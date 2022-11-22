Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Murray leading Hawkeyes on his terms
IOWA CITY — Before the season tipped off, Kris Murray insisted he had no intention of duplicating what his brother Keegan Murray brought to the court last season for the Iowa basketball team. The junior forward saw himself averaging fewer points and more assists as his role with the...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes' Schriever ready to 'let it fly'
Wrestling three matches in two days a week ago, Cullan Schriever finished more like himself than when he started. The Iowa 133-pounder scratched out a 2-0 victory over Army’s Rich Treanor in the Hawkeyes’ Nov. 17 dual at West Point, but followed the next day by piling up 43 points in two matches at the Arm Bar at the Armory event in Albany, N.Y.
Sioux City Journal
Campbell, Hawkeyes plan to cherish the moment
IOWA CITY — For four years, Jack Campbell has joined hands with teammates and they have taken the field together before the start of every Iowa football game. As is tradition, the senior linebacker will enter Kinnick Stadium on his own Friday. He’ll be one of 27 Hawkeye seniors...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye Gameday: Iowa vs. Clemson
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * The Hawkeyes begin a run of six straight opponents from power-five conferences with two games in the Emerald Coast Classic this week facing Clemson (4-1) in Friday’s opener. TCU (3-1) and California (0-5) meet in the 8:30 p.m. semifinal. The third-place game is set for 3 p.m. Saturday with the title game to follow at 6 p.m. Iowa is 2-1 all-time vs. both Clemson and TCU and is 6-4 vs. Cal.
Sioux City Journal
Four-down territory: Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers
Nebraska (3-8, 2-6) 1. Establish the pass. Nebraska's offense has been somewhat balanced this season, averaging 345.5 yards including 129.9 rushing yards per game to complement the 215.6 passing yards per game. Quarterback Casey Thompson, a Texas transfer, has topped 300 passing yards on three occasions while throwing for 2,129 yards and 14 touchdowns. LSU transfer Trey Palmer has been his primary target. The junior has 62 receptions for 878 yards and seven touchdowns. The Cornhuskers will need a big game through the air they hope to end Iowa's seven-year win streak in the series.
Sioux City Journal
Family and community look back on Muscatine High junior who died suddenly
Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications. The cause of death has not been determined. Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school. The...
Sioux City Journal
One person killed in south Lincoln crash, police say
One person was killed Monday evening in a crash at 33rd Street and Nebraska 2, according to the Lincoln Police Department. Rescue crews were called at about 4:30 p.m. after a Toyota Prius that was westbound on Nebraska 2 attempted to turn south onto 33rd Street and was struck by an eastbound pickup, police said.
Sioux City Journal
Man arrested in connection with shooting in downtown Omaha parking garage
Omaha police have arrested a 22-year-old Omaha man in connection with the shooting of two teens in a downtown parking garage. Ronniel Wells was booked Monday night into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault, two firearm charges and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Sioux City Journal
A month after he was burned in wildfire, Crete firefighter reflects on escape, recovery
As a wind-whipped wall of fire consumed him, Brad Elder quickly came to terms with the reality he stared down. "My head started wrapping around, like, 'OK, I'm gonna die here,'" Elder recalled from his room at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, less than a month after he'd come to terms with his own death in a field in southwestern Lancaster County.
Sioux City Journal
Fire crews battle overnight blaze in Shenandoah
A fire Tuesday night engulfed a commercial building located at 200 Maple St., a block off Thomas Ave., that once housed a business called Survival Eats in the front portion of the building. A fabrication business still occupied the side and back portion of the building. At 10:37 p.m., the...
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln plumber's widow, animal clinic agree to $3M settlement of wrongful-death suit
A Lincoln veterinary clinic and its property owner have agreed to pay $3 million to settle a wrongful-death case filed by the widow of a man killed after he was crushed in a partial ceiling collapse in 2019. In the lawsuit filed in 2020 in Lancaster County District Court, Ryan...
