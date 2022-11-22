Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
New Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez on WTAW
Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about approving a rezoning request across from Midtown Park, Leo Gonzalez’s election to the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees, the city golf course, progress at the Phillips Event Center, economic opportunities around RELLIS, the Bryan Fire Department, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan, College Station council candidates release campaign finance reports
With the 2022 midterm elections in the rearview mirror, the candidates for Bryan and College Station city councils have reported a majority of their political contributions and their campaign expenditures through reports they filed with the city secretary. Bryan. According to the campaign finance reports, the breakdown is as follows...
Navasota Examiner
Special speaker at Navasota Junior High
Monday morning sure came quick, and the weather is not supposed to be that great either. Hey, we just take one day at a time because the way I see it, 2023 will be here before we realize it. Since I was invited to the Veterans Day program at Navasota...
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Navasota’s Avery McKinney
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - News Three Sports would like to congratulate our newest Classroom Champion, Avery McKinney. The Navasota High School senior has a 5.025 grade point average and ranks second in her class. Avery participates in the National Honor Society, Bull Buck Out, Navasota Trash Off, 4-H, and has served as president of the FFA for the past two years.
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD Hires Its First Security Director
The Monday after Thanksgiving is the first day on the job for Bryan ISD’s first security director. Rich Himmel was introduced during last week’s school board meeting by his new supervisor, BISD’s director of auxiliary services Ron Clary. Clary said the security position was created by splitting...
College Station, Bryan city offices to close for Thanksgiving holiday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — City offices for the cities of Bryan and College Station will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday beginning on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. As a result of the holiday, College Station residents will have their trash and recycling pickup dates...
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Agrees To Build A $4 Million Dollar Sewer Line In Exchange For Annexation
The Bryan city council agrees to spend $4 million dollars to extend city sewer service to the site of future housing developments that are outside city limits. The agreement that was approved without discussion at last Thursday’s council meeting involves multiple groups of property owners between FM 1179 and Old Reliance Road and east of the Austin’s Colony subdivision.
KBTX.com
Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Westinghouse building in Providence Park has been sold to a Dallas based company after being owned by Oldham Goodwin Capital for six years. The old Westinghouse campus was occupied by an electronics company that built radar systems for the air force in College Station between 1983 until 1999. After they closed, the old campus sat empty in the middle of College Station for nearly two decades.
wtaw.com
Student Bonfire Is Cancelled
There will be no student bonfire north of Bryan this year. Social media from the independent Student Bonfire organization posted that “Due to conditions on the new Stack Site and forecasted weather, we must postpone Burn for 2022. This was an incredibly hard decision to make, and a harder one to accept.”
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Officials Share “Revitalizing” Hensel Park Ideas With The Board Of Regents
Texas A&M administrators get support from the board of regents to investigate commercial development around Hensel Park, which is located off South College near the border between College Station and Bryan. The park, which opened in 1946, is still home to a domed pavilion that was featured at the 1964...
KBTX.com
AT&T customers in College Station say they’re struggling with service
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Laura Mann has been an AT&T customer for more than a decade but after she moved to south College Station, she noticed her cell phone became a lot less reliable. “It’s pretty frustrating,” said Mann. “Especially if I drop a call or the people I’m...
KBTX.com
Concerns regarding payroll disruption at St. Joseph Health
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health and its parent company CommonSpirit Health have responded to complaints of payroll issues that began flooding into KBTX last week. Multiple St. Joseph Health staff, including hourly employees and contractors, claim their paychecks were incorrect. Those employees shared concerns about a lack of pay and few answers from managers. They also say it is possible funds will be pulled from a handful of future paychecks.
KBTX.com
Epicures Catering preps to feed over 2,000 people this Thanksgiving
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For the 39th year, Epicures Catering is sending free meals to people across the Brazos Valley on Thanksgiving. This year, Epicures Catering along with several organizations and volunteers, are expected to serve 2,100 Bryan and College Station residents in need of a Thanksgiving meal. These Thanksgiving meals are individual, ready-to-eat plates.
KBTX.com
“We paid you in good faith” Pool contractor not holding their end of the bargain
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A College Station family says a local pool contractor is not holding their end of the bargain when it comes to honoring a warranty for their pool and hot tub. The Flores family reached out to KBTX after having their issues ignored by both the pool contractor and the warranty company.
KBTX.com
City of Navasota to host ‘shop small business’ giveaway
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Navasota and the Navasota EDC are encouraging you to shop local this holiday season. That’s why they are bringing back their Christmas shopping promotion. Starting Nov. 25 until Dec. 3, every $25 customers spend at a local business in Navasota will earn...
KBTX.com
Calvert Volunteer Fire Department to hold annual pancake breakfast
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Volunteer Fire Department will be holding its 2nd annual Pancake Breakfast this weekend. Pancakes, sausage, eggs and a drink will be available for $10. Attendees can take the plate to go or eat at the department. The event will be at their fire station Saturday morning between 8:30 and 11:30.
KBTX.com
Gloria Kennard, volunteers serve Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal to Brazos Valley residents
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 34th year in a row, Gloria Kennard and community volunteers served a hot, homemade Thanksgiving meal to those in need. The Pleasant Grove Baptist Church was packed early Thursday as guests were excited for their free and delicious meal. Although before anyone could be fed and preparations started, Gloria Kennard led her crew to a song and prayer.
KBTX.com
Achane Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Semifinalist
TYLER, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Devon Achane was selected as a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the organization announced Wednesday morning. Achane is one of the most versatile backs in the SEC and the country this season, ranking among the top 20 in rushing, punt return and all-purpose yards. Achane’s 98.6 rushing yards per game are good for third in the SEC, while also ranking 20th nationally. His 10 trips to the end zone this season rank eighth among SEC scorers and he stands as the only player in the country to have scored as a rusher, receiver and returner this year. The Missouri City, Texas, native ranks fifth nationally and leads the SEC, averaging 155.0 all-purpose yards per game. His 3,328 career AP yards currently sit in 16th on A&M’s all-time list. Achane has registered four 100-yard games on the ground this season and a pair of multi-touchdown games, including a career-best three-touchdown performance against Florida.
KBTX.com
Fundraisers planned to help victims of Highway 6 crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A series of fundraisers are underway for Calvin Hill, the Rudder High School football and track coach injured in a fiery crash over the weekend, and Cher McGinty, the passenger in an SUV involved in the crash. We will continue to update this list as any...
KBTX.com
Heroes: tow truck driver and A&M professor credited with rescuing crash victims
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Days after a fiery crash claimed one person’s life and injured several others, we are learning more about the heroes who emerged to help prevent an already tragic situation from worsening. A College Station police officer, a tow truck driver who is also a volunteer...
