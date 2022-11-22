Read full article on original website
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
‘Housewarming gift’ for Oklahoma residents turns out to be a scam
An Oklahoma man has a warning about something showing up in many mailboxes lately. It appears to be an offer for a free gift to those who just moved into the neighborhood, but it’s really more of a trick instead.
Uber Eats driver and son robbed of delivery, shot at in OKC
Oklahoma City police want to find the person responsible for robbing an Uber Eats driver of his food delivery Tuesday night, then firing shots at the delivery driver’s SUV. Anthony Placker and his 12-year-old son were narrowly missed by the gunfire.
KOCO
Oklahoma shoppers take advantage of Black Friday sales
OKLAHOMA CITY — The biggest shopping day of the year has arrived, and Oklahomans were already out buying gifts early Friday morning. By 9 a.m., most of Oklahoma City's biggest stores had opened their doors for Black Friday. But this was just the start of a day full of deals.
blackchronicle.com
How much rain fell during recent storms in Oklahoma?
Oklahomans noticed a gentle quantity of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved by means of the state.| MORE | NWS preliminary depend says 3-4 tornadoes spun up Monday in central OklahomaThe Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation reveals that some areas obtained as much as 4 inches of rain, whereas the Oklahoma City metro noticed round 2 inches. Below is a variety of rainfall totals for varied areas in Oklahoma.Oklahoma City Metro: 1.54 – 2.25 inchesSouthern Oklahoma: 1.36 – 2.09 inchesNorthern Oklahoma: 1.29 – 2.18 inchesWestern Oklahoma: 0.63 – 1.25 inchesEastern Oklahoma: 1.32 – 4.11 inchesSouthwestern Oklahoma: 1.11 – 3 inchesSoutheastern Oklahoma: 1.9 – 3.31 inchesNorthwestern Oklahoma: 0.02 – 0.70 inchesNortheastern Oklahoma: 0.96 inches – 2.97 inchesThe National Weather Service says the storms produced three to 4 tornadoes Monday, with ones being noticed in Mustang, Moore and Pottawatomie County. The twister that spun up in Mustang was rated EF0.
Penalty Reduction Program extended in Oklahoma City
People with outstanding warrants for unpaid Oklahoma City tickets can save money and get a fresh start through the penalty reduction program.
KOKI FOX 23
OHP: Trooper helped amputee near I-40, gave him clothes, food, and help
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is honoring one of their own. In a Facebook post, OHP spoke about Trooper Robert Harmon. Earlier this month, Harmon responded to a location near I-40 and Western in Oklahoma City. A caller had spotted a man lying under a tarp with a wheelchair next to him.
KOCO
Car wash some call an institution in OKC will close doors after decades in business
OKLAHOMA CITY — A car was some call an institution in Oklahoma City will be closing its doors after decades in business. Red Carpet Car Wash is in the process of closing its Pennsylvania Avenue location. For over three decades, the Red Carpet Car Wash sat on the corner of Penn but owners said that could change in the next few years because of the growing development across the street.
oklahomawatch.org
Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
KOCO
UPDATE Edmond: More than 5,000 residents power has been restored
Edmond Electric website is reporting there is a outage that is hitting over 5,387 homes on the south side of Edmond at this time.
Deadly hit and run near Reno & Meridian
Oklahoma City Police say earlier today around 6:15 pm a woman was hit and killed at Reno & Meridian.
KTBS
blackchronicle.com
OCPD Says Outside Counties Aren’t Picking Up Their Fugitives
The Oklahoma City Police Department is working laborious to maintain folks with felony warrants off the streets. Staffing shortages and different constraints from smaller businesses throughout the state at the moment are forcing them to make the drive to the county the place the warrant was issued. “We’re not simply...
KOCO
KOCO 5 Investigates: Gov. Kevin Stitt’s son was treated harsher than most
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — You've probably seen the headlines and the body camera video floating around the web showing Gov. Kevin Stitt's son's recent interaction with Logan County deputies. On Halloween night, deputies were called after a case full of guns was found in the parking lot of a...
KOCO
Officials battle commercial fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are battling a commercial fire in Oklahoma City. At 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, officials responded to the scene of a fire on Southwest 36th Street and Meridian Avenue. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
blackchronicle.com
KOCO
Electric vehicle maker one step closer to receiving $1M incentive package from OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Canoo, the electric vehicle maker, is one step closer to receiving a $1 million incentive package from Oklahoma City,. OKC’s Economic Development Trust approved the direct allocation on Tuesday, as long as the company meets certain job numbers and salary averages. The city council will...
fourstateshomepage.com
Famed Oklahoma aviator remembered on 124th birthday
OKLAHOMA – It was perhaps the first sight of an airplane for 15-year-old Wiley Post that propelled the Oklahoma youth into space. Watching a Curtiss “pusher” fly at the Lawton County (Oklahoma) Fair in 1913 changed Post’s life. Wiley Hardeman Post was born on Nov. 22,...
abc17news.com
Miami police arrest man in 4 killings on Oklahoma pot farm
Authorities want a man brought to back to Oklahoma to face charges in the execution-style killings of four people at a marijuana farm after he was arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody Tuesday by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. The bureau says he was arrested after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, and he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Authorities say four Chinese citizens were found executed Sunday on a property northwest of Oklahoma City. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.
