KCEN

Marijuana ordinance repealed in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Proposition A ordinance came and went in Harker Heights as the city council decided to repeal the ordinance for a plethora of reasons. Prop A would allow police in Harker Heights to issue tickets instead of arrests for low level possessions of marijuana. Harker...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

The Prospect of Property Tax Relief and $27 Billion State Surplus-Texas Sen. Paul Bettencourt talks about that

Just two months before a pivotal legislative session, Harris County was hit with another election integrity crisis. A second election integrity scandal hit Harris County just two months before a crucial legislative session. Senator Paul Bettencourt of Texas talks about the state’s $27 billion surplus and the potential benefits of lowering property taxes.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Despite popular vote, Harker Heights City Council repeals Prop A

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Despite majority of Harker Heights voters passing an ordinance that would decriminalize low levels of marijuana possession, city councilmembers repealed it with a 4-1 vote. In a meeting Tuesday night, Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann, Councilmembers Michael Blomquist, Tony Canterino and Sam Halabi voted in...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
thedispatchonline.net

Texans re-elect Governor Abbott

Reproductive rights, the Texas power grid failure, and the Uvalde school shooting. Those three major topics of concern weighed on his re-election campaign. Neck-and-neck with Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for months all across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott ultimately won the high-stake competition. As voters absorbed the candidates debates, rallies,...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Eye On Politics: Sports betting in Texas, shift of power in U.S. House

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In this week's episode of Eye on Politics, Jack Fink talks to former Gov. Rick Perry about his support for legalizing mobile sports betting. He's also joined by two North Texas members of Congress who weigh in on the shift in power in the U.S. House.Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Mobile...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Report: Harker Heights council votes to recall new marijuana ordinance

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday voted to repeal a new voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance, according to the Killeen Daily Herald. The Daily Herald reported late Tuesday night that Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann, and council members Michael Blomquist, Tony Canterino, and Sam Halabi voted...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Discusses the Details of P-EBT or $391 Each in Food Pandemic Benefits

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed the details of the approved $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits or Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). The Department of Agriculture has approved and granted the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to oversee an amount of $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits. Eligible Texans will receive an amount of $391 each starting this month.
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

GOP senator voices concern over Abbott’s border ‘invasion’ strategy

AUSTIN, Texas – A Republican state senator has expressed his concerns with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to invoke of the “Invasion” clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions. State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, is a native Texan and decorated military veteran. As an officer in the...
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

Gov. Greg Abbott embraces "invasion" language about border

Nov. 18, 2022 — The title of this article was edited for length. "Gov. Greg Abbott embraces “invasion” language about border, evoking memories of El Paso massacre" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

KCEN

