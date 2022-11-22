Read full article on original website
Related
NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news
Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KSNT News
Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney ruled out for game Sunday vs Rams
The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled wide receiver Kadarius Toney out with a hamstring injury for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Seahawks happy to be home for a while, set to host Raiders
The Seattle Seahawks are happy to be home for a change. Seattle begins a stretch of five of its final seven games at home beginning Sunday when it hosts the Las Vegas Raiders.
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray, Justin Fields NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 12
Kyler Murray is expected to be back on the field for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12. The Cardinals quarterback missed the last two games because of a hamstring injury. He is progressing well to make a return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. While Murray is ready to...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'On Another Planet' in 2nd Half of Thanksgiving Win Over Giants
It was the best of halves, it was the worst of halves for Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving. Luckily for the Dallas Cowboys, the good half came in the final 30 minutes and put away the New York Giants. Prescott recovered from two first-half interceptions to lead the Cowboys to a...
Bleacher Report
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 12
It's Thanksgiving, and that means many things. It means food—and lots of it. It means family. Friends. Good times. And it means football—three games on Thursday, including the traditional contests in Detroit and Dallas. It also means that it's almost December, which means the fantasy football regular season...
Bleacher Report
Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 3
"How could you not want that?" That is what Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner said on Wednesday's episode of Hard Knocks when discussing the opportunity to play on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. The third episode of the HBO show, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes journey of the Cardinals' 2022 season, was all about the team's preparation for the highly anticipated showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.
Bleacher Report
Biggest Question Each NFL Super Bowl Contender Needs to Answer Before the Playoffs
If there's one thing we've learned through 11 weeks of NFL action, it's that no team is perfect. The Philadelphia Eagles were the last of the unbeaten squads to go down in 2022. But there's a reason there hasn't been an undefeated season since 1972, when the Miami Dolphins completed their unblemished run to a Lombardi Trophy.
Bleacher Report
Mac Jones Delivers His 'Best Game of the Year' Despite Patriots' Loss to Vikings
Mac Jones has had a rocky 2022 NFL season. For at least one night, the New England Patriots star looked like a potential franchise quarterback again. If only it hadn't come in a losing effort. Jones toasted the Vikings defense for 382 yards and two touchdowns on 28-of-39 passing as...
Bleacher Report
Matthew Stafford out for Rams vs. Chiefs with Neck Injury; Bryce Perkins Could Start
Matthew Stafford's injury woes continue. The veteran Los Angeles Rams quarterback was ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs by head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday due to a strained neck, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. If backup John Wolford isn't healthy by Sunday, Bryce Perkins would get...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Has Had Broken Thumb Injury Since Week 5; Packers QB Won't Have Surgery
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday that he has been dealing with a broken thumb since Week 5. The quarterback said he never considered surgery and is simply pushing through the pain. "I think I've had worse injuries I've played with," Rodgers said. The injury coincided with a...
Bleacher Report
Report: Cardinals' Assistant Sean Kugler Fired After Allegedly Groping Woman
Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler was reportedly fired after Mexico City authorities informed the team of allegations he groped a woman Sunday night. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported the Cardinals immediately terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight the morning of the team's Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Bleacher Report
Former NFL OL Shaq Calhoun 'Seriously Injured' After Being Shot Multiple Times
Former NFL offensive lineman Shaq Calhoun was seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Alabama on Sunday. Birmingham police Sgt. Monica Law said Calhoun is expected to survive the shooting but has not been able to talk with police as of Wednesday morning, per Carol Robinson of AL.com. The...
Bleacher Report
Report: Matt Rhule Nebraska's Top Target to Become Next Football HC
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have "zeroed in" on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as their top head coaching candidate, per ESPN's Chris Low. Rhule and Nebraska "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days," Low added. The news comes after The Athletic's Mitch Sherman reported Thursday that Rhule...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 12 NFL Picks
With every NFL team set to play in Week 12, bettors can bank a lot of extra cash with some action on a full slate of games. Bleacher Report’s experts delivered the goods a day early for anyone who wants to place wagers on early lines in advance of the Thanksgiving Day triple-header.
Bleacher Report
3 Players Bears Must Cut in 2022 NFL Offseason
The Chicago Bears are expected to go through a roster overhaul in the offseason. That expectation was set in motion by the trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn and the development of Justin Fields at quarterback. Chicago must use the offseason to land more offensive weapons for its young...
Bleacher Report
Daniel Jones' Long-Term Future as Giants QB Questioned by Twitter in Loss to Cowboys
That 6-1 start feels like a long time ago for the New York Giants. New York suffered its third defeat in four games with a 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The outcome provided ample ammunition for those who were skeptical...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bills LB Von Miller's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain After He Was Carted Off
Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller has been ruled out for the remainder of Buffalo's road game against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving after leaving in the second quarter. The initial diagnosis for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> star Von Miller is a knee sprain, source said. That would be a good outcome. No one has ruled out a more serious injury, but some hope. He has an MRI and other tests tomorrow to confirm.
Bleacher Report
Justin Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes Lead 1st 2023 Pro Bowl Voting Returns
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lead the first round of 2023 Pro Bowl voting, the NFL announced Wednesday. The 2023 Pro Bowl is set to be the first without an actual tackle football game being played. Rather than the traditional format, the NFL will fill the week with skill competitions and other events before the weekend culminates in a flag football game.
Bleacher Report
Report: Zach Wilson Apologized to Jets Teammates for Comments After Patriots Loss
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson lost his starting job, prompting a shift in the quarterback's perspective. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that Wilson attempted to "win back" his teammates by apologizing for failing to take accountability for his showing during Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots. This comes after...
Comments / 0