Clints Has Blacked Out Its TRL 2.0 Sneaker for FW22
Quickly following up on the silver, white and black iteration of its TRL 2.0 sneaker, Manchester-based imprint Clints has just teased another edition of the shoe, and this time it’s coming in a “VantaBlack” colorway. Junior Clint’s label has been keeping busy as of late. Since the...
hypebeast.com
Kappa’s AUTHENTIC TIER ZERO Collection Is a Vision of Monochromatic Ski Styles
Kappa is bracing for the winter with its new AUTHENTIC TIER ZERO collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Although the brand is known for its signature tracksuits and casual apparel, the latest collection reveals that it can tackle cooler temperatures just as well. With the new limited-edition premium collection, the...
hypebeast.com
Byredo Enlists Artist Lilah Gohar for Ceramic Potatoes, Colorful Candlesticks and More Holiday Objects
In time for the holidays, Byredo has tapped artist Laila Gohar to craft a playful collection of gift sets, inspired by a mix of old and new traditions. Inside the range, Gohar and Byredo created a very-realistic, ceramic potato that takes prominence as a central motif. Decorated with a floral illustration, the festive vegetable is transformed into a number of ordinary household objects, including a candleholder, a saltshaker and a container.
hypebeast.com
Get Ready for Christmas With This Festive Martine Rose Jumper
Following her playful collaboration with Tommy Jeans, U.K.-based designer Martine Rose is preparing for the holiday season by launching a Christmas-ready jumper perfect for cozying up in this winter. The fair isle pullover receives the festive treatment as vintage selburose patterns enhance the piece with a winter feel. Decked out...
hypebeast.com
PICANTE Revels in Outdoor Beauty for New PEAKS Collection
Since its inception, London-based label PICANTE has oriented its approach to evolving contemporary menswear. In continuing this mission, the brand is veering into nature’s beauty with its new PICANTE PEAKS collection. Even though the collection is fit for outdoor activities, it still possesses PICANTE’s signature cozy aesthetic. Inspired by...
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
hypebeast.com
Get Colorful With This Nike Air Max 97 Terrascape
Recent years have challenged brands as consumers continue to emphasize the importance of sustainability in an ever-changing world. As a leading manufacturer in apparel and footwear,. continues to find new ways to appropriately respond to the call to action. One such approach that the Swoosh has implemented is the integration...
hypebeast.com
MAPLE's Pre-Spring/Summer 2023 Jewelry Collection Blends Old Styles With New Touches
Canadian jewelry aficionado MAPLE is back for Pre-Spring/Summer 2023, delivering a dazzling array of accessories fit for a gift to oneself or someone special in your life. As we approach the Holiday season, MAPLE delivers rings, necklaces and bracelets that perfectly blend a heritage aesthetic with contemporary influences — its signature Duppy Signet Ring is done in .925 silver and has a refined octagon shape to it, but also sports a Mother of Pearl head, for example.
hypebeast.com
Gucci Vault Drops Exclusive LUAR Ana Bag Capsule
Raul Lopez‘s it-brand LUAR is gaining traction among the fashion community, taking over not just New York Fashion Week, the world of viral campaigns and collab culture, but also Gucci Vault with its new range of online exclusives for the luxury House. Like Bleue Burnham, the new LUAR range...
hypebeast.com
Compound and Clarks Originals Link Up for a Wallabee "Floor Seats" Collaboration
Clarks has never strayed too far from the realm of collaborations, and to get the buzz brewing for Miami Art Week, it’s teaming up with Compound to release an exclusive Wallabee “Floor Seats” installment. Its the latest piece to add to its collaborative catalog that, in 2022, has already seen partners such as Bodega, GCDS and Liam Gallagher utilize their creative talents.
hypebeast.com
Crocs' New Echo Silhouette Arrives in Realtree Camo
After releasing the all-new Echo Clog silhouette in minimalist “Stucco” and warm “Desert Grass” last month, Crocs now dresses the pairs in Realtree EDGE®, the “first camo pattern that allows you to blend in any close and long range.” The patented hunting prints were previously used by Korean imprint thisisneverthat, which dressed a pair of Classic Clogs last year in a darker mix of brown bark and fir graphics. This time around, the Echo clogs are found in “Black” and “Bone” colorways featuring sparse yet detailed nature-inspired imagery across the uppers.
hypebeast.com
maharishi’s "Maha Warhol" Collection Uses Andy Warhol’s Classic Screen Prints
Following up on its recent Fall/Winter 2022 campaign that revitalized an assemblage of military pints, Hardy Blechman’s maharishi has just presented the latest installment to its ever-growing garment mainline with a new collaboration with Andy Warhol. The London-based label is traditionally known for tapping into its military inspiration —...
hypebeast.com
MARKET Launches New Personalized 'Call of Duty' Collection
Following a collaboration with The Beatles, MARKET now works with Call of Duty for a limited-edition collection of apparel and accessories. Part of the collection will allow players to design and personalize their own squad tees for the first time with the ability to choose from multiple in-game emblems including clan tags and Gamertags. Apart from the custom tees, black heavyweight fleece hoodies, sweatpants, tees, and trucker hats are decorated with a custom co-branded logo fusing elements of the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 titles with MARKET initials.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Stone Island x New Balance 574
Following their football kit and boot collaboration with Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling, Stone Island and New Balance have just unveiled their latest collaborative installment, and this time it’s an all-new 574 sneaker. The collaboration between Stone Island and New Balance was first teased by U.K. rapper Dave...
hypebeast.com
MASU Meets The Rolling Stones in Its Latest “Lips and Tongue” Capsule
Japanese label MASU teams up with The Rolling Stones to launch a vibrant yet cheeky capsule collection. Aptly titled “Lips and Tongue,” the collab highlights the Popcorn Raglan L/S T-Shirt and Popcorn Bag, emblazoned with the famed rock band’s signature motif. The collection is modeled by fresh-faced Lala Takahashi – daughter of designer Jun Takahashi – who represents a generation that grew up under the cultural influences of both the ‘90s and ‘00s eras.
hypebeast.com
BSTN Brand and Diemme Take the Roccia Basso Boot Back in Time
Following the reveal of its Fall/Winter 2022 “The Holiday” collection, BSTN Brand is teaming up with Diemme for a winter-ready collection. The duo selects the Roccia Basso boot as their collaborative canvas, reimagining the lifestyle silhouette with a retro approach. BSTN Brand takes inspiration from its basketball DNA, mirroring the two-toned style often seen on hoops sneakers.
hypebeast.com
Emerging U.K. Designer Niran Blues Nair Reimagines the Referee Uniform
Rising METALLIC FUND-backed designer Niran Blues Nair is preparing to storm the fashion scene, and his most recent capsule collection proves that he is one to watch. The emerging designer looks to the football field and basketball court, envisioning the traditional referee uniform with a sense of coolness. Shot in...
hypebeast.com
Alessandro Michele Officially Exits Gucci
The designer took to Instagram to bid farewell, writing, “There are times when paths part ways because of the different perspectives each one of us may have. Today an extraordinary journey ends for me, lasting more than twenty years, within a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and creative passion.”
