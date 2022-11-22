ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Bucknuts Roundtable: Michigan

Welcome to The Game. Ohio State and Michigan meet for the 118th time on Saturday afternoon. This year's rivalry game features the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country, only the 13th time the teams have played while both ranked in the top five. It's also only the fifth time the Buckeyes and the Wolverines have faced each other as unbeaten and untied teams. Add in the fact that the winner of this game goes to the Big Ten Championship Game and is within one victory of the College Football Playoff and this game has plenty on the line.
Bucknuts Happy Hour: It's time to play The Game

Question. Is there any better time to do a happy hour than before Ohio State and Michigan play in football? Answer. No. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines face each other at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It’s a battle of two top-five teams and undefeated sides, something that doesn’t often happen in this rivalry.
Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann on win vs. No. 21 Texas Tech, Justin Seuing's career day

Ohio State basketball beat No. 21 Texas Tech 80-73 in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. Buckeyes forward Justice Sueing was the star of the show. The Hawaii native returned to his home state and posted a career-best game. Sueing opened the contest with a dunk and went on to score 33 points, grab eight rebounds and dish out five assists to help the Buckeyes earn their first win over a ranked opponent this season.
Buckeyes wrap Maui Invitational with fifth-place match-up vs. No. 21 Texas Tech

Ohio State will wrap up Maui Invitational play on Wednesday. The Buckeyes will play No. 21 Texas Tech (4-1) in the fifth-place game at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Texas Tech lost to No. 10 Creighton 76-65 in its Maui opener before crushing winless Louisville 70-38 on Tuesday. The game will be played at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.
Offensive breakdown with Al Borges (Week 11): 'What Illinois did (to bother U-M), I don't know that OSU does'

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Borges uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
What did Tommy Lloyd say after San Diego State?

Arizona defeated San Diego State 87-70 on Tuesday night and head coach Tommy Lloyd believed the game played out as expected in terms of difficulty. “Well, it lived up to its billing,” Lloyd said. “It was a great basketball game. I've got a ton of respect for San Diego State's program. I knew it was going to be tough. I appreciate how hard it was.”
Following the future: Future Buckeyes roll on deep into the playoffs

A number of the Buckeye commitments are still in action again this weekend as high school football is deep in the playoffs in Ohio and across the country. And you can follow how the Ohio State verbal commitments are doing in action all weekend on our Front Row message board thread. The prep season is well underway and most of the Ohio State commitments are in action this weekend.
