KEYT
Hong Kong court convicts Cardinal Zen, 5 others over fund
HONG KONG (AP) — A 90-year-old Roman Catholic cardinal and five others in Hong Kong were fined after being found guilty of failing to register a now-defunct fund meant to help people who were arrested in the widespread protests three years ago. Cardinal Joseph Zen is a retired bishop and a vocal democracy advocate of the city. He was first arrested in May on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces under the Beijing-imposed National Security Law. At that time, his arrest sent shockwaves through the Catholic community. Principal Magistrate Ada Yim ruled that the fund is considered an organization, not purely for charity purposes. That means it’s obliged to register, and all six were convicted Friday. Their fines range from about $300-$500.
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of "a direct attack."
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Video of Vladimir Putin Dropping Pen During Meeting Viewed 1 Million Times
Vladimir Putin appeared to drop his pen after a surprising announcement from his Armenian counterpart at a CSTO summit.
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
KEYT
Philippines asks China for explanation over latest sea feud
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has sought an explanation from China after a Filipino military commander reported that the Chinese coast guard forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris in the possession of Filipino navy personnel in the disputed South China Sea. China has denied there was a forcible seizure and said the debris from a recent Chinese rocket launch was handed over by Philippine forces after a “friendly consultation.” Sunday’s incident off Philippine-occupied Thitu island is the latest flareup in the long-seething territorial disputes involving China, the Philippines and four other governments. A Philippine spokesperson said a diplomatic note was relayed to China for “clarification from the Chinese side over the incident.”
KEYT
French prosecutors probe alleged illegal election financing
PARIS (AP) — French national financial prosecutors say they have opened a judicial investigation into suspected illegal financing of electoral campaigns in 2017 and 2022. Leading French newspaper Le Parisien reported that the investigation targets President Emmanuel Macron’s bids for election. Le Parisien alleged that the investigation involves campaign links to U.S. consulting company McKinsey & Company. The prosecutors’ statement Thursday didn’t cite Macron or his party. It said the investigation is about alleged “inconsistent campaign accounts” and “reduction of accounting items.” An official with the French presidency said it’s up to the justice system to lead investigations “in all independence.” McKinsey did not immediately comment.
KEYT
Vatican court hears secret recording of pope on hostage fees
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican tribunal weighing a financial fraud case has heard from an unusual witness. A secret recording of Pope Francis was played Thursday to the court about the Holy See’s payments to free a nun held hostage by al-Qaida-linked militants. It marked a surreal new chapter in the trial. Vatican judges are trying to determine who, if anyone, is criminally responsible for losing tens of millions of euros in Holy See assets. Vatican prosecutors introduced the recording into evidence Thursday, saying it was part of a trove of material recently obtained from Italian financial police. The prosecutors said it came from a phone call between one of the defendants on trial, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, and the pope.
KEYT
EU Council chief Michel to travel to China for talks Dec. 1
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union Council president Charles Michel will travel to China for talks to address the economic imbalance between the two trading giants and the Asian nation’s relations with Russia and neigboring Taiwan. The one-day visit Dec. 1 will seek to find a balance between the EU’s wish for more exports to China and the need to be firm with Beijing in the defense of democracy and fundamental freedoms. Over the past years as China increased its global clout, the EU has increasingly come to see the nation as a strategic rival.
KEYT
Shooting in Russian city leaves 4 dead, including gunman
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say a gunman has opened fire in a southern city, killing three people, and then killed himself. The violence took place in the city of Krymsk in the Krasnodar region, about 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) south of Moscow. Alexander Runov, a spokesman for the regional interior ministry, said the gunman shot two employees at a local medical center Thursday and then went outside, shooting at passersby and killing one of them, according to state news agency Tass. One other person was wounded. Runov was cited as saying tensions over the gunman’s divorce could be behind the shooting.
KEYT
Algeria sentences 49 to death for mob killing amid wildfires
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — An Algerian court sentenced 49 people to death Thursday for the brutal mob killing of a painter who had been suspected of starting devastating wildfires. In fact the man had come to help fight the fires. The 49 people will likely serve life in prison instead because Algeria has a moratorium on executions. Defense lawyers said 38 others were sentenced to between two and 12 years in prison. The killing last year shocked the country after graphic images were shared on social media. It came as the region was reeling from wildfires that killed some 90 people, including soldiers trying to tame the flames.
KEYT
US sending Ukraine $400 million in ammunition, generators
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is sending an additional $400 million in ammunition and generators to Ukraine. The White House made the announcement Wednesday. The U.S. is pulling the gear from its own stockpiles to get the support to Ukraine as fast as possible as Russia continues to target Ukraine’s energy sources and winter sets in. Including the latest aid, the U.S. has committed more than $19 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked on Feb. 24. The new package of aid will be provided through presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from its own stock and quickly ship them to Ukraine.
KEYT
Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 13 wounded
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Authorities say a former student fatally shot three people and wounded 13 in two schools in southeastern Brazil. Espirito Santo public safety secretariat Márcio Celante said the shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students, and at a private school, both in the small town of Aracruz. Espirito Santo Gov. Renato Casagrande identified the shooter as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school. Six people remained hospitalized Friday, including two children.
KEYT
EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and the United States are treading precariously close to a major trans-Atlantic trade dispute at a time when the two Western giants want to show unity in the face of challenges from Russia and China. EU trade ministers are insisting they would be forced to respond if Washington stuck to all the terms of its Inflation Reduction Act, which is favorable to local companies through subsidies. The EU says it will unfairly discriminate against its firms that want to compete for contracts.
KEYT
Court rules Dutch state liable for 2007 Afghan bombing
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ruled that the country’s forces unlawfully bombed a residential complex in Afghanistan in 2007, and ordered the state to pay financial compensation to the victims. The court in The Hague on Wednesday found the late-night attack on a compound that left some 20 civilians dead violated international humanitarian law. It sided with four survivors of the attack who brought a civil suit against the Dutch state for compensation. The defense ministry argued buildings were being used by Taliban fighters when the military hit the compound.
KEYT
10 killed in apartment fire in northwest China’s Xinjiang
BEIJING (AP) — A fire in an apartment building in northwestern China’s Xinjiang region killed 10 people and injured nine, authorities said Friday, amid stringent lockdowns that have left many residents in the area stuck in their homes for more than three months. The fire broke out Thursday...
KEYT
Suspect in Australia murder arrested in India 4 years later
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The prime suspect in the murder of a woman on an Australian beach four years ago has been arrested in New Delhi’s outskirts three weeks after he was targeted with a $677,000 reward. Indian national Rajwinder Singh flew from Sydney to his homeland the day after Toyah Cordingley’s body was found on the Queensland state coast in 2018. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said Singh had been arrested Friday following Australia’s extradition request. Australia made another requests last year but Singh couldn’t be located. He was employed as a nurse in a town near Cairns when Cordingley was killed on a beach where she had gone to walk her dog.
