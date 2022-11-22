Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
Related
Newark woman took her two kids on $200,000 cocaine run, police said
PATERSON, NJ – A 32-year-old woman from Newark took her kids to Paterson to collect four pounds of cocaine in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office. Gisela Arroyo Valentin, 35, was arrested as officers from the department were watching as she pulled up in her Honda Civic with David Ventura, 39, of Paterson. Ventura got out of the car and entered a building being watched by police, coming out later with the cocaine. Police quickly moved in to arrest the pair. According to police, Ventura admitted to being paid $1,000 to make the pickup. Both suspects were arrested The post Newark woman took her two kids on $200,000 cocaine run, police said appeared first on Shore News Network.
Elizabeth man convicted for manslaughter
ELIZABETH, NJ – After a two-week trial before Union County Superior Court Judge Candido Rodriguez, Jr., Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth, was found guilty on Friday of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree aggravated assault. Before returning a verdict, the jury deliberated for three days. Shortly after 2 a.m. Elizabeth Police Department patrol units responded to a report of an altercation at Ben’s Bar in the 600 block of Meadow Street on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Oscar Melara, 28, was found severely injured, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutors Alaina Caliendo and Jillian Reyes, who prosecuted the case. Following an altercation outside The post Elizabeth man convicted for manslaughter appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark police investigating unsolved summer shooting incident
Newark, NJ – Newark Police Department detectives are investigating an unsolved shooting on North 5th Street that took place this summer. As part of an investigation into a shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 6, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the public’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest. In the early hours of the morning, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of North 5th Street. Officers responding to the scene found spent shell casings. Detectives are looking for two people of interest in this case. A male with a medium The post Newark police investigating unsolved summer shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
77-year-old firebug charged for setting multiple dumpster fires in Manchester
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – Investigators have arrested a 77-year-old Whiting man accused of setting multiple dumpster fires across Manchester Township between January and April of this year. Nicholas Depalma, 77, was charged with four counts of aggravated arson on Wednesday. Depalma was found responsible for setting five separate dumpster fires in Manchester Township between January 1, 2022 and April 26, 2022, according to an investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad and Manchester Township Police Department. One of the fires was set near a large wooded area and four of the fires were set near The post 77-year-old firebug charged for setting multiple dumpster fires in Manchester appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot as Bronx verbal dispute escalates on Thanksgiving
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for a suspect in the Bronx who shot a 27-year-old man in the area of 1011 Carroll Street on Thursday during an argument. Police said the shooting took place after the two men engaged in a verbal dispute. The suspect then pulled a gun and fired it at the victim, striking him in the leg. The post Man shot as Bronx verbal dispute escalates on Thanksgiving appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police searching for road rage suspect who followed victim home, damaged property
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Police in Middletown Township have a message for a man wanted for damaging a victim’s home after a fit of road rage. “If it was you that lost your temper…feel free to call,” the department said Wednesday. According to police, at around 11 pm on Tuesday, a driver was involved in a road rage incident where he followed someone back to their residence on Essex Lane. He damaged their front door and the mailbox, police said. “The male appears to have at least a half sleeve of tattoos on his right arm, goatee, smokes, and is driving The post Police searching for road rage suspect who followed victim home, damaged property appeared first on Shore News Network.
Correctional officer smuggled drugs inside bags of chips at Monmouth County Jail
FREEHOLD, NJ – A Shamong man who worked as a correctional officer at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution has pleaded guilty to providing inmates with drugs in chip bags, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, New Jersey, pled guilty to second-degree Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS). “Mr. Mack violated his sworn duty to protect and serve when he brought contraband into the jail for his own personal gain. By doing so, he placed his fellow officers and other inmates at the jail in danger and justice requires that The post Correctional officer smuggled drugs inside bags of chips at Monmouth County Jail appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey City woman charged for interfering with homicide investigation
HOBOKEN, NJ – A Jersey City woman was arrested and charged with interfering with a homicide investigation regarding a murder that took place in September in Hoboken. A 38-year-old Jersey City woman has been charged with furnishing false information to law enforcement in order to prevent Deon Williams from being arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Christopher Garcia in Hoboken. Demetria Huggins, 38, was charged with hindering apprehension and arrested on Saturday inside a hotel on International Boulevard in Elizabeth. According to police, on September 25th, at around 3:25 am, Hoboken police officers responded to a 911 call The post Jersey City woman charged for interfering with homicide investigation appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx
NEW YORK – Police are investigating a shooting death that took place Monday night in the Bronx neighborhood of Kingsbridge Heights. Officers responding to a shots fired 911 call arrived at the scene to find a 29-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back. The shooting took place in the area of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street. The male victim was reportedly rushed to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital. Police are investigating the shooting but have not identified any suspects at this time. No arrests have been The post Man shot in back, killed overnight in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mercedes with bullet holes speeds away from Clifton police officers during traffic stop
CLIFTON, NJ – A pair of men inside a Mercedes E300 with bulletholes in the windshield were pulled over by Clifton police officers, but fled, nearly knocking down two officers. At approximately 3:00 PM on Sunday afternoon, officers observed a heavily tinted, 2017 Mercedes E300, black in color, with indications of possible bullet holes in the windshield. The vehicle was stopped by officers on Allwood Road near Clifton Avenue. The driver sped off while the officers were speaking with him – almost striking two officers. It was then that a motor vehicle chase began through the streets of Clifton, Bloomfield The post Mercedes with bullet holes speeds away from Clifton police officers during traffic stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
Subway riders assaulted in Asian hate crime aboard Times Square shuttle train
NEW YORK, NY – Two Asian victims were assaulted and had racial slurs shouted at them by two unidentified suspects aboard the shuttle train between Times Square and Grand Central Station. The attack took place on Satuday at around 8pm aboard the shuttle train. The suspects approached the two Asian victims and demanded their seats. When they refused, the black male and black female suspects began shouting Asian slurs at them. They were then assaulted and one victim was punched in the head. Police have not made any arrests and are asking the public to help identify the two suspects. The post Subway riders assaulted in Asian hate crime aboard Times Square shuttle train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Friendly’s closes Route 37 location in Toms River
TOMS RIVER, NJ – According to a report by Toms River Patch this week, Friendly’s restaurant, located on Route 37 near the BJ’s Wholesale Club, is shutting down. News of the closure sent many in Ocean County reminiscing about the once-popular restaurant chain. Friendly’s used to have stores in the Ocean County mall in a space adjacent to JC Penny. That quaint and small restaurant, which was a favorite of the mall crowd for many years, shut down years ago. The company opened the Route 37 location as the population in Toms River expanded westward. A downtown Toms River location The post Friendly’s closes Route 37 location in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County leaders seek to build unity on back of Reina victory, condemn tactics of division
LAKEWOOD, NJ – State, county, and local Republican leaders gathered together Tuesday night to celebrate the victory of Jackson Township Mayor Michael Reina and his running mates Jennifer Kuhn and Scott Sargent. Reina defeated his opponent Martin Flemming after a contentious election that at times bordered on anti-semitism as Flemming and his team accused Reina of ‘selling out’ Jackson due to his message of unity between residents in Jackson. On Tuesday, the message of unity was front and center, not only between the town’s growing population of Orthodox Jews and non-Jews but between fractured political factions within the county. New The post Ocean County leaders seek to build unity on back of Reina victory, condemn tactics of division appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
119K+
Followers
60K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0