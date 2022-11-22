In the midst of the restructuring and cost-cutting at Twitter post-Elon Musk takeover, reports have indicated that the tech giant has failed to pay many of its suppliers. According to the New York Times, Musk and his advisors are currently examining all expenses at the social media company and with that, some of the Twitter’s vendors have gotten stiffed. The company has taken on a drastic cost-cutting pattern and Musk has now issued and order to slow down or halt payments to its vendors and contract services. The move to do so has caused Twitter’s suppliers to be in an uproar. Some are even losing out in the millions without payment from Twitter.

