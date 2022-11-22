ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
CNBC

China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar

In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 10 tech and software stocks can make a comeback

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday named hammered tech stocks that he believes can make a comeback after the Federal Reserve finishes tightening the economy. He also predicted that there are many pandemic plays that likely won't recover from this year's challenges. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday named hammered tech stocks...
CNBC

Michael Farr: Tougher times are likely ahead for the markets, and investors must be courageous

It's a wonderful time of year and a very strange time for the markets and the economy. As we await the most anticipated recession in history, things aren't awful. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest level of the year on Oct. 12 when it was down nearly 25% for 2022. Since then, it has rebounded sharply and is now off by about 15%. Earnings continue to increase and expand, though some companies have missed Wall Street's expectations and have been punished. This week, a company reported strong results on the top and bottom lines but suggested that its full year would likely be on the low-end of the forecasted range, and the stock fell. When investors are nervous, there are fewer safe places to hide.
CNBC

Dow closes more than 150 points higher. Stocks notch gains for holiday week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Friday, notching a gain during the holiday-shortened trading week. The Dow rose 152.97 points, or 0.45% to 34,347.03, marking the third consecutive session of gains. The S&P 500 fell 0.03% to end the day at 4,026.12. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.52% to 11,226.36, weighed down by shares of Activision Blizzard, which fell 4% on news that the FTC could block Microsoft from taking over the gaming company.
CNBC

Dogecoin surges, and how the FTX scandal could affect Wall Street crypto adoption: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World speaks to Wall Street executives who made the jump to crypto to learn how they're weathering the latest downturn.
CNBC

America's struggling cotton industry

Cotton farmers in Texas, where about 40% of the U.S. crop is produced, are facing a severe drought that's costing the industry billions. A lack of rain and extreme heat is forcing growers in the state to abandon almost 70% of the cotton acres they planted earlier this year, according to a forecast by the United States Department of Agriculture. Cotton prices, which surged in the spring following growing Chinese demand, have since fallen amid economic uncertainty and a strong U.S. dollar.
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

What the China protests mean for Apple

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster on what the protests at Foxconn could mean for Apple manufacturing. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Steve Grasso and Julie Biel.

