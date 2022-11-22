Read full article on original website
James Cameron Reveals He Almost Did Not Cast Leonardo DiCaprio or Kate Winslet for 'Titanic'
With his upcoming Avatar sequel, director James Cameron recently took a trip down memory lane with GQ. The Oscar-winning filmmaker recalled the casting process of his iconic Titanic film and how he almost did not cast Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet for their titular roles. He explained that DiCaprio originally...
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Has To Become the "Fourth or Fifth Highest-Grossing Film in History" to Break Even
The much anticipated Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water reportedly has a production budget within the $250 million USD range. Director James Cameron has not yet released the actual number, however he did confirm to GQ that it was “very f***ing [expensive].”. According to Cameron, he also told...
30 Films Where The Last Scene Is Actually The Best Scene In The Entire Thing
"The movie is brilliant from its first scene, but that ending solidifies it as one of the best of all time."
Watch the Gameplay Trailer for 'The Witcher 3's Next-Gen Update
CD Projekt Red has dropped off the gameplay trailer for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s long-awaited next-gen update. Titled the “Complete Edition,” the upgraded action role-playing game receives myriad renovations, including improved character models with 4K textures, ray-traced lighting effects, cloud saves and new content based on Netflix’s The Witcher. Additionally, players can choose to play the game at 60 frames per second, and a new photo mode lets users take quick screenshots in-game.
Hugh Grant Has A Very Funny Reason Why Filming His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene Was "Excruciating"
"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.' I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."
Simu Liu Responds to Quentin Tarantino's "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" Comments
Earlier this week, Quentin Tarantino doubled down on his sentiments against Marvel Studios during his appearance on Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer’s 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast. Building on his previous comments, the iconic director blamed Marvel Studios for the decline in traditional movie stars. “Part of the Marvel-ization...
Netflix's Heist Series 'Kaleidoscope' Can Be Streamed in Any Order
Netflix has unveiled a new non-sequential show titled Kaleidoscope, an eight-episode anthology series following a crew of masterful thieves who work to unlock a vault for the biggest payday in history. Over the span of 25 years, the thieves devise a plan to make it through the world’s most powerful security team and the FBI. A special feature of the show allows viewers the freedom of choosing which of the eight episodes to start with, which are each coded with their own distinct color.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Are Starting Their Own Film Production Company
Hollywood‘s famed duo, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have announced that they are starting their own production company. The New York Times reported that the idea sprouted from both stars’ dissatisfaction with the current streaming era’s paychecks. Many of the streaming companies have refused to share the profits generated from the hits in the past decade. Over the weekend, the dynamic duo announced that they will be starting an independent production company to combat this issue after the obtained a minimum of $100 million USD in financing from investment firm, RedBird Capital Partners. The two Hollywood big shots have agreed that their company is committed to ensuring that profits are shared amongst everyone on the project.
'Dune: The Sisterhood' Prequel Receives Major Shakeup at HBO Max
HBO Max‘s prequel series for Dune has experienced a major shakeup right before filming has begun. Dune: The Sisterhood creator and writer Diane Ademu-John is stepping down as the show’s co-runner. Deadline was first to report with an exclusive. Ademu-John is said to remain creatively involved in the...
Jeffrey Deitch Presents ‘Rammellzee: Gothic Futurism’ Exhibition in LA
On view at Jeffrey Deitch LA until January 14, 2023. Jeffrey Deitch Los Angeles is currently showcasing Rammellzee: Gothic Futurism, a solo exhibition featuring the works of the late artist Rammellzee. As a multidisciplinary artist, Rammellzee produced extensive bodies of works that span genres and mediums. After being mesmerized by...
Netflix Gives 'You' Season 4 an Earlier Release Date
Netflix has moved up the release date of the fourth season of You. The first half of the serial killer thriller’s newest season is now set to premiere on February 9, 2023 and its second half on March 9, 2023. Season four will see the return of Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and is set in London, where he takes on the fake identity of Professor Jonathan Moore after leaving Madre Linda to search for Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle.
Jennifer Lopez Announces First Album in Nine Years
Jennifer Lopez on Friday announced her first album in nine years, titled This Is Me…Now. The record, which toys with the title of the artist’s 2002 album This Is Me…Then, will arrive sometime in 2023. The album features 13 tracks, including a song titled “Dear Ben pt....
MASU Meets The Rolling Stones in Its Latest “Lips and Tongue” Capsule
Japanese label MASU teams up with The Rolling Stones to launch a vibrant yet cheeky capsule collection. Aptly titled “Lips and Tongue,” the collab highlights the Popcorn Raglan L/S T-Shirt and Popcorn Bag, emblazoned with the famed rock band’s signature motif. The collection is modeled by fresh-faced Lala Takahashi – daughter of designer Jun Takahashi – who represents a generation that grew up under the cultural influences of both the ‘90s and ‘00s eras.
Harry Styles' Pleasing Is Coming to London for Christmas
Of all the celebrity-owned cosmetic brands that continue to pop up (Jared Leto, Pharrell, et al), Harry Styles‘ Pleasing is one with the most cult of followings. Now, Pleasing is set to arrive in London, New York and Los Angeles to mark the festive period that’s soon upon us.
Summer Walker Breaks Into Rap With New Single “Sense Dat God Gave You”
Summer Walker is trying out their hand at rapping. The R&B singer teamed up with Sexxy Red for a new song called “Sense Dat God Gave You,” which arrived with a lighthearted music video. After pulling up to a gas station, the two artists joke around in the...
