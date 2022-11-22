ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

wesleyan.edu

Women’s Hockey Defeats Salve Regina in Home Opener, 4-0

MIDDLETOWN, CT.- The Wesleyan women's hockey team defeated Salve Regina in their home opener 4-0 Tuesday night at Spurrier-Snyder Rink. After dropping their first game of the season the Cardinals have come back strong with two straight victories. Four different Cardinals score, netting four goals for the first time in 18 games. Wesleyan improves to 2-1 on the early season while the Seahawks of Salve Regina fall to 2-5. It was a fairly even first 10 minutes of action, with both teams getting three shots on goal all of which were turned away by the respective goaltenders. In the 12th minute Wesleyan was able to push the first goal across. Jenna Rekoske '24 was the beneficiary of a slick pass along the boards from Effie Tournas '25 that found her in the slot for an easy score. The Seahawks had a late power play chance in the period, but their two shots on goal were both handled by Rei Halloran '23. Wesleyan ended the 1st period with eight straight shots (5 SOG), but the Seahawks' Elle Kopecky made a flurry of saves.
NEWPORT, RI
High School Football PRO

Hartford, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

HARTFORD, CT
newhavenarts.org

Hillhouse Cheer Alumni Rally The Troops For Game Day

Top: Shante Teel-Williams, who graduated from Hillhouse in 1995. Bottom: The cheer sisterhood in action. Lucy Gellman Photos. Sharp, succinct snaps filled the Floyd Little Athletic Center, the noise rising to the rafters and ringing as it ran into the walls. By the bleachers, two dozen pairs of feet hit the floor all at once. A flurry of hands lifted to chests and clapped. Hips unlocked and swayed. The cheers filled the room, full and musical as the sound carried.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

86th Manchester Road Race | Full results

MANCHESTER, Conn — More than 10,000 people are running in the 86th edition of the Manchester Road Race! It's a Thanksgiving Day staple in Connecticut. The race was first run in 1927. Due to the Depression and World War II, it was not run from 1935 to 1944. Two years ago, the race was run virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Participate in Annual Manchester Road Race

The grand tradition continues as the Manchester Road Race made its way down Main Street to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday. “Look at all the people here. How could you not be happy?” Lisa Stevenson of Vernon asked. More than 35,000 people participated in today’s race that dates back...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Hartford group offers free Thanksgiving breakfast to those in need

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A free pre-Thanksgiving breakfast was held Wednesday morning in Hartford. The group “Angel of Edgewood” helps people who are food insecure. On Wednesday morning, the group provided people with a hot breakfast buffet and breakfast sandwiches. “This time of year, usually people are giving out turkeys, but a lot of people […]
HARTFORD, CT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester picks Springfield official to lead Division of Public Health

WORCESTER — Soloe Dennis will be the new director of the Worcester Division of Public Health beginning Dec. 5, city officials announced Tuesday. Dennis, who has been deputy commissioner for the Department of Health and Human Services in Springfield since 2016, will succeed Acting Director Zachary Dyer. He had led the division since Karyn Clark's departure in June. ...
WORCESTER, MA
NBC Connecticut

Teen Injured in Thanksgiving Drive-By Shooting in New Haven

An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thanksgiving. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Read Street, between Newhall Street and Sheppard Street, according to police. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is listed...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Teen facing charges after noose found in Hebron school

HEBRON, Conn. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after a noose was found in Hebron's RHAM High School last week, state police said Thursday. The noose was found in the boy's locker room last Friday morning, prompting the staff member at the school to immediately take it down. Concerned...
HEBRON, CT

