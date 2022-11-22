ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

WATCH: Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman Interview

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4d8J_0jJRAWSA00

Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman met with the media on Monday ahead of OU's Week 13 matchup with Texas Tech.

Watch Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman meet with the media on Monday, Nov. 21 ahead of the Sooners' Week 13 matchup with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday in Lubbock, TX.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSooners

Oklahoma Loses WR Commit Anthony Evans

After almost a week of nothing but positive recruiting momentum, Oklahoma suffered a major setback on Friday. Anthony Evans, a 4-star wide receiver in the 2023 class and one of the fastest high school football players in the nation, announced via Twitter that he’s decommitted from OU and has ...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Bowl Projection Fun: Where could you see the Sooners playing during bowl season?

NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners defeated their bitter in-state rival in Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible for the 24th consecutive season. The last time Oklahoma missed a bowl game came in the 1998 campaign, where the Sooners finished 5-6 in what would be the final season of the John Blake era in Norman. Following a 23-20 loss to West Virginia on November 12th that put the Sooners at 5-5 on the season, it was starting to look a little dicey as to whether Brent Venables would go to a bowl in his first season as a head coach. However, Oklahoma would get that much-needed sixth win against Oklahoma State on the heels of an impressive start that saw the Sooners jump out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter before surrendering the final 13 points of the game to make it a 28-13 victory in favor of the Sooners for their 91st victory in the Bedlam rivalry.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

'Memories I would never trade': Before joining OU football, future Sooners met, crafted relationships at Oil Bowl

JD Runnels and Jeff Lebby, then recent high school graduates and Oklahoma football commits, got to know each other in 2002 communicating through AOL Instant Messenger. They’d become best friends once they reached Norman that fall. But before that, their relationship took off at a legendary high school all-star game in Wichita Falls, Texas. Played annually from 1945-2013, the Oil Bowl pitted the best recent high school graduates from Oklahoma and Texas against one another in a junior version of the Red River rivalry that is one of football’s greatest matchups. For players and coaches who’d later become stars, like Hayden Fry, Steve Largent, Felix Jones, R.W. McQuarters and Rashaun Woods, the annual game at Memorial Field, was one of their first marquee moments.
NORMAN, OK
KCBD

Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field for the Texas Tech University football game on Saturday (Nov. 26) against the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
LUBBOCK, TX
AllHuskers

Nebraska Drops Invitational Opener to Oklahoma

Nebraska men's basketball just didn't have enough against its old conference foe Thursday. In the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Thanksgiving Day, the Huskers fell to Oklahoma 69-56. NU is now 3-2 on the season. NU started off strong with the first two buckets of the game....
LINCOLN, NE
AllSooners

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 161

On OU's 28-13 win over Oklahoma State, Oklahoma's Week 13 matchup with Texas Tech, the latest recruiting news, recent action from Sooners' basketball and more.
NORMAN, OK
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy