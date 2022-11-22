Welcome to The Game. Ohio State and Michigan meet for the 118th time on Saturday afternoon. This year's rivalry game features the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country, only the 13th time the teams have played while both ranked in the top five. It's also only the fifth time the Buckeyes and the Wolverines have faced each other as unbeaten and untied teams. Add in the fact that the winner of this game goes to the Big Ten Championship Game and is within one victory of the College Football Playoff and this game has plenty on the line.

