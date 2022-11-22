MIDDLETOWN, CT.- The Wesleyan women's hockey team defeated Salve Regina in their home opener 4-0 Tuesday night at Spurrier-Snyder Rink. After dropping their first game of the season the Cardinals have come back strong with two straight victories. Four different Cardinals score, netting four goals for the first time in 18 games. Wesleyan improves to 2-1 on the early season while the Seahawks of Salve Regina fall to 2-5. It was a fairly even first 10 minutes of action, with both teams getting three shots on goal all of which were turned away by the respective goaltenders. In the 12th minute Wesleyan was able to push the first goal across. Jenna Rekoske '24 was the beneficiary of a slick pass along the boards from Effie Tournas '25 that found her in the slot for an easy score. The Seahawks had a late power play chance in the period, but their two shots on goal were both handled by Rei Halloran '23. Wesleyan ended the 1st period with eight straight shots (5 SOG), but the Seahawks' Elle Kopecky made a flurry of saves.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO