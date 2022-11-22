Nebraska (3-8, 2-6) 1. Establish the pass. Nebraska's offense has been somewhat balanced this season, averaging 345.5 yards including 129.9 rushing yards per game to complement the 215.6 passing yards per game. Quarterback Casey Thompson, a Texas transfer, has topped 300 passing yards on three occasions while throwing for 2,129 yards and 14 touchdowns. LSU transfer Trey Palmer has been his primary target. The junior has 62 receptions for 878 yards and seven touchdowns. The Cornhuskers will need a big game through the air they hope to end Iowa's seven-year win streak in the series.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO