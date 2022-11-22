ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilarie Burton Slams Candace Cameron Bure Again After Colorado Shooting: ‘Traditional Values Killed At Least 5’

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock / MediaPunch/Shutterstock

One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton, 40, took to Twitter, again, on Nov. 20 to call out Full House actress Candace Cameron Bure, 46, and her statement regarding “traditional values.” The 40-year-old wrote that “bigotry” was the cause of the fatal shooting at the LGBT nightclub that took place on Sunday. “THIS! This is why we have to speak out against bigotry of any kind – even the ‘aren’t-I-cute-girl-next-door’ bulls*** that I called out last week,” she began. “The bigotry of @GAfamilyTV is the most dangerous kind. It normalizes exclusion under the guise of ‘protecting traditional values’.”

Later on, in her Twitter thread, Hilarie claimed that “bigots” and their “‘traditional values'” contributed to the tragedy that occurred over the weekend. “To the people of Colorado Springs, I am heartbroken and sending you love and fierce support. To my LGBTQ friends? I love you. You are perfect and made in God’s image and you deserve inclusion. To the bigots? Your ‘traditional values’ killed at least five people last night,” the actress wrote. Hilarie also revealed that she is a “lifelong Christian” despite the fact that she has “never said a word about Christianity.”

Her comments regarding Club Q (the nightclub where the shooting occurred) and Candace come just one week after Hilarie took to Twitter to comment on the 46-year-old’s decision to leave the Hallmark channel for the Great American Family network for it’s “faith programming.” The day that the Wall Street Journal published the interview with Candace, Hilarie wrote via Twitter, “Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.” In the post, she quote-tweeted TV-Line‘s post about the Christmas Under Wraps star’s interview.

Hilarie Burton slammed Candace Cameron Bure via Twitter on Nov. 20. (AFF-USA/Shutterstock / MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Candace first told the Wall Street Journal about her decision to move to the conservative film network last Monday. “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” she said. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Since her interview was published, many stars have slammed her for the comments. In a new interview with PEOPLE, actress JoJo Siwa, 19, said that she is likely not to speak to Candace again. “That’s what’s f—ked up,” she said. “You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that’s sh—y.” Candace also took to her own Instagram on Nov. 16 to release a statement on the backlash. She captioned the post, “From the heart” and said she has “great love and affection for all people.”

Rachel Cat
3d ago

The shooting had nothing to do with Candace or her views. Get a life, people are entitled to their own preferences and there’s nothing you can do about it.

Heaven Harvey
3d ago

what wrong with having value in the way that things are supposed to be just because science has found a way to change your DNA doesn't mean we should

MrsB1111
3d ago

ohhh so the boy in the picture must actually be a girl then? who is she anyhow? Candace had nothing to do with this. celebrities are such pathetic look at me look at me! peoole as bad as the lqbtq people.

HollywoodLife

