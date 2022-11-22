Read full article on original website
How to 'G-Walk' in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2
Here's a breakdown of how to G-Walk in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
Does Warzone 2 Have Bunkers or Vaults?
Here's a breakdown of if Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has bunkers or vaults.
How to See FPS in Warzone 2
Want to know your FPS in Warzone 2. Here's how to make is visible. For fast-paced games like Call of Duty, and particularly Warzone 2, FPS can be the difference between a seamless game and a distracting mess. With the way consoles and PCs are now, players are keen to get the absolute most out of their hardware.
How to Disable Crossplay in Warzone 2
Are Call of Duty: Warzone 2's menus making it hard to disable crossplay? Don't worry, we've put together a guide that'll make the process easier for you. Over the last couple of years, crossplay between all gaming platforms has become a highly implemented feature for most multiplayer titles. This has given players the opportunity to game with friends using other platforms and has helped foster a more connected community within franchises enabling it.
Digital Trends
How to level up weapons fast in Warzone 2.0
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, you’re only as good as the weapon you’re carrying. Much like its predecessor, how well you perform is tied to the attachments on your weapon, which are earned by gaining XP. In this installment, leveling up weapons can feel like a grind, meaning you’ll need to find an effective method to farm XP. Thankfully, there are several useful methods for earning weapon XP, allowing you to earn all attachments quickly.
Dev Error 657 Warzone 2 Explained: How to Fix
Players logging into Warzone 2 lately have been faced with the Dev Error 657. But what is it and how can it be fixed?. It's early days for Warzone 2, having launched on Nov. 16, 2022. The battle royale sequel has seen a healthy player count in the few days it's been live. Over the first five days, over 25 million players took a dive into the game. To add more perspective, the original Warzone achieved roughly 15 million players in its first three days.
How to Lock Doors in Warzone 2
Haven't figured out how to close doors in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 yet? Don't worry, we've got it all laid out for you in our easy-to-follow guide. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and in turn Warzone 2 have a slew of brand new gameplay mechanics that further immerse players into the games. Players can hang on ledges and peer over in order to avoid opponents or take them down. Water traversal has also been implemented, giving the battlefield a whole new strategic aspect. With all of these additions, many fans are wondering if and how they can possibly lock doors during matches.
Best Perk Packages in Warzone 2
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, one of the biggest changes that players have had to adjust to is the introduction of Perk Packages in custom loadouts. While creating a custom loadout in Warzone 2, players will no longer be able to tailor their Perks exactly to their preferences as they are now prompted to select one of the game's eight pre-made Perk Packages, said to have been adapted to various unique playstyles. As such, here's a breakdown of the best Perk Packages to use in Warzone 2.
How to Tune the TAQ-56 in Warzone 2
In Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the TAQ-56 has quickly emerged as one of the prime meta contenders as an assault rifle that is super versatile, easy to use and hard-hitting. For those wondering how to take advantage of everything that the gun has to offer via the sequel's new "endgame level of weapon customization," here's a breakdown of how to tune the TAQ-56 in Warzone 2.
How to Carry Three Weapons in Warzone 2
Are you suffering from a serious case of FOMO whenever you come across multiple elite weapons in Warzone 2? Don't worry, there's a way to get past that and we have the guide to show you how.
How to Change Ping Color Warzone 2
Want to change the color of the Ping marker in Warzone 2? Here's what you need to know. With the much needed rise in accessibility settings in games, players are often given a much wider selection of options to tailor their gameplay. Changing the colors of certain markers is a particularly useful one, allowing players to see certain icons and elements in a more comfortable way.
Warzone 2 RPK Build: Best Attachments to Use
This best RPK build guide for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 1 is here for those who want to make sure they're using the fully optimized version of one of the best weapons in the game. Although it is an LMG, meaning its handling will be a bit slower...
JGOD Showcases a 'Monster' AR Dominating Warzone 2
It's no secret the M13B is currently dominating the meta in Warzone 2 and DMZ. Players are even trying to find the best ways to unlock the weapon in DMZ. And YouTuber JGOD has found a disgusting build that locks in its capabilities at range. Every player wants the same...
How To Get Loadouts In Warzone 2.0
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" has several unique mechanics that set it apart from other battle royale titles, like the interrogation system. The loadouts are another way that the game stands out, giving players the opportunity to customize what guns, attachments, items, and even pre-made perk packages they can get.
AQ Kills in Warzone 2 Explained
Here's a breakdown of what AQ Soldier Kills are in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.
How to Get Apex Legends Catalyst Natural Essence Bundle
Amazon Gaming's exclusive Catalyst bundle for Apex Legends is now available and we have the access guide you need to rock its contents.
FIFA 23 Black Friday Centurion Pack: New Pack Added to Database
FIFA 23 Black Friday Centurion Pack has been added to the Ultimate Team database, according to Fut_Scoreboard on Twitter. Black Friday is a big promotion every FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. The promotion traditionally marks the release of multiple promotions including Best of TOTW, a new special card type, lightning rounds and much more. Lightning rounds traditionally get the most attention because it's the first time players can truly make the most of their FIFA Points. EA Sports as well usually adds new packs to the game each year for players to engage with.
FIFA 23 FUT Champions Rewards: TOTW Pause Update
FIFA 23 FUT Champions Rewards have been refreshed during the World Cup because of the Team of the Week Pause. EA Sports announced in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that TOTW would pause for the duration of the World Cup. As such, FUT Champions content and rewards are changing during that time. Instead of FUT Champions Player Picks and Guaranteed TOTW Packs, overall rating packs have been swapped out. Some fans are happy with the change considering that should allow promotional cards to be packed from rewards, others think it's not enough to entice players.
FIFA 23 Flashback Lionel Messi SBC Leaked
FIFA 23 Flashback Lionel Messi SBC has been leaked for Ultimate Team.
The Best Sakin MG38 Loadout For Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer
Unlocking weapons in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" requires a bit of an investment. As usual with the series, players gain access to some selections by leveling up their overall rank. In other cases, players unlock additional varieties by leveling up specific weapons. In fact, of the game's 42 unlockable options, 23 require the latter method.
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!
