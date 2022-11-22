ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

Drake wins 71-64 over Tarleton State

By By The Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Tucker DeVries had 22 points in Drake's 71-64 win against Tarleton State in the Paradise Jam tournament in the Virgin Islands on Monday night.

DeVries also contributed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-0). Roman Penn scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Garrett Sturtz shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Texans (3-2) were led in scoring by Freddy Hicks, who finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Jakorie Smith added nine points for Tarleton State. Tiger Booker also had eight points.

Drake entered halftime up 35-25. DeVries paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Drake was outscored by Tarleton State in the second half by three points, with DeVries scoring a team-high 10 points after the break.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Drake hosts Louisiana while Tarleton State visits Wichita State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
828
Followers
10K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy