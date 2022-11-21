ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

247Sports

Huggins had long history with Nike, but company coveted WVU

West Virginia University will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this weekend, playing against some of the top teams in the country - six, including WVU, of the eight teams are in the Top 40 of KenPom rankings. The Tournament is new, and established to honor Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike and billionaire philanthropist. Over the years, WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins has had a long history with Nike and Knight, with his schools all being (or becoming) Nike schools during his time there. Huggins recalled those stories during a media session earlier this week, including what happened when he came to WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday

Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after San Diego State?

Arizona defeated San Diego State 87-70 on Tuesday night and head coach Tommy Lloyd believed the game played out as expected in terms of difficulty. “Well, it lived up to its billing,” Lloyd said. “It was a great basketball game. I've got a ton of respect for San Diego State's program. I knew it was going to be tough. I appreciate how hard it was.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
247Sports

WR Amare Thomas de-commits from Virginia

Amare Thomas is no longer part of Virginia's 2023 class. The Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley wide receiver made the announcement on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. "I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," wrote Thomas. "However after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia. Please respect my decision."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Bo Nix provides latest on injured ankle with rivalry game in Corvallis days away

The mystery around Oregon's quarterback situation is no more as the Ducks prepare to face No. 22 Oregon State to conclude the regular season. Bo Nix is expected to play after being a game-time decision in the 20-17 victory over Utah last weekend. Nix spoke with media members on Tuesday, a practice that indicates gameday availability, and provided an update on his injured ankle.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on poor attendance so far, whether he'll schedule Duke

Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard hasn't had many negatives to discuss during his team's dominant 5-0 start, but when the rare flaw comes up, he's been quick to take the blame rather than putting it on players. And on Wednesday, he did the same for the Terps' fans, taking the blame for the dismal attendance during the first three games at Xfinity Center.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Preview: No. 3 Kansas vs. Wisconsin

<div id="embedVideoContainer_11451056" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c&channel=college-basketball&key=11451056&pcid=850bd18d-3c8d-4262-ac62-d3b4aedd526c"></div>. <p></p>. <p>Grinding out a 43-42 win over Dayton in Wednesday's quarterfinals, Wisconsin (4-0) takes on No. 3 Kansas (5-0) in the Battle4Atlantis semifinals. The two schools are meeting for the first time since 1969 and for the first time ever on a neutral floor.</p>. <p>"Looking...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati

The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Live Updates: Baylor 19, Texas 17 — Third Quarter

AUSTIN, Texas — For only the third time in the last 13 seasons, No. 23 Texas enters the regular-season finale with a chance to claim the program’s first Big 12 title since 2009 when it faces Baylor on Friday (11 a.m., ESPN) at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns need a win over the Bears and a Kansas upset of No. 12 Kansas State later today to get a second crack at No. 4 TCU on Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium but completing the program’s fourth regular season featuring eight or more victories since the downturn began with a 5-7 campaign in 2010 is the first order of business.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's upset of Tennessee

Former South Carolina and Florida coach Steve Spurrier used to chide Tennessee at every opportunity during his career in the SEC. He kept a close eye on the Volunteers' tussle with the Gamecocks. Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes ended on the road after South Carolina became the first unranked team in college football to score 63 points against a top-five opponent in nearly 100 years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What They Said After The Egg Bowl | Players and coaches speak

"Really disappointed for our players, especially our seniors. To finish like this, with a chance to win 3 in a row, I really don't think we did a really good job coaching in games and adjustments. Credit to Mississippi State too, they played really hard. Zach Arnett, I've said for a long time, does a great job. Gives people problems, very risk taking and came out today and was extremely aggressive. We didn't respond very much to all of the cover blitz out in the middle of the field. Which is very unusual. Strange game. You probably thought the first two possessions, both sides, that it would be an offensive game. With us driving right down, and those guys driving right down, then our defense settled down till the last drive of the first half. Just really discouraging, just really had a hard time picturing this happening when the game was going. Difficult, and always difficult to end your season with a loss like this because it's not like you can go play next week."
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

