Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Related
localspins.com
Greensky Bluegrass staying fresh, ready to get ‘pretty wild’ with Kalamazoo shows
As the band hosts its traditional Thanksgiving weekend concerts at State Theatre, we interview mandolinist Paul Hoffman for a radio show that also boasts new music by Myron Elkins, Chain of Lakes and more. SCROLL DOWN FOR RADIO PODCAST, VIDEO OF GREENSKY BLUEGRASS W/ BILLY STRINGS. Greensky Bluegrass mandolinist and...
Grand Rapids restaurant stays open to help others celebrate Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving Day, FOX 17 stopped by Cheer’s Restaurant on Plainfield in Grand Rapids where staff members were working to help others enjoy the holiday tradition of cheering on the Detroit Lions.
localspins.com
Grand Rapids-bound Straight No Chaser unfurls 25-year repertoire of a cappella magic
Michigan-born Sargon Isho and the renowned vocal group from Indiana University bring their 25th anniversary tour to DeVos Performance Hall this weekend. The back story at Local Spins. SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEOS. From Indiana University to venues across the globe, it’s been quite a ride for members of Straight No...
localspins.com
GR’s ArtRat Gallery to launch ‘Americana Sundays’ concert series with regional stars
It’s a singer-songwriter double-header this Sunday: ArtRat’s first show featuring Darcy Wilkin precedes the evening return of Nik Thomasma’s ‘Songtellers’ at Midtown. Details at Local Spins. When Kalamazoo singer-songwriter Darcy Wilkin headlines the first “Americana Sundays” concert at Grand Rapids’ ArtRat Gallery this weekend, she’ll...
WOOD
Terri DeBoer: New England Bars
Downtown Holland prepares for Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is coming up and the businesses of downtown Holland have a lot planned. (Nov. 23, 2022) Children’s hospital workers thanked with meals, pies …. As hospital staff at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids work tirelessly to keep...
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Kenny Chesney announces tour stop in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Country music star Kenny Chesney announced a stop in Grand Rapids next year as part of his "I Go Back" tour kicking off in March. Chesney is just coming off his 2022 "Here and Now" tour which sold over 1.3 million tickets. “I can still...
Muskegon Will See Michigan’s First Bar, Dispensary, and Live Music Venue in 2023
The cannabis industry in Michigan has sure come a long way since we first adopted medical marijuana policies in 2008! Now that both medical and recreational marijuana is legal in the Mitten it seems like you'll find a dispensary located on nearly every corner. However, one thing we don't have...
Michigan choir student who is going blind will be this year’s ‘Angel’ on America’s tallest Singing Christmas Tree
MUSKEGON, MI – Ella Cole describes music as her happy place. When the 17-year-old sings – whether it’s in front of an audience or by herself – she says all her troubles seem to just melt away, even in her darkest moments. “I’ve been through a...
Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event
MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
Chef Jenna delivering 800 Thanksgiving meals to healthcare workers
A well-known West Michigan chef wants to make sure hundreds of healthcare workers get a delicious Thanksgiving meal.
WOOD
Experience Winter Wonderland at Gilmore Car Museum
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for something festive to do with the family this weekend or anytime during the holiday season, we’ve got the perfect place! Winter Wonderland is back for its second year at the Gilmore Car Museum, with an expanded drive-through and walk-through nighttime holiday lights experience on the museum’s beautiful 90-acre campus.
Michigan Creamery’s Ice Cream Wins Best in the Entire U.S.
Did you know that the best vanilla ice cream in the whole country is made right here in the Mitten State?. A top honor was awarded to Nashville, Michigan's MOO-ville Creamery by The North American Ice Cream Association at "Conecon" in Fort Worth Texas earlier this month. At the convention,...
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
WZZM 13
'It was life changing for him': Beagle rescued in Michigan sheds 40 pounds since adoption
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — This past summer, a beagle rescued in West Michigan weighed nearly 100 pounds when he was taken to Pound Buddies Animal Shelter in Muskegon. He is making major progress in getting healthy. In September, Winston had lost 20 pounds since being rescued. Weighing in this...
Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever
There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks.
1 hurt following stabbing in Grand Rapids
One person is hurt following an early Friday morning stabbing in Grand Rapids.
'The phone hasn't stopped ringing': Customers scramble to find body shops in aftermath of winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For drivers who may be in need of an auto body repair shop after West Michigan's latest snow storm, you may need to wait a little while before being seen. Chris Nemmers, owner and manager of West End Body Shop in Grand Rapids, explains the...
Caledonia, Muskegon prepare for football state championship game on Saturday
In total, West Michigan is sending five teams to the MHSAA football state finals this weekend. For the first time in over a decade, Division 1 will be represented by Caledonia
West Catholic senior learns he's cancer free ahead of state finals
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the clock counted down to zero, the West Catholic Falcons began to celebrate a 33-14 win over Clinton, which secured their spot in the division six state football championship in Detroit. For most high school football players, this would be the pinnacle of happiness.
Comments / 0