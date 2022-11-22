Read full article on original website
CNBC
China 'played a great game' on lithium and we've been slow to react, industry CEO says
Lithium, which some have dubbed "white gold," is crucial to the batteries that power electric vehicles. "I just think the Chinese have — I mean you have to take your hat off, they've played a great game," American Lithium CEO Simon Clarke tells CNBC. "For decades, they've been locking...
generalaviationnews.com
Thousands of Spitfires to be mass produced in the UK
But these new airplanes aren’t for flying. Airfix, which has manufactured model airplane kits since 1952, is launching a new Supermarine Spitfire Mk.IXc model, which will be manufactured in the UK — the first time a main model kit has been produced in the country in over a decade, according to company officials.
CNBC
China may have 'passed the point of no return' as Covid infections soar
In the last few days, the mainland China daily Covid case count has climbed to around or more than 28,000 — near levels seen in April during a stringent lockdown in Shanghai, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. “China might have already passed the point of no...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
CNBC
Russia relaunches Soviet-era Moskvich car brand using a former Renault plant
Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car relaunched in Russia on Wednesday at a former Renault factory. The relaunch comes as Russia strives for a self-sufficient economy as the country's finances continue to be choked by sanctions and other ramifications of its invasion of Ukraine. Production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car...
CNBC
Superyacht rentals, private jets and a soccer-themed hotel: Dubai is cashing in on the Qatar World Cup
The UAE's commercial capital of Dubai is set to see an estimated 1 million additional visitors during the course of the soccer tournament, according to the Dubai Sports Council. Property data estimates Dubai has roughly 140,000 hotel rooms while Qatar has 45,000. Private jet and yacht charter operators are seeing...
CNBC
America's struggling cotton industry
Cotton farmers in Texas, where about 40% of the U.S. crop is produced, are facing a severe drought that's costing the industry billions. A lack of rain and extreme heat is forcing growers in the state to abandon almost 70% of the cotton acres they planted earlier this year, according to a forecast by the United States Department of Agriculture. Cotton prices, which surged in the spring following growing Chinese demand, have since fallen amid economic uncertainty and a strong U.S. dollar.
CNBC
Dow closes more than 150 points higher. Stocks notch gains for holiday week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Friday, notching a gain during the holiday-shortened trading week. The Dow rose 152.97 points, or 0.45% to 34,347.03, marking the third consecutive session of gains. The S&P 500 fell 0.03% to end the day at 4,026.12. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.52% to 11,226.36, weighed down by shares of Activision Blizzard, which fell 4% on news that the FTC could block Microsoft from taking over the gaming company.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Activision Blizzard, Tesla, Manchester United and others
(BBBY) – The housewares retailer is struggling to keep its stores stocked, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The paper cites analytics company DataWeave numbers showing more than 40% of the retailer's products were out of stock in October. Nonetheless, the stock rose 1% in the premarket.
CNBC
With unions aligned, timeline for rail strike and railroad emergency prep is now clear
Four rail unions have aligned on a potential national strike date of Dec. 9, with the Signalmen's union agreeing to move back its date in coordination with other unions that rejected the labor deal. Railroads begin preparing for a strike seven days ahead of that date. Chemicals take priority in...
Brexit: Jeremy Hunt fails to deny he was source for ‘UK seeking Swiss-style deal’ claim
Jeremy Hunt has failed to deny he was the source behind a claim the UK will seek a “Swiss-style deal” to improve the Brexit agreement – but insisted he did not brief that is his aim.Quizzed by MPs, the chancellor said “I do not support, I have never contemplated” tearing up threadbare Boris Johnson’s deal, despite it being blamed for a big slump in GDP and cross-Channel trade.But Mr Hunt failed, repeatedly, to deny he or an aide in the Treasury briefed journalists ahead of last weekend’s story which has reignited the Conservative wars over Europe.Instead, he said: “I...
CNBC
New York governor signs first-of-its-kind law cracking down on bitcoin mining — here's everything that's in it
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law on Tuesday banning certain bitcoin mining operations that run on carbon-based power sources. For the next two years, unless a proof-of-work mining company uses 100% renewable energy, it will not be allowed to expand or renew permits, and new entrants will not be allowed to come online.
CNBC
Kyiv’s critical infrastructure hit by Russian rocket attacks; Ukraine to set up winter shelters
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Wednesday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian authorities said one person was killed and another was injured in a Russian missile strike on the capital city of Kyiv. CNBC has not been able to independently verify the information.
BBC
Hundreds of jobs at risk at Billingham's Mitsubishi chemical plant
More than 200 jobs are at risk after a chemical company announced plans to end production on Teesside. Mitsubishi Chemical UK said it had begun a consultation with workers at its plant in Billingham. It added "rapidly escalating" gas prices, a downturn in the European economy caused by inflation and...
CNBC
What the Club is watching Wednesday — Disney's big China win, an iPhone warning, oil slips
The Street is awaiting the latest Fed meeting minutes — which are expected Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. — for clues into the central bank's thinking ahead of its next meeting in December. Economists are currently predicting at 0.5% rate hike, following a 0.75% lift earlier this month.
CNBC
Michael Farr: Tougher times are likely ahead for the markets, and investors must be courageous
It's a wonderful time of year and a very strange time for the markets and the economy. As we await the most anticipated recession in history, things aren't awful. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest level of the year on Oct. 12 when it was down nearly 25% for 2022. Since then, it has rebounded sharply and is now off by about 15%. Earnings continue to increase and expand, though some companies have missed Wall Street's expectations and have been punished. This week, a company reported strong results on the top and bottom lines but suggested that its full year would likely be on the low-end of the forecasted range, and the stock fell. When investors are nervous, there are fewer safe places to hide.
CNBC
Binance deploys $1 billion to keep crypto industry afloat after FTX collapse
Binance said it will devote $1 billion in initial commitments to the recovery fund. It may increase that amount to $2 billion at a point in time in the future "if the need arises," the company added. Since FTX's rapid winddown, investors have worried about a crypto contagion affecting every...
In Britain, nearly 200,000 workers are striking on Black Friday
Britain's cost-of-living crisis is already taking the shine off Black Friday. Now, the annual shopping bonanza faces an additional threat from strikes that could disrupt deliveries, subdue online sales and deliver another blow to the slumping economy.
CNBC
What the China protests mean for Apple
Loup Ventures' Gene Munster on what the protests at Foxconn could mean for Apple manufacturing. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami, Steve Grasso and Julie Biel.
