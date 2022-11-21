ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

localspins.com

GR’s ArtRat Gallery to launch ‘Americana Sundays’ concert series with regional stars

It’s a singer-songwriter double-header this Sunday: ArtRat’s first show featuring Darcy Wilkin precedes the evening return of Nik Thomasma’s ‘Songtellers’ at Midtown. Details at Local Spins. When Kalamazoo singer-songwriter Darcy Wilkin headlines the first “Americana Sundays” concert at Grand Rapids’ ArtRat Gallery this weekend, she’ll...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Terri DeBoer: New England Bars

Downtown Holland prepares for Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is coming up and the businesses of downtown Holland have a lot planned. (Nov. 23, 2022) Children’s hospital workers thanked with meals, pies …. As hospital staff at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids work tirelessly to keep...
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event

MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Experience Winter Wonderland at Gilmore Car Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something festive to do with the family this weekend or anytime during the holiday season, we’ve got the perfect place! Winter Wonderland is back for its second year at the Gilmore Car Museum, with an expanded drive-through and walk-through nighttime holiday lights experience on the museum’s beautiful 90-acre campus.
HICKORY CORNERS, MI

