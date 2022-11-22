ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

explorebigsky.com

After public outcry, Montana standards for counselors, librarians, to stay in place

The Montana Board of Public Education plans to keep existing ratios between students and librarians, school counselors and superintendents — contrary to the Office of Public Instruction’s recommendation to eliminate the minimum requirements. The board also plans to retain ratios between students and principals, which OPI had recommended...
Flathead Beacon

Montana Board of Education Rejects OPI Proposal, Retains School Staff Ratios

The Montana Board of Public Education (BPE) at their Nov. 17 meeting rejected a proposal by the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) to strike student-to-staff ratios for counselors, librarians and instructional aides in public schools. The board handed down the decision after hundreds of educators, parents and school employees throughout the state voiced opposition to OPI’s suggestions, citing student mental health crises and learning needs as principal concerns.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities

The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
Daily Montanan

Be thankful for Montana’s $1 billion surplus

As we gather with family and friends, trying to avoid a conversation about the election, gas prices, abortion, inflation, or global warming, there may be a bipartisan topic that can be celebrated: the next Montana budget. Our state, like many, is experiencing a one-time windfall, largely the result of the federal influx of cash from […] The post Be thankful for Montana’s $1 billion surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana

Early-bird winner selected for $100k Montana Millionaire prize

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Lottery officials drew an early-bird winner for the Montana Millionaire contest on Friday. The ticket-holder of No. 080647 will take home a $100,000 prize. This year's Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in just over 24 hours. Two winners will be drawn for grand prizes of...
NBCMontana

MHSA approves realignments for 2023

BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Monday, the Montana High School Association put changes into place at its regularly scheduled meeting. The changes include realignment of divisions in Class A sports. You can read more about it below. The following is a press release from the MHSA:. The Board reviewed reports...
NBCMontana

2 Montana nonprofits get biggest donations ever

Bozeman, Mont — Two Montana nonprofits got their biggest donations ever in an effort to curb homelessness. The Bezos Day 1 Family Fund makes annual awards to organizations working on the frontlines of homelessness and affordable housing. “We hope to use half of it towards building out a specific...
realnewsmontana.com

He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana

He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
NBCMontana

U.S. rail strike could impact Montana wheat, barley exports

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Treasure State ranks No. 2 for production of wheat and barley in the U.S., and much of the product leaves the state by train. Some 80% percent of Montana grain rides the rails to the west coast for export out of the country, while the other 20% is transported to mills across the U.S.
NBCMontana

Montana Parent Feature: Healing with Heart in the Heart of Montana

Pediatrics is the branch of healthcare that provides care to patients in the early stages of their life, from fetuses to young adults. Dr. Sam Wittekind, pediatric cardiologist at Bozeman Health in collaboration with Seattle Children's, is part of the growing access to pediatric subspecialties at Bozeman Health, such as cardiology and orthopedics.
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Montana

Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Max Kleinen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their delicious food and amazing service. Are you curious to see if your favourite restaurants made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
NBCMontana

Permit required to salvage vehicle-killed game

MISSOULA, Mont. — A permit is required for anyone wanting to salvage a deer, elk, moose or antelope killed by a vehicle. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, a vehicle-killed wildlife salvage permit is required. Permits are available at no cost and should be obtained within 24 hours...
