

Most valuable players in standard categories; podcast analysis. NHL.com identifies the most valuable player in fantasy hockey for each team at Thanksgiving during the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. NOTE: Each team's most valuable player is based...
MICHIGAN STATE
NHL

Wright Scores Twice in Win

All the social media noise about why and how come Shane Wright was loaned to American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley for a five-game conditioning loan? The question turned to an exclamation mark in Thursday's Coachella Valley Firebirds win in Calgary. Wright scored two goals, including the tying goal in...
THERMAL, CA
NHL

3 Takeaways: Sorokin, Islanders Shut Out Oilers 3-0

Ilya Sorokin stops career-high 49 shots, JG Pageau scores two goals as Isles top Oilers. Ilya Sorokin was dominant, with a career-high 49 saves, and the Islanders went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill to shut out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored shorthanded...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Maple Leafs end Devils winning streak at 13

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Toronto Maple Leafs ended the New Jersey Devils' 13-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory at Prudential Center on Wednesday. The Devils, who tied their franchise-record winning streak with a 5-2 victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, lost for the first time since Oct. 24 (6-3 to the Washington Capitals).
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Preview: Sharks vs. Kings

The San Jose Sharks will debut their Reverse Retro jerseys as they take on the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Erik Karlsson tallied his 30th point of the season, an assist becoming just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

NHL Buzz: Okposo returns when Sabres host Devils

Bortuzzo back for Blues; Barkov should play Saturday for Panthers despite illness. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news throughout the 2022-23 season. Buffalo Sabres. Kyle Okposo will return when the Sabres host the New Jersey Devils on Friday (8 p.m. ET; MSG-B,...
MICHIGAN STATE
NHL

Dach thriving for Canadiens heading into game against former team

Spent three seasons with Blackhawks prior to offseason trade. Kirby Dach said he is feeling good about where is now. "I just think it's a combination of everything," he said. That refers to adjusting well to the Montreal Canadiens, to whom he was traded to by the Chicago Blackhawks on July 7, and then getting comfortable playing right wing, a change for the longtime center, with left wing Cole Caufield and center Nick Suzuki.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for November 25

* The NHL will reach the Quarter Mark during Friday's 14-game slate. A full day of hockey starts at 1 p.m. ET and will end about 12 hours later. * The 2022 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown returns today with a doubleheader on TNT, Sportsnet and TVA Sports that opens with an intrastate rivalry between the Penguins and Flyers and concludes with the Blues visiting the Lightning.
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (13-8-0) AT COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (7-11-1) FRI. NOV. 25 | 8 PM | NATIONWIDE ARENA. Time to work off the turkey. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a Black Friday showdown at Nationwide Arena. The Islanders enter the contest on a two-game...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ DAL

Blake Wheeler is set to achieve another milestone this evening as he will play in his 844th game with the Jets/Thrashers franchise and that will move him out of a tie with Bryan Little. Wheeler has played 413 of the 843 games at Canada Life Centre, which is the most by any NHL player in league history. Wheeler and Little are the only two players in franchise history to play in 800 games for the franchise. The Minnesota product is 10th among active NHL players with 41 career points (10G, 31A) against Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

CBJ sign 2022 third round pick Jordan Dumais to three-year ELC

Forward currently leads entire Canadian Hockey League in scoring in 2022-23 The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Halifax Mooseheads right wing Jordan Dumais (pronounced Doo-may) to a three-year, entry level contract, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. He was selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round, 96th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Final Buzzer: Kraken Hang On, Score Franchise-Best Eight Goals

In a game that could have taken a wrong turn, Seattle rights the night to earn an 8-5 victory, 4-1-1 homestand record and establish home crowd decibels level never higher. This date with San Jose was circled as a celebratory night given Thanksgiving eve and all. Well, that happened here at the raucous Climate Pledge Arena. This kind of night was just a dream this time last season for the Kraken, but now owners of 11 wins, shook off an early Sharks lead and later a San Jose tying goal to stamp this divisional matchup as a decisive and goal-packed 8-5 win.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CAPITALS

FLAMES (9-7-3) @ CAPITALS (8-10-3) Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Points - Alexander Ovechkin (19) PP - 19.7% (23rd) / PK - 81.7% (9th) Capitals:. PP - 19.5% (24th) / PK - 79.7% (16th) Advanced Stats:. Flames:. Shot...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Rapid Recap: Islanders 3, Oilers 0

Ilya Sorokin makes 49 saves and JG Pageau scores two goals as Islanders blank Oilers. The New York Islanders rode the gravy train right into Thanksgiving, scoring a 3-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Actually, the Islanders rode a three-goal second period to the...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Jarry makes 33 saves, Penguins top Flames to win fourth in row

PITTSBURGH -- Tristan Jarry made 33 saves for his 100th NHL win, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Calgary Flames 2-1 in a shootout and extend their winning streak to four games at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday. Evgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal on a backhand in the fourth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Bruins Unveil Jerseys For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and NHL today unveiled the Bruins special-edition jerseys for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic event that will be played January 2, 2023, at Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox. The Bruins' NHL Winter Classic jersey is inspired by a variety of Bruins...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy