FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
wesleyan.edu
Women’s Hockey Defeats Salve Regina in Home Opener, 4-0
MIDDLETOWN, CT.- The Wesleyan women's hockey team defeated Salve Regina in their home opener 4-0 Tuesday night at Spurrier-Snyder Rink. After dropping their first game of the season the Cardinals have come back strong with two straight victories. Four different Cardinals score, netting four goals for the first time in 18 games. Wesleyan improves to 2-1 on the early season while the Seahawks of Salve Regina fall to 2-5. It was a fairly even first 10 minutes of action, with both teams getting three shots on goal all of which were turned away by the respective goaltenders. In the 12th minute Wesleyan was able to push the first goal across. Jenna Rekoske '24 was the beneficiary of a slick pass along the boards from Effie Tournas '25 that found her in the slot for an easy score. The Seahawks had a late power play chance in the period, but their two shots on goal were both handled by Rei Halloran '23. Wesleyan ended the 1st period with eight straight shots (5 SOG), but the Seahawks' Elle Kopecky made a flurry of saves.
Hartford, November 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Molly Wilson makes a name for herself as the only girl on the Rockville HS football team
VERNON, Conn. — When No. 65 steps onto the field at Rockville High School, the person under the pads and helmet is someone not usually seen in the gridiron. Underneath the blue and yellow jersey, ready to kick the football down the field is Molly Wilson. She is a freshman at Rockville High School in Vernon and is the only girl on the all-boy team.
Six Springfield Central football players invited to U.S. Army Bowl Combine in Texas
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central will have plenty of representation at the U.S. Army National High School Combine in December. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
Yahoo Sports
Undefeated UConn has handled ranked opponents and major injuries with ease. Here's where problems could arise
HARTFORD, Connecticut — The undefeated Connecticut Huskies walked into the locker room at XL Center, as they often do, fresh off a 22-point dismantling of a quality program, as they’ve often done. In a less common sight, only eight players were dressed. Paige Bueckers, the 2021 National Player...
newhavenarts.org
Hillhouse Cheer Alumni Rally The Troops For Game Day
Top: Shante Teel-Williams, who graduated from Hillhouse in 1995. Bottom: The cheer sisterhood in action. Lucy Gellman Photos. Sharp, succinct snaps filled the Floyd Little Athletic Center, the noise rising to the rafters and ringing as it ran into the walls. By the bleachers, two dozen pairs of feet hit the floor all at once. A flurry of hands lifted to chests and clapped. Hips unlocked and swayed. The cheers filled the room, full and musical as the sound carried.
Hartford leads state in converting office buildings into apartments
Hartford leads Connecticut in the post-pandemic push to convert old office buildings into new apartments, according to a study. The post Hartford leads state in converting office buildings into apartments appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
86th Manchester Road Race | Full results
MANCHESTER, Conn — More than 10,000 people are running in the 86th edition of the Manchester Road Race! It's a Thanksgiving Day staple in Connecticut. The race was first run in 1927. Due to the Depression and World War II, it was not run from 1935 to 1944. Two years ago, the race was run virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Participate in Annual Manchester Road Race
The grand tradition continues as the Manchester Road Race made its way down Main Street to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday. “Look at all the people here. How could you not be happy?” Lisa Stevenson of Vernon asked. More than 35,000 people participated in today’s race that dates back...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Cook finds his calling at South Windsor pizzeria
SOUTH WINDSOR — Sal Mazzarella moved to the United States from Sicily in 1968 and since then has made a career for himself in the restaurant business, starting as a baker, and for the last 21 years, running his own Sal’s Pizzeria on Ellington Road. “I started baking...
17-Year-Old Charged After Noose Discovered In Locker Room At High School In Tolland County
A 17-year-old has been charged in connection to an incident in which a noose was found in a boys' locker room at a high school in Connecticut. The noose was discovered in Tolland County at the RHAM High School located in Hebron on Friday, Nov. 18. The noose, commonly associated...
Eyewitness News
Manager of blindness support center dies following double pedestrian accident
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two pedestrians were killed in a crash on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Wednesday morning. Lt. Aaron Boisvert from the Hartford Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Blue Hills Avenue and Westminster Street. He held a news conference around 9:30 a.m. on...
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
New Britain Herald
Newington man seriously injured in Route 9 crash in New Britain on Thanksgiving
NEW BRITAIN – A Newington man was seriously injured in a car crash on Thanksgiving in New Britain. State police on Friday identified the victim as Nicholas Pizzuto, 20, of Old Farm Road in Newington. Troopers said Pizzuto, driving a 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII around 1:47 p.m., was heading...
Arrest made after noose was found in high school locker room
A teenager from Willimantic has been charged in connection with a noose that was found in a locker room at RAHM High School in Hebron. The find was made last Friday.
Hartford group offers free Thanksgiving breakfast to those in need
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A free pre-Thanksgiving breakfast was held Wednesday morning in Hartford. The group “Angel of Edgewood” helps people who are food insecure. On Wednesday morning, the group provided people with a hot breakfast buffet and breakfast sandwiches. “This time of year, usually people are giving out turkeys, but a lot of people […]
Worcester picks Springfield official to lead Division of Public Health
WORCESTER — Soloe Dennis will be the new director of the Worcester Division of Public Health beginning Dec. 5, city officials announced Tuesday. Dennis, who has been deputy commissioner for the Department of Health and Human Services in Springfield since 2016, will succeed Acting Director Zachary Dyer. He had led the division since Karyn Clark's departure in June. ...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Injured in Thanksgiving Drive-By Shooting in New Haven
An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thanksgiving. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Read Street, between Newhall Street and Sheppard Street, according to police. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is listed...
Teen facing charges after noose found in Hebron school
HEBRON, Conn. — A 17-year-old is facing charges after a noose was found in Hebron's RHAM High School last week, state police said Thursday. The noose was found in the boy's locker room last Friday morning, prompting the staff member at the school to immediately take it down. Concerned...
Comments / 0