Warner Robins, GA

thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warner Robins (GA)

Warner Robins is nestled in Peach and Houston counties in the heart of Georgia, United States. It is known as the eleventh most populous incorporated city in Georgia, with a population of 81,446 during the 2021 census. The city offers every visitor a sense of belonging, providing a welcoming and...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Billy's Clubhouse holds Thanksgiving potluck in Macon

MACON, Ga. — At Billy's Clubhouse in Macon folks rolled in starting at 7 on Thursday night for the 6th annual Thanksgiving potluck. Club managers asked people to bring a dish to share, while they provided the drinks and music. "Man in the Box" helped out with a special...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Discover Middle Georgia: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Located off Emery Highway in Macon, the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park is like something from another world. With almost two thousand acres of nature, it’s hard to believe something like it exists within sprawling Macon. Park Guide Andrea Martison explained just how old the land is.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Multi-Vehicle wreck on I-75S in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck happened on I-75S in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, it was reported in the Monroe County Sheriff's App that a multi vehicle accident had happened on I-75 South at 185. It happened at around 12:31 p.m. The...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Local law firm gives back to families for Thanksgiving

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– A Macon law firm is giving back to those in need of a meal for Thanksgiving. Forrest B. Johnson & Associates gave away more than five hundred catered Thanksgiving plates Wednesday morning. The law firm served meals at four Macon locations. Volunteers say they want to make...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Gofundme set up for victim from a Warner Robins propane explosion

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- Loved ones and friends of the survivors of a deadly propane tank explosion in warner robins are working to provide them with needed help. According to incident reports, Warner Robins officers responded to a report of a propane explosion that left 1 person dead and 3 injured.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Axe throwing business open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If Thanksgiving day festivities or Black Friday shopping isn't your thing, why not try something a little untraditional -- like axe throwing!. Splinters Axe House in Warner Robins opened Thursday evening to give folks something to do after putting up the leftovers. Owner Chad Marshall...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon local news

