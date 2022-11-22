Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTVL
Fire crews quickly contain house fire in White City; one dog found dead
WHITE CITY, Ore. — Fire crews with Jackson County Fire District 3 and Medford Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire in White City Wednesday. Officials say they received reports of one person on the roof and firefighters were able to safely remove the victim from the home.
KTVL
New video: Medford father of five last seen leaving home for odd job
MEDFORD, Ore. — It has been over a week since a Medford father of five was last seen on camera leaving his home near the downtown area for an odd job. On Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s son's 27th birthday, his family spent the day handing out flyers with the hopes of finding their father before temperatures get colder.
KTVL
Santa arrives at Rogue Valley Mall
MEDFORD, Ore. — Children and families can enjoy some Christmas cheer at the Rogue Valley Mall. Santa Claus was welcomed back to the mall Friday for the 36th time. Children lined up to tell him what was on their Christmas list this year. Santa's new home is located next...
KCRA.com
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
KTVL
Ashland opens emergency warming shelter
ASHLAND, Ore. — The City of Ashland announced it will be opening an emergency weather shelter Monday, Nov. 28. The shelter will be open for the nights of Nov. 28 through the morning of Dec. 1. The shelter is located at Pioneer Hall, 73 Winburn Way, Ashland. Doors will...
kpic
I-5 crash in Douglas County results in extrication, hospitalization
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Just after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Douglas County Fire District No.2 was dispatched to a reported vehicle rollover on Interstate 5 at milepost 132 northbound. First arriving crews reported the vehicle was laying on its side with one patient inside and extrication would be needed. "Fire crews...
KTVL
Community Toy Drive 2022 kicks off
The annual Community Toy Drive has officially begun. From now until Dec. 15, you can donate a toy to a child in need. To donate, bring a new, unwrapped toy to any drop-off location. Drop-off locations are:. The Grange Co-Op: locations across Jackson, Josephine, and Klamath counties. Black Rock Coffee:...
kptv.com
Man arrested in Grants Pass after firing gun near schools
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly firing a gun during a dispute, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Southeast Portola Drive to a call about a man with a gun. The man, 22-year-old Seth Fox, was reportedly demanding the return of a car that had been sold. He then allegedly fired his gun and drove off in the car. No one was injured.
kezi.com
Investigation underway after early-morning stabbing, Douglas County deputies say
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man is in stable condition after being stabbed during a disturbance on Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the DCSO, 911 dispatchers received a call just after midnight on November 22 of a man who had been stabbed in a fight at a home on Joseph Street in Roseburg. Deputies said they and emergency medical personnel arrived to find Raymond Latre, 51, had been stabbed in the lower abdomen by a person deputies said he knew. Latre was reportedly taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, and is now in stable condition.
KTVL
Suspect arrested after shots fired in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass Police Department says a suspect has been arrested after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon on SE Portola Drive. According to police, Seth Fox, 22 of Cave Junction, was in the area, demanding the return of a recently sold vehicle. When officers arrived on...
ijpr.org
Cases of respiratory viruses increasing in Southern Oregon
Like many parts of the country, Jackson County is experiencing a modest uptick in COVID cases, as well as a rapid increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu. Jackson County Medical Director Leona O'Keefe said these increases are especially concerning given that the health care system...
KTVL
Medford Police investigate theater shooting reports, no threat to public
MEDFORD, Ore. — Officials with the Medford Police Department (MPD) say they are investigating reports of a gunshot at a theater within the city limits. At this time, police say there does not appear to be a threat to the public. News10 staff heard scanner traffic about the incident...
KTVL
Fentanyl overdoses, deaths rise in the Rogue Valley
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — According to Medford Police (MPD), fentanyl is the most prevalent drug in our region. As of early November, MPD and the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team seized more than 40,000 pills and over 12 pounds of the powder form, which equates to a 1449% increase in the amount seized off the streets since 2019.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
KTVL
Ask 10: Will Ashland have their First Friday art walk again?
ASHLAND, Ore. — News10 viewer Jane Czech wrote in asking:. "Will Ashland have their First Friday art walk again? We so enjoyed visiting all the stores and the art that was open for the public and hope they have it again." The First Friday art walks started back in...
KTVL
Grants Pass Police expose nationwide moving company scam
The Oregon Peace Officers Association presented an award to investigators from the Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) and other law enforcement agencies for their effort in shutting down a nationwide moving company scam. The scam investigation identified over 350 victims, resulted in numerous arrests and returned millions of dollars in...
KDRV
Local law enforcement blames Measure 110 for the rise in fentanyl and synthetic opioid overdoses in Oregon
JOSEPHINE COUNTY -- With the increase in synthetic opioids circulating around our state, local law enforcement is fed up with statewide measures that decriminalize the personal possession of illegal drugs. Sheriff Dave Daniel with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says Measure 110 has affected our community – since it passed...
KTVL
Jackson County Jail forced to release hundreds of inmates due to overcrowding
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) posted a breakdown of the October adult in-custody force releases from the county jail. JCSO says October was the first month the jail was at full operational capacity since March 2020, citing the COVID outbreak as a reason. The...
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
Fred Meyer workers file federal lawsuit against parent company Kroger over missing pay
A lawsuit against Fred Meyer accuses the grocery store of labor violations including failing to pay employees their earned wages and in a timely manner. The complaint was filed in federal court in Portland last Thursday by one current and one former employee who worked at Fred Meyer stores in Medford and Portland.
