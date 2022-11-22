ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma shoppers take advantage of Black Friday sales

OKLAHOMA CITY — The biggest shopping day of the year has arrived, and Oklahomans were already out buying gifts early Friday morning. By 9 a.m., most of Oklahoma City's biggest stores had opened their doors for Black Friday. But this was just the start of a day full of deals.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

How much rain fell during recent storms in Oklahoma?

Oklahomans noticed a gentle quantity of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved by means of the state.| MORE | NWS preliminary depend says 3-4 tornadoes spun up Monday in central OklahomaThe Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation reveals that some areas obtained as much as 4 inches of rain, whereas the Oklahoma City metro noticed round 2 inches. Below is a variety of rainfall totals for varied areas in Oklahoma.Oklahoma City Metro: 1.54 – 2.25 inchesSouthern Oklahoma: 1.36 – 2.09 inchesNorthern Oklahoma: 1.29 – 2.18 inchesWestern Oklahoma: 0.63 – 1.25 inchesEastern Oklahoma: 1.32 – 4.11 inchesSouthwestern Oklahoma: 1.11 – 3 inchesSoutheastern Oklahoma: 1.9 – 3.31 inchesNorthwestern Oklahoma: 0.02 – 0.70 inchesNortheastern Oklahoma: 0.96 inches – 2.97 inchesThe National Weather Service says the storms produced three to 4 tornadoes Monday, with ones being noticed in Mustang, Moore and Pottawatomie County. The twister that spun up in Mustang was rated EF0.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Car wash some call an institution in OKC will close doors after decades in business

OKLAHOMA CITY — A car was some call an institution in Oklahoma City will be closing its doors after decades in business. Red Carpet Car Wash is in the process of closing its Pennsylvania Avenue location. For over three decades, the Red Carpet Car Wash sat on the corner of Penn but owners said that could change in the next few years because of the growing development across the street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTBS

Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

OCPD Says Outside Counties Aren’t Picking Up Their Fugitives

The Oklahoma City Police Department is working laborious to maintain folks with felony warrants off the streets. Staffing shortages and different constraints from smaller businesses throughout the state at the moment are forcing them to make the drive to the county the place the warrant was issued. “We’re not simply...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Officials battle commercial fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are battling a commercial fire in Oklahoma City. At 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, officials responded to the scene of a fire on Southwest 36th Street and Meridian Avenue. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Famed Oklahoma aviator remembered on 124th birthday

OKLAHOMA – It was perhaps the first sight of an airplane for 15-year-old Wiley Post that propelled the Oklahoma youth into space. Watching a Curtiss “pusher” fly at the Lawton County (Oklahoma) Fair in 1913 changed Post’s life. Wiley Hardeman Post was born on Nov. 22,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc17news.com

Miami police arrest man in 4 killings on Oklahoma pot farm

Authorities want a man brought to back to Oklahoma to face charges in the execution-style killings of four people at a marijuana farm after he was arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody Tuesday by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. The bureau says he was arrested after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, and he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Authorities say four Chinese citizens were found executed Sunday on a property northwest of Oklahoma City. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

