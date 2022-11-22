Read full article on original website
Related
How to 'G-Walk' in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2
Here's a breakdown of how to G-Walk in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
Does Warzone 2 Have Bunkers or Vaults?
Here's a breakdown of if Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has bunkers or vaults.
Dev Error 657 Warzone 2 Explained: How to Fix
Players logging into Warzone 2 lately have been faced with the Dev Error 657. But what is it and how can it be fixed?. It's early days for Warzone 2, having launched on Nov. 16, 2022. The battle royale sequel has seen a healthy player count in the few days it's been live. Over the first five days, over 25 million players took a dive into the game. To add more perspective, the original Warzone achieved roughly 15 million players in its first three days.
How to Lock Doors in Warzone 2
Haven't figured out how to close doors in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 yet? Don't worry, we've got it all laid out for you in our easy-to-follow guide. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and in turn Warzone 2 have a slew of brand new gameplay mechanics that further immerse players into the games. Players can hang on ledges and peer over in order to avoid opponents or take them down. Water traversal has also been implemented, giving the battlefield a whole new strategic aspect. With all of these additions, many fans are wondering if and how they can possibly lock doors during matches.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
How to Get a Black Site Key in Warzone 2
Here's a breakdown of how to get a Black Site key in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.
How to See FPS in Warzone 2
Want to know your FPS in Warzone 2. Here's how to make is visible. For fast-paced games like Call of Duty, and particularly Warzone 2, FPS can be the difference between a seamless game and a distracting mess. With the way consoles and PCs are now, players are keen to get the absolute most out of their hardware.
hypebeast.com
Sony PlayStation 6 Release Timing Leaked in Official Documents
A rough time frame of when the Sony PlayStation 6 will be released has just been leaked. Discovered in documents from the United Kingdom’s Competition Markets Authority as part of the ongoing Microsoft-Activision merger investigation, it appears the PS6 will either be coming out late 2027 or in 2028, giving the PS5 a rough life cycle of seven years.
How to Tune the RPK in Warzone 2
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the RPK has quickly emerged as one of the prime meta contenders as an LMG that is that has minimal recoil and devastating firepower. For those wondering how to take advantage of everything that the gun has to offer via the sequel's new "endgame level of weapon customization," here's a breakdown of how to tune the RPK in Warzone 2.
Digital Trends
The best Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 console settings
While skill is certainly important in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, so too are your in-game settings. Having the wrong setting enabled can lead to your demise, so it’s best to make sure everything is ironed out ahead of time. When looking at the game’s settings, it’s easy to get overwhelmed (even on console), but thankfully, we’ve got everything you need to know in this guide. These are the best Warzone 2.0 settings for console.
How to Disable Crossplay in Warzone 2
Are Call of Duty: Warzone 2's menus making it hard to disable crossplay? Don't worry, we've put together a guide that'll make the process easier for you. Over the last couple of years, crossplay between all gaming platforms has become a highly implemented feature for most multiplayer titles. This has given players the opportunity to game with friends using other platforms and has helped foster a more connected community within franchises enabling it.
Warzone 2 TikTok Shows Best Way to Unlock the M13B in DMZ
Thanks to a recently posted viral TikTok, however, it seems all players can unlock the M13B in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 without breaking a sweat.
JGOD Showcases a 'Monster' AR Dominating Warzone 2
It's no secret the M13B is currently dominating the meta in Warzone 2 and DMZ. Players are even trying to find the best ways to unlock the weapon in DMZ. And YouTuber JGOD has found a disgusting build that locks in its capabilities at range. Every player wants the same...
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
dexerto.com
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
Ahmed Grocery Store Key Location in Warzone 2
Players can find the hidden Ahmed grocery store key somewhere hidden in Warzone 2.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Gets Most Divisive Game Yet
Xbox Game Pass has today added what might be the most divisive game on the platform. Considering just how many titles are available via Game Pass, it stands to reason that not all of them would be beloved by subscribers. Still, it stands to reason that no other game on Xbox's video game subscription service has divided fans as much as the title it has brought to the library today.
Warzone 2 Fixes Parachute Crash in Latest Patch: Full Nov. 22 Patch Notes Listed
A new patch has been deployed for Warzone 2, just a few days after launch.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0