fox29.com
Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
Two teens shot in Middle River, police continue investigation
MIDDLE RIVER, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are continuing their investigation after two teenagers were shot inside a parked car on Chelmsford Court in Middle River. At this time, one of the two teens is still listed in critical condition in the hospital. The second is in stable condition and recovering. Officers responded to a shooting call Monday night in the unit block of Chelmsford to find two males inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Their ages are 17 and 18. Witnesses reported hearing as many as ten gunshots at around 7:25 pm. A spokesperson The post Two teens shot in Middle River, police continue investigation appeared first on Shore News Network.
'They abandoned me:' Pigtown man's condemned house ransacked after explosion, police presence questioned
BALTIMORE -- The man who lived in a now-condemned Pigtown home after an explosion this week spent time talking with police Thanksgiving morning. He says expensive electronics and tools were burglarized from his home after the blast. Jacob Booher was on his way to Boston for Thanksgiving when he got a notification on his phone from his home security system that made him turn around. He saw firemen in his home and he knew something was wrong. Officials responded Tuesday to the explosion in the South Baltimore neighborhood. A woman and a teenager who were in the home were injured in the...
Rockville 14-year-old not seen since Monday, police say
ROCKVILLE, MD – The Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Rockville. There has been no sign of Allison Espinales since Monday, November 21, 2022, at approximately 2 a.m. in the 14200 block of Canterbury Lane. Espinales is approximately 5-feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. Her hair is reddish in color and her eyes are brown. What she was wearing at the time of her last sighting is unknown. Her welfare is of concern to the police and her family. The police are asking The post Rockville 14-year-old not seen since Monday, police say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Juvenile, man shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile and a man were shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, according to authorities.Annapolis Police officers found the injured juvenile when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Victor Parkway around 5:25 p.m., authorities said.The juvenile gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Not long after that, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.Officers did not have an update to provide on the conditions of the juvenile or man in the hours following the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-260-3439.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Man shot dead in Southeast DC apartment
WASHINGTON — A man was found dead in a Southeast D.C. apartment early Friday morning and police are still working to find who is responsible. Just before 3 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4100 block of South Capitol Street Southeast for a report of gunshots in an apartment building. Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man shot in the head and back.
Three teens arrested for assault and carjacking at Rockville Safeway
SILVER SPRING, MD – Three teens were arrested after an attempted carjacking of a male victim carrying groceries to his car in the parking lot of Safeway in the downtown Central Business District on Monday. Two juveniles and an 18-year-old were arrested and charged by police. According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers working the downtown Central Business District area observed three males looking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot. “The group then walked towards the Safeway parking lot in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. The suspects observed the victim come out of Safeway with The post Three teens arrested for assault and carjacking at Rockville Safeway appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gunman sought in Middle River double shooting
Police are still seeking a gunman after a double shooting in Middle River on Monday, and they are assuring residents that it wasn't random.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man jailed in rape of intellectually disabled woman
TREDYFFRIN TWP. — A Chester County man is behind bars on charges related to the sexual assault of an intellectually disabled woman, according to the Tredyffrin Township police. Police announced Thursday the arrest of Antwain Jones on charges of rape by force and firearms not to be carried by...
D.C. Police Release Photos Of Suspect Involved In Three Armed Robberies
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a string of Armed Robberies that took place in Southeast, D.C. November 12th. Three separate robberies took place in about thirty minutes. In each incident, the armed robber displayed a knife and stole the victim’s property then left the scene. The First District Police are investigating these incidents. According to police, the incident happened, “At approximately 6:56 pm, in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast, at approximately 7:35 pm in the 100 block of 16th Street, Southeast, and at approximately 7:25 pm, in the 1500 block of Independence The post D.C. Police Release Photos Of Suspect Involved In Three Armed Robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman identified as second suspect in armed robbery of Apple store
BETHESDA, MD – Montgomery County Detectives have arrested and charged 27-year-old Brianna Zigler with the armed robbery of an Apple store on Bethesda Avenue in the 4000 block. Detectives identified Zigler as the second suspect in the armed robbery of the Apple store. A warrant was obtained on November 10, 2022, charging Zigler with armed robbery. She was arrested on Southern Ave. in Oxon Hill, MD, on November 22, 2022, and taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. She has since been released on $5,000 bond. The post Woman identified as second suspect in armed robbery of Apple store appeared first on Shore News Network.
Attempted Murder, Weapons Charges For Shooter Looking To Settle Dispute In Maryland: Police
Officials say that an attempted murder suspect is in custody in Maryland following a weeks-long investigation into the shooting of a man looking to settle a dispute in Prince George’s County. Rohan Dwayne Patterson has been arrested on an outstanding warrant for attempted first-degree murder following an incident in...
Teen, Minors Busted For Attempted Audi Carjacking At Silver Spring Grocery Store: Police
The owner of an Audi was able to fight off a teen and two minors who viciously beat him outside a Maryland grocery store before the trio was ultimately apprehended by police in Montgomery County, officials announced. Washington, DC resident Kaiyon Denell Porter, and two juvenile suspects are facing charges...
Baltimore County Police investigate deadly crash in Catonsville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Catonsville on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car crash near the intersection of I-40 and Nuwood Drive around 10 a.m., police said.That is where first responders found a Honda Civic that collided with a Nissan Rogue, according to authorities.The driver of the Honda Civic, 34-year-old Bryan Mays, did not survive the injuries he sustained from the crash, police said.The driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances leading up to the crash, police said.
Police investigating attempted knifepoint robbery at Newark gas station
NEWARK, DE – An attempted robbery of a gas station in the Newark area occurred Wednesday afternoon, according to the Delaware State Police. The incident took place at approximately 3:14 p.m. on November 23, 2022, at the Shell gas station located at 1148 Christiana Road. At the sales counter, a male suspect confronted an employee. The suspect displayed a knife and demanded money. In response, the employee ran out of the store without complying with the request. In a light-colored sedan westbound on Route 273, the suspect fled the scene without obtaining any money or property. It is important to The post Police investigating attempted knifepoint robbery at Newark gas station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore police searching for missing 11-year-old runaway
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are searching for a missing child who is suspected of having run away from his home. The Missing Persons Unit needs your help locating 11-year-old Kamari Johnson. The last time Kamari was seen was in the 4700 block of Ivanhoe Avenue at approximately 7:25 p.m. on November 24, 2022. His height is 4’9,” and he weighs approximately 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, black sweatpants, and gray Fila sneakers. If you have seen Kamari Johnson or know her whereabouts, please contact Missing Persons detectives at 443-984-7385 or call 911. The post Baltimore police searching for missing 11-year-old runaway appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Police Release Images Of Subway Restaurant Robbery Suspect
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant in Baltimore, authorities say. Surveillance images were released of a suspect who reportedly robbed the restaurant located at 37 East 25th Street at gunpoint on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to Baltimore police. Citywide Robbery...
foxbaltimore.com
MTA Police searching for person accused of assaulting bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Transit Police are looking for the person that they say assaulted a bus driver on Halloween. Police say the attack happened on October 31, 2022, in the 2100 block of Greenmount Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit of the...
WBAL Radio
17-year-old arrested after reportedly stealing $7,000 worth of power tools
A 17-year-old male was arrested in Anne Arundel County on suspicion of stealing about $7,000 of power tools from a car. This happened around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Laurel. Security footage tipped officers to the suspect, who is linked to nine other incidents in the past two months.
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
