CBS 58
Two Milwaukee shootings take place within mere hours and blocks late-Thanksgiving, early-Friday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are seeking unknown suspects following multiple shootings that occurred within a few hours of each other, merely a few blocks apart late Thursday and early Friday. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries following a shooting near S....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dogs stolen; Milwaukee police investigate burglary near 21st and Layton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say someone stole dogs from a residence near 21st and Layton Avenue on the city's south side on Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Officials say the burglary happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The person or persons entered a residence – and stolen some dogs. Those persons are being sought by police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 shootings in Milwaukee Thursday morning; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around midnight near Buffum and Concordia. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, 28-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
WISN
Dating app 'predator' spotted at Milwaukee bar with woman before her death
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman who lost consciousness at a South Milwaukee bar with a wanted was with him earlier in the day, WISN 12 News learned. Timothy Olson, 52, is wanted in Racine County, accused of drugging and stealing from at least two women. Surveillance footage from...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot 2 at tire shop, prosecutors say
Matthew Hinkle, 23, of Milwaukee, is accused of shooting two people at a tire shop near 10th and Atkinson. One of them died at the scene.
Deadly pedestrian hotspots nationwide share similarities with Milwaukee streets
A new study by the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee identifies the deadliest streets in the country for pedestrians and there are similar characteristics for several corridors in Cream City.
WISN
Kenosha bar owner wants to create a Happy Days Al statue
KENOSHA, Wis. — Milwaukee has its Bronze Fonz. Now, if a local business owner has his way, Kenosha could eventually have a Happy Days statue of its own. A familiar face lines the walls and even the ceiling at a neighborhood bar called the Port of Kenosha. The bar pays homage to Kenosha native Al Molinaro, an actor remembered by 70's sitcom fans as drive-in owner Al Delvecchio on Happy Days.
CBS 58
Two arrested in Milwaukee after guns and ammo bust
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department served four search warrants on Tuesday, Nov. 21 around 8:00 a.m. in the following areas: 22nd and Chambers, Cherry and 8th, 72nd and Silver Spring as well as 55th and Meinecke. Police say they found three handguns, two rifles, over 1000 rounds...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman shot near 93rd and Mill
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 54, was shot Tuesday night, Nov. 22 near 93rd and Mill. Police said a Milwaukee man, 23, was arrested. MPD added this was a domestic violence incident that happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
WISN
Thieves steal pair of French Bulldogs from apartment
MILWAUKEE — Jenna Hayes a Milwaukee woman told WISN 12 News someone broke into her apartment near 21st Street and Layton Avenue sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Hayes claims the thieves stole her two French bulldogs, Frankie and Stella. The popular breeds can go for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-94 crash, OWI arrest; Muskego woman jailed
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Muskego woman for operating while intoxicated Wednesday night, Nov. 23 after a crash on I-94. If convicted, it would be the 36-year-old woman's fourth OWI offense. Troopers were called to the scene on I-94 westbound near Barker Road around 5:15...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 1st and North, life-threatening injuries
MILWAUKEE - A man, 26, suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 23 near 1st and North. The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. Police are looking for whoever is responsible, but no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield police investigate disturbance; man armed with firearm, knife
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The City of Brookfield Police Department is investigating an incident involving an individual armed with a firearm and a knife near Rolland and Deer Park on Thursday, Nov. 24. Around 5 p.m., Brookfield police responded to a disturbance involving a subject who reportedly armed themselves with a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver hits pedestrian, building near 51st and Center
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Officials said the vehicle hit the pedestrian near 51st and Center before striking a building around 10:35 a.m. Police said the pedestrian, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Thanksgiving DUI warning
“Blackout Wednesday,” the day before Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's all about making it to the dinner table on Thursday and not getting behind the wheel if you've had too much to drink.
Milwaukee fire officials are overwhelmed by number of calls for service
As temperatures begin to drop, calls for service are on the rise. Local fire officials say they are overwhelmed with the number of fires they are responding to.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide: Man shot, killed near 46th and Locust
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. Police said the 33-year-old victim was shot near 46th and Locust around 9 a.m. MPD is investigating what led to the homicide and looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is...
WISN
Milwaukee police investigate homicide near 46th and Locust streets
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened at about 9 a.m. Tuesday near 46th and Locust streets. Police said a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed. The circumstances leading to the shooting are unknown. Police have not made any arrests and are trying to determine...
wearegreenbay.com
10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
WISN
Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost
MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
