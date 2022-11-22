Read full article on original website
Kevin Bacon Didn't Know He Was Name-Dropped in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Until He Saw It in Theaters
One of the best running gags of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is how Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) tells aliens about Earth actors as if they were heroes. One of the stars Peter always talks about is Kevin Bacon, who left a lasting positive impression on his mind after he watched Footloose when he was a kid. As it turns out, Bacon was unaware director James Gunn had used his name in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and was deeply amused when he went to theaters and discovered the reference.
'Nanny' Ending Explained: There Is No Greater Tragedy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Nanny. The greatest horror in the stunning feature debut that is Nanny comes in its final minutes, but it all also depends on how everything before it builds to these moments just as much. A feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu, it tells the story of a woman named Aisha (Anna Diop) who has emigrated from Senegal to America and discovers that the chance at a better life she is working hard for may forever be out of reach to those like her who weren’t already born with their hand on the top rung. It is a work that is understated in its construction, relying on limited locations and settings, that expands outward into a conclusion that hits like a train. Upon first seeing it when it premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, it immediately stuck out in my memory for how utterly devastating it all was. While unexpected, a second watch reveals there is no other way it could have gone and ensures the whole film is emotionally shattering as it carries out a grimly inevitable march to tragedy.
‘Nanny’ Review: Nikyatu Jusu’s Devastating Debut Uncovers the Horrors of the American Dream
Of all the films that premiered back at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Nanny is the one that is both more ambitious in its poetic presentation and equally humble in its narrative aspirations. This is by no means a detriment as it is actually fundamental to what makes it stand out in the memory. The experience is built around dancing between different genres in order to tell a story that observes how the everyday indignities of life can lead to even more unexpected pain and tragedy. Telling the story of a nanny trying to raise money to bring her son to America, this feature debut from writer-director Nikyatu Jusu plays both as an emotional drama and an enduringly evocative horror. Though it works better in its individual moments, there is still something stunning about how it will frequently submerge us in a more subtle and sinister sense of looming dread that soon becomes emotionally shattering.
Hugh Grant Has A Very Funny Reason Why Filming His "Love Actually" Dancing Scene Was "Excruciating"
"I saw it in the script and I thought, 'Well, I'll hate doing that.' I didn't fancy doing the dance at all, let alone rehearsing it."
From 'Fargo' to 'The Walking Dead': 10 TV Shows That Peaked With Their Pilot Episode
When it comes to kicking off a TV show, it pays to hit the ground running. Enter the pilot: an episode of a TV show that aims to set up what the show will be about, introduce its characters and establish a tone. Often, TV shows are greenlit for a season or more based on the strength of a single pilot, meaning it pays to make it as good as possible.
Timothy Omundson Praises "Incredible" New 'Percy Jackson' Series
The return of Timothy Omundson to acting has been something fans have been excited for. The actor, who suffered a stroke back in 2017, returned as his famed character Detective Carlton Jebediah Lassiter in the television show Psych and since we've been gifted with Omundson beginning to show the world his talents yet again. So when he was cast in the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series for Disney+, fans were extremely happy for him!
10 Best 'The Walking Dead' Trios, Ranked
As The Walking Dead comes to an end and several characters spin off into their own post-apocalyptic adventures, it's time to look back at the best trios from the past 11 seasons of the AMC hit. Plenty of best friends and romantic relationships have come and gone in the form...
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special': All the Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. As a standalone special clocking in under 45 minutes, you'd think there wouldn't be a ton of room for Easter eggs in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which released today on Disney+. But writer/director James Gunn and company still manage to tuck in a number of Marvel references, sly jokes, and hidden cameos amongst all the festive chaos. Here's a list of all the eggs we found scattered throughout the special.
How to Watch 'The Noel Diary' Starring Justin Hartley
Earlier this year, fans had to say their goodbyes to the Pearson family after the final season of This Is Us aired. With trials and emotional moments in every episode, the series left a vacant spot for another tearjerker to fill in the gap. Gladly, Justin Hartley's Christmas film is here, and it promises to bring all the feelings. Similar to his former role in the NBC drama, Hartley's character in The Noel Diary is a celebrity who must reflect on his past to deal with a tragic loss. Given that the holiday season is near, it is time to get cozy and sentimental with this Christmas movie. Here are all the details you need to know about watching the adaptation to the screen of The Noel Diary by Richard Paul Evans.
'Avatar 2' & 9 Other Movies That Had Multi-Year Delays
A good movie takes time to make. Once there's an idea for a film, it has to be worked into a filmable screenplay. Then there's casting, pre-production, and getting everything ready for filming. Depending on the movie, the process of capturing all the footage can take a great deal of time. Then comes post-production, with all the editing, special effects work, and possible reshoots that come with that, before organizing - and marketing - a film's release.
From 'Logan' to 'Hell or High Water': 10 Best Westerns Set in Modern Times
People have always had a fascination with cowboys. Cowboys have been idolized on film for decades, between the cool duster jackets, slick revolvers, and riding horses across the open plains. While they are a key pillar of the western genre, they are not essential. Countless Westerns have been made without them, focusing on the ordinary people attempting to live in the unforgiving west.
