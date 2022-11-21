Read full article on original website
Photos from SEA STAR III's post
Only made it out a couple of times this week as winds were high and temperatures and interest were low. When we did get out action was up and down. One trip was good and the next not very good. Some keepers and shorts were taken on each trip along with some Sea Bass and a couple of Triggerfish too! Our Thanksgiving Day special trip(6am-Noon) is a go and you can still reserve seats on our website! We hope to see you all again soon as we wrap up 2022! Winter seems much shorter when you fish Late! These guys and gals are still having FUN! Check ’em out…
Today is World Fisheries Day. Celebrated each year on November 21, World Fisheries Day highlights the importance of maintaining …
Today is World Fisheries Day. Celebrated each year on November 21, World Fisheries Day highlights the importance of maintaining the health of fisheries across the globe, raises awareness of the threats they face, and helps to identify both large- and small-scale solutions to address them. According to the United Nations,...
When It’s Finished, The Great American Rail Trail Will Be The Longest Bike Trail In The USA
“When the Great American Rail-Trail is complete, it will offer the chance to cycle most of the way across the nation. Visitors will be able to explore some of the most stunning landscapes of the American outdoors away from the danger, noise, and hustle of the roads.” – Globe Trotter Travels.
Photos from The Garden State Wine Growers Association's post
Our Holiday Wine Trail starts Friday, November 25th and continues through the weekend until Sunday, November 27th. There is an abundance of events at participating New Jersey wineries! 🍷 We want to HEAR 📣 all about how you are kicking of the season with New Jersey wines, so make sure to tag @newjerseywine as you celebrate! 🍇
RAW BAR OTW
Shhh… here’s a very early sneak peek! Stay tuned on IG and FB if ya wanna follow along!. For your own safety and our peace of mind, please refrain from visiting our worksite, it’s an active construction site and has many hazards. Hope you guys are excited...
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
It’s time to run the well dry! 🍻 Mix & match any 5 aluminum beer bottles or cans for just $10! We are open every Thursday thru S…
It's time to run the well dry! 🍻 Mix & match any 5 aluminum beer bottles or cans for just $10! We are open every Thursday thru Sunday 11AM-9PM thru December 18th.
Tis the season…We are calling it a “liquid”-ation Sale…great beer for great people, now in the tasting room…Stop in for a pint a…
Tis the season…We are calling it a "liquid"-ation Sale…great beer for great people, now in the tasting room…Stop in for a pint and stock your fridge from now until New Years all case beers only $45 while supplies last….
It’s a beautiful day in Cape May! Join us for Happy Hour 4pm-6pm & our Holiday Dinner Special 3 for $20 4pm-7pm! Live Music To…
Join us for Happy Hour 4pm-6pm & our Holiday Dinner Special 3 for $20 4pm-7pm!. Wednesday- THANKSGIVING EVE PARTY with SideArm & DJ. Thursday – Happy Thanksgiving! (Closed)
This Delaware Town Is the Best for Thanksgiving Fishing
FishingBooker—a top online platform for booking fishing charters—rated one Delaware town the best place in the U.S. for a Thanksgiving fishing trip. Fishing on Thanksgiving morning is a beloved tradition for many families. A peaceful time on the water with loved ones just before the weather gets too cold is a popular way to spend the holiday. In the spirit of the tradition, popular online charter booking platform FishingBooker compiled a list of the 11 best towns in the United States to fish on the holiday. Right here in Delaware, Millsboro earned the number one spot, and for good reason.
Check out this review of J. Max Baker's performance of ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL @ The Chain Theater in NYC -"How one man and three ch…
Check out this review of J. Max Baker’s performance of ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL @ The Chain Theater in NYC -“How one man and three chairs make for a better Christmas Carol than most big budget productions” By Eric Kahn, Stage Buddy https://stagebuddy.com/theater/theater-review/one-christmas-carol. You can experience this magical...
About 30 years ago, I met a kid named Stan while working at the Bogle Bros fudge shop. Now, still friends…. Stan is the contra…
About 30 years ago, I met a kid named Stan while working at the Bogle Bros fudge shop. Now, still friends…. Stan is the contractor for Fudge Island.
The switch has been flipped: Schellville opens
The expanded Schellville Christmas Village opened to rave reviews Nov. 19 and 20. Located behind Tanger Outlets Seaside near Rehoboth Beach, Schellville has added several new attractions this season, including an expanded Snow Zone and sledding hill, more slow machines and fire pits, tree houses, nightly live music starting at 7 p.m., a game room, more artisan's space, two new trains and expanded food and drink options.
Take a break from the cooking, cleaning and entertaining and enjoy the holiday season with Cape May Stage and “One Christmas Car…
Take a break from the cooking, cleaning and entertaining and enjoy the holiday season with Cape May Stage and "One Christmas Carol" playing Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. As a bonus tickets are only $30 each all weekend. Click link below or use code Gobble for discount.
The Stunning New Jersey Town Experts Say You Should Visit Instead Of The Shore
There is a major publication that has given you an option if you decide you don't want to visit the Jersey Shore. Wait. What? Who doesn't want to visit the Jersey Shore?. Even though I have never even heard of a movement created to avoid visiting the Jersey Shore. the website Fodor's Travel has given you an alternative in the Garden State.
Rent This Decked-Out Christmas Home in Cape May That Sleeps 22
You've heard about the magnificent Christmas charm in Cape May - now you can live it!. We found a beautiful home beautifully decorated outside and available for rent on VRBO. This charming house has 8 bedrooms and sleeps 22. It's called the Empress of Cape May and has 10 bathrooms.
The classic Christmas story is wonderfully told using a narrator, all while the actor fuses into each additional classic and me…
The classic Christmas story is wonderfully told using a narrator, all while the actor fuses into each additional classic and memorable character. Providing different voices and physicality’s to encourage the you, the audience to use your imagination to build the rest of the environment. Showtime is at 2pm and seats are filling up fast for today’s performance of “One Christmas Carol”. Call the box office at 609-770-8311 for tickets or visit https://capemaystage.org.
Owner looking to donate huge Christmas display
For the past 25 years, Kenna Nethken has been up to his elbows in Christmas decorations as he turns his house and property into a Christmas wonderland. Thousands of people from throughout Sussex County have driven around the property and made donations to a variety of causes to which he and his wife, Cheryl, have contributed.
Proposed Cape Henlopen eatery spawns protests, public forum
The agency that runs Cape Henlopen State Park is asking for the public’s feedback on a proposal to build a restaurant in the main beach parking lot. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold a public meeting to discuss the proposal Monday Dec. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Cape Henlopen High School auditorium. ... Read More
High-end hotel Coast to replace Sandcastle Motel in Rehoboth
After more than a year of speculation and a lot of visible renovations, the new owners of the former Sandcastle Motel in downtown Rehoboth Beach have revealed they are turning the decades-old building into Coast, a high-end hotel aiming to attract coastal foodies, families and business travelers. Under the name...
