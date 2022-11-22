Hollywood‘s famed duo, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have announced that they are starting their own production company. The New York Times reported that the idea sprouted from both stars’ dissatisfaction with the current streaming era’s paychecks. Many of the streaming companies have refused to share the profits generated from the hits in the past decade. Over the weekend, the dynamic duo announced that they will be starting an independent production company to combat this issue after the obtained a minimum of $100 million USD in financing from investment firm, RedBird Capital Partners. The two Hollywood big shots have agreed that their company is committed to ensuring that profits are shared amongst everyone on the project.

2 DAYS AGO