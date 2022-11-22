Read full article on original website
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warner Robins (GA)
Warner Robins is nestled in Peach and Houston counties in the heart of Georgia, United States. It is known as the eleventh most populous incorporated city in Georgia, with a population of 81,446 during the 2021 census. The city offers every visitor a sense of belonging, providing a welcoming and...
GDOT urges you to drive alert and arrive alive for Thanksgiving weekend
MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving dinner is less than 24 hours away. Many of you will gather with family and friends to give thanks. However, according to AAA, it's one of the worst times to be on the roadway. Folks say they all traveled from Florida. They say there was...
Billy's Clubhouse holds Thanksgiving potluck in Macon
MACON, Ga. — At Billy's Clubhouse in Macon folks rolled in starting at 7 on Thursday night for the 6th annual Thanksgiving potluck. Club managers asked people to bring a dish to share, while they provided the drinks and music. "Man in the Box" helped out with a special...
Hyundai announces new Georgia plant’s $1B parts supplier
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) — South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a second large supplier for its new electric car plant on the Georgia coast. Hyundai Mobis plans to invest nearly $1 billion in a new facility in Bryan County that could employ around 1,500 workers, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.
Discover Middle Georgia: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Located off Emery Highway in Macon, the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park is like something from another world. With almost two thousand acres of nature, it’s hard to believe something like it exists within sprawling Macon. Park Guide Andrea Martison explained just how old the land is.
Multi-Vehicle wreck on I-75S in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck happened on I-75S in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, it was reported in the Monroe County Sheriff's App that a multi vehicle accident had happened on I-75 South at 185. It happened at around 12:31 p.m. The...
Governor announces second Hyundai plant in Georgia in $926 million investment
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that Hyundai was planning for a second electric vehicle plant in Georgia. The governor's office said the plant would come as a $926 million investment in Bryan County that would eventually employ 1,500 people. The South Korean automaker broke...
7-year-old Macon girl wants to make sure no child goes cold this winter
MACON, Ga. — We all know what its like to be painfully cold. Some Central Georgia families may not be able to afford coats for their children this winter. Ava Hardy is working to provide just a little warmth for those less fortunate in this story that comes straight from the heart!
Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
Local law firm gives back to families for Thanksgiving
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– A Macon law firm is giving back to those in need of a meal for Thanksgiving. Forrest B. Johnson & Associates gave away more than five hundred catered Thanksgiving plates Wednesday morning. The law firm served meals at four Macon locations. Volunteers say they want to make...
'I'm over-blessed': Houston County 'Operation Arresting Hunger' feeds over 400 people this Thanksgiving
MACON, Ga. — Wednesday morning, deputies swept out to homes across Houston County, not on a raid, but on a mission to make sure families had everything they needed for a Thanksgiving dinner. This is the 11th year of Operation Arresting Hunger, a project that assists families in the...
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for December and Where To Find SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their monthly payments according to the usual schedule in December, with the first payments...
Pulaski County senior center brings enjoyment for older people
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — In Hawkinsville, you will find a place that brings joy and excitement to those 60 years old and up. "Out in the community, I just hear everyone talking about how excited they are that it has been opened again," said Pulaski County Senior Citizen Center assistant director DeeDee Goss.
Lanes are clear after emergency dispatch reports vehicle crash on I-20 Eastbound at GA SC state line
UPDATE, 6:36 P.M. – According to dispatch, all lanes are now clear. WJBF – According to emergency dispatch, there is a vehicle crash on I-20 Eastbound between the Augusta Canal bridge and the bridge over the Savannah River at the Georgia-South Carolina state line. There were multiple calls called into emergency dispatch around 4:10 P.M. […]
Gofundme set up for victim from a Warner Robins propane explosion
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- Loved ones and friends of the survivors of a deadly propane tank explosion in warner robins are working to provide them with needed help. According to incident reports, Warner Robins officers responded to a report of a propane explosion that left 1 person dead and 3 injured.
Axe throwing business open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If Thanksgiving day festivities or Black Friday shopping isn't your thing, why not try something a little untraditional -- like axe throwing!. Splinters Axe House in Warner Robins opened Thursday evening to give folks something to do after putting up the leftovers. Owner Chad Marshall...
Potholes on Sudan Road in Peach County are 'Driving Me Crazy'
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like it's pothole season in Central Georgia. One woman in Peach County says her neighborhood street is full of them and when the county patches them up, they’re only temporary solutions to the problem. She says she's fed up and it's driving...
'They were all about doing things that would service the public': Dublin Motel on historic preservation list
DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dudley Motel and Cafe in Dublin is on a statewide list of endangered historic places. Last year the city proposed a park to honor its original owner Herbert Dudley. Hub Dudley Motel and Café served as a refuge for African Americans traveling through Central Georgia....
UGA Analyst: Saturday voting may benefit Democrat turnout, Senator Raphael Warnock
MACON, Ga. — Georgia's Court of Appeals denied the motion Monday night to delay Saturday early voting ahead of the runoff. Now, it's up to each county to decide whether they'll allow people to vote early this Saturday, November 26. Some counties are already announcing what they plan to...
‘It’s a lack of humanity’: Georgia defense attorney calls for reform in correctional system
WOODBINE, Ga. — A defense attorney is speaking out about what she has learned is happening inside Georgia prisons and jails. STORY: Looking for something to do? Registration still open for Tony’s Turkey Trot. On Tuesday, two Camden County Sheriff’s deputies and a corrections officer were arrested and...
