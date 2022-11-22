ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

WATCH: Oklahoma OL Robert Congel Interview

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 3 days ago

Watch Oklahoma offensive lineman Robert Congel meet the press after practice on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

AllSooners

Oklahoma Loses WR Commit Anthony Evans

After almost a week of nothing but positive recruiting momentum, Oklahoma suffered a major setback on Friday. Anthony Evans, a 4-star wide receiver in the 2023 class and one of the fastest high school football players in the nation, announced via Twitter that he’s decommitted from OU and has ...
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Where could you see the Sooners playing during bowl season?

NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners defeated their bitter in-state rival in Oklahoma State to change into bowl eligible for the twenty fourth consecutive season. The final time Oklahoma missed a bowl recreation got here in the 1998 marketing campaign, the place the Sooners completed 5-6 in what can be the last season of the John Blake period in Norman. Following a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on November twelfth that put the Sooners at 5-5 on the season, it was beginning to look a bit of dicey as as to whether Brent Venables would go to a bowl in his first season as a head coach. However, Oklahoma would get that much-needed sixth win in opposition to Oklahoma State on the heels of a powerful begin that noticed the Sooners leap out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter earlier than surrendering the last 13 factors of the recreation to make it a 28-13 victory in favor of the Sooners for his or her 91st victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
NORMAN, OK
AllSooners

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 161

On OU's 28-13 win over Oklahoma State, Oklahoma's Week 13 matchup with Texas Tech, the latest recruiting news, recent action from Sooners' basketball and more.
NORMAN, OK
KCBD

Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
LUBBOCK, TX
blackchronicle.com

How much rain fell during recent storms in Oklahoma?

Oklahomans noticed a gentle quantity of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved by means of the state.| MORE | NWS preliminary depend says 3-4 tornadoes spun up Monday in central OklahomaThe Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation reveals that some areas obtained as much as 4 inches of rain, whereas the Oklahoma City metro noticed round 2 inches. Below is a variety of rainfall totals for varied areas in Oklahoma.Oklahoma City Metro: 1.54 – 2.25 inchesSouthern Oklahoma: 1.36 – 2.09 inchesNorthern Oklahoma: 1.29 – 2.18 inchesWestern Oklahoma: 0.63 – 1.25 inchesEastern Oklahoma: 1.32 – 4.11 inchesSouthwestern Oklahoma: 1.11 – 3 inchesSoutheastern Oklahoma: 1.9 – 3.31 inchesNorthwestern Oklahoma: 0.02 – 0.70 inchesNortheastern Oklahoma: 0.96 inches – 2.97 inchesThe National Weather Service says the storms produced three to 4 tornadoes Monday, with ones being noticed in Mustang, Moore and Pottawatomie County. The twister that spun up in Mustang was rated EF0.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
