The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news

Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report

Kyler Murray, Justin Fields NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 12

Kyler Murray is expected to be back on the field for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12. The Cardinals quarterback missed the last two games because of a hamstring injury. He is progressing well to make a return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. While Murray is ready to...
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 12

It's Thanksgiving, and that means many things. It means food—and lots of it. It means family. Friends. Good times. And it means football—three games on Thursday, including the traditional contests in Detroit and Dallas. It also means that it's almost December, which means the fantasy football regular season...
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

Arizona Cardinals HBO 'Hard Knocks' 2022: Best Fan Tweets from Episode 3

"How could you not want that?" That is what Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner said on Wednesday's episode of Hard Knocks when discussing the opportunity to play on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. The third episode of the HBO show, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes journey of the Cardinals' 2022 season, was all about the team's preparation for the highly anticipated showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

Biggest Question Each NFL Super Bowl Contender Needs to Answer Before the Playoffs

If there's one thing we've learned through 11 weeks of NFL action, it's that no team is perfect. The Philadelphia Eagles were the last of the unbeaten squads to go down in 2022. But there's a reason there hasn't been an undefeated season since 1972, when the Miami Dolphins completed their unblemished run to a Lombardi Trophy.
Bleacher Report

Report: Cardinals' Assistant Sean Kugler Fired After Allegedly Groping Woman

Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler was reportedly fired after Mexico City authorities informed the team of allegations he groped a woman Sunday night. ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported the Cardinals immediately terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight the morning of the team's Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

Report: Matt Rhule Nebraska's Top Target to Become Next Football HC

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have "zeroed in" on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as their top head coaching candidate, per ESPN's Chris Low. Rhule and Nebraska "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days," Low added. The news comes after The Athletic's Mitch Sherman reported Thursday that Rhule...
LINCOLN, NE
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 12 NFL Picks

With every NFL team set to play in Week 12, bettors can bank a lot of extra cash with some action on a full slate of games. Bleacher Report’s experts delivered the goods a day early for anyone who wants to place wagers on early lines in advance of the Thanksgiving Day triple-header.
Bleacher Report

3 Players Bears Must Cut in 2022 NFL Offseason

The Chicago Bears are expected to go through a roster overhaul in the offseason. That expectation was set in motion by the trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn and the development of Justin Fields at quarterback. Chicago must use the offseason to land more offensive weapons for its young...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Report: Bills LB Von Miller's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain After He Was Carted Off

Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller has been ruled out for the remainder of Buffalo's road game against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving after leaving in the second quarter. The initial diagnosis for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> star Von Miller is a knee sprain, source said. That would be a good outcome. No one has ruled out a more serious injury, but some hope. He has an MRI and other tests tomorrow to confirm.
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Justin Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes Lead 1st 2023 Pro Bowl Voting Returns

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lead the first round of 2023 Pro Bowl voting, the NFL announced Wednesday. The 2023 Pro Bowl is set to be the first without an actual tackle football game being played. Rather than the traditional format, the NFL will fill the week with skill competitions and other events before the weekend culminates in a flag football game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