‘Andor’: How Long Has Luthen Rael Known Saw Gerrera?
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) is one of the most fascinating characters in the Star Wars galaxy, and he has appeared in a number of projects, ranging from animated series like The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, and Rebels to the video game Jedi: Fallen Order, and most notably Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. With Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor, Whitaker had the opportunity to return to the role and explore more of his complex role in the slow-burning rebellion. Both of his pivotal scenes involved conversations with Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) which established that the two rebels have had a somewhat long-standing line of communication between them, and Collider's own Steve Weintraub asked Gilroy to clarify just how long they have known each other.
How Jasmine Became the Only Disney Princess Who Wasn't the Lead of Her Story
The Disney Princess franchise focuses on royal women, but the club is exclusive, including only 13 characters from Disney's entire catalog. The franchise has strict rules regarding who can be considered. Even so, some deserving candidates are left out. Most Disney Princesses are the leads in their films, but there is one notable exception: Jasmine (Linda Larkin). Aladdin comes from the Disney Renaissance, a period from 1989 to1999 when Disney reinvented itself. Her contemporaries are more active than the earlier princesses. In this time frame, Disney attempted to make the women more powerful, with Belle's sacrifice for her father or Mulan's courage in battle. This trend of the Renaissance princesses allowed them to take more of the focus as the princesses were more independent characters. Jasmine fits the description perfectly, despite her smaller allotment of screen time. She unquestionably fits into the Disney Princess lineup because she sets herself apart in the time she gets.
'Andor's Ferrix Battle Shows Us What Rebellion Against the Empire Looks Like on a Smaller Scale
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. The opening scene of the season finale of Andor began not with the titular Cassian (Diego Luna) or any of the show's other primary characters. Instead, it rather pointedly opens with someone who we had briefly seen, though hadn’t come to know all that much up until now. Working meticulously though carefully in isolation is Wilmon (Muhannad Bhaier), a young resident of Ferrix whose father had been recently killed by the Empire. It immediately becomes clear that what he is constructing is a bomb that he is intending to use against the same forces that have repressed him and so many others. It is a brief sequence of planning that he does entirely alone, driven by rage and grief more than anything, which sets off a conclusion that serves as a microcosm of what this story was interested in from the very start.
'Indiana Jones 5' and 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 to Lead Lucasfilm Panel at Brazil’s Comic-Con Experience
Next week, Brazil won’t be big enough to contain all the excitement from fans as they attend all four days of the Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) in São Paulo. In the very first day of the event, Disney will be all over the panels revealing exciting news about some of their most anticipated franchises. One of those panels is from Lucasfilm, which aggregates the Star Wars franchise and the highly anticipated fifth installment of the Indiana Jones saga.
Rian Johnson Celebrates 'Glass Onion' Theatrical Release With Behind the Scenes Images
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is finally in theaters and with it comes the push for everyone to see the movie while they can. Bringing us back into the world of Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, the sequel takes us on an adventure with Miles Bron (Edward Norton) as he plans a murder mystery party for his friends where they have to solve his death. However, thanks to so many conflicts within their friend group, what was meant to be a fun party swiftly turns into an actual murder mystery.
Warwick Davis Hints at Evil Coming to Destroy the World in New 'Willow' Teaser
Willow is almost upon us! The series, which is bringing back Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood, is set to take on the world years after the original movie and while we don't know where Elora Danan is, we do know that Willow is there to teach the world of his magic once more. And now there's a brand-new teaser that shows us just how magical the new series is going to be!
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Tops Thanksgiving Day Box Office, Passes $321 Million Domestically
Disney ended up ruling the Thanksgiving Day box office with a one-two finish, but not quite as resoundingly as it would have hoped. For Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it was business as usual, but the Mouse House’s latest animated title, Strange World, bombed with barely a whimper. Wakanda Forever posted a chart-topping $8.1 million on Thursday, pushing its running domestic total to $321 million in nearly two weeks, but Strange World could only muster a measly $2.4 million on its second day of release in over 4,100 nationwide theaters.
First 'Luther' Images Show Idris Elba Back as Fan-Favorite Detective
Idris Elba is back as Luther! Netflix released two new images from the upcoming movie based on the fan-favorite British TV series. Without giving away much context, the first image sees Luther in an underground train tunnel perhaps looking broodingly toward his enemy. In another image we see him weathering harsh conditions walking across a snowy landscape. Interestingly, the difference between the two images is that in the first one the character’s signature red tie is missing while in the other it is contrasting with his surroundings. Seems like Luther’s limits will be tested in the upcoming feature.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
When and Where Is The Witcher: Blood Origin Coming Out?. When and Where Was The Witcher: Blood Origin Filmed?. In 2019, Netflix released the highly anticipated first season of their new fantasy TV series, The Witcher. Based on the book series of the same name Andrzej Sapkowski, the show ultimately follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a magical mutant who hunts monsters. In his journeys, Geralt crosses paths with a powerful sorceress named Yennifer (Anya Chalotra) and discovers that it’s his destiny to protect a young princess named Ciri (Freya Allan), who has dangerous abilities.
