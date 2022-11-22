Read full article on original website
explorebigsky.com
After public outcry, Montana standards for counselors, librarians, to stay in place
The Montana Board of Public Education plans to keep existing ratios between students and librarians, school counselors and superintendents — contrary to the Office of Public Instruction’s recommendation to eliminate the minimum requirements. The board also plans to retain ratios between students and principals, which OPI had recommended...
NBCMontana
Grants for 7 Montana communities will help job creation, business planning, training
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Commerce announced more than $433,000 in grant funding to several western Montana communities. The funds will be used to help businesses grow and generate new opportunities along with creating long-term employment. Job creation grants will go to Billings, Missoula and Polson, while...
Flathead Beacon
Montana Board of Education Rejects OPI Proposal, Retains School Staff Ratios
The Montana Board of Public Education (BPE) at their Nov. 17 meeting rejected a proposal by the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) to strike student-to-staff ratios for counselors, librarians and instructional aides in public schools. The board handed down the decision after hundreds of educators, parents and school employees throughout the state voiced opposition to OPI’s suggestions, citing student mental health crises and learning needs as principal concerns.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Memoir by early Montana game warden highlights dangers, oddities
The bullet blasted through the front of the car’s windshield only inches from Gene Tierney’s head, showering his face in shards of glass. It was a stormy day in November 1957 when the shot was fired from a nearby ridge as Tierney drove up the West Fork of Careless Creek in the Big Snowy Mountains.
Be thankful for Montana’s $1 billion surplus
As we gather with family and friends, trying to avoid a conversation about the election, gas prices, abortion, inflation, or global warming, there may be a bipartisan topic that can be celebrated: the next Montana budget. Our state, like many, is experiencing a one-time windfall, largely the result of the federal influx of cash from […] The post Be thankful for Montana’s $1 billion surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KULR8
Montana Family Farms: local women contributing to the backbone of the economy
Montana- In 2017, the Census of Agriculture reported 36% of producers in the United States were made up by women. Two years later the Agribusiness HR Review showed that more than sixty percent of companies surveyed showed significant increases of women in the workforce with signs of continued growth. Other...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana wildlife officials requiring permits in order to salvage road-killed animals
HELENA, Mont. - Montana wildlife officials are requiring people who are wanting to keep road-killed deer, elk, moose or antelope to get a Vehicle-Killed Wildlife Salvage Permit. People must get permits within 24 hours after the animal is in their possession, according to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and...
NBCMontana
Early-bird winner selected for $100k Montana Millionaire prize
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Lottery officials drew an early-bird winner for the Montana Millionaire contest on Friday. The ticket-holder of No. 080647 will take home a $100,000 prize. This year's Montana Millionaire tickets sold out in just over 24 hours. Two winners will be drawn for grand prizes of...
NBCMontana
MHSA approves realignments for 2023
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Monday, the Montana High School Association put changes into place at its regularly scheduled meeting. The changes include realignment of divisions in Class A sports. You can read more about it below. The following is a press release from the MHSA:. The Board reviewed reports...
NBCMontana
2 Montana nonprofits get biggest donations ever
Bozeman, Mont — Two Montana nonprofits got their biggest donations ever in an effort to curb homelessness. The Bezos Day 1 Family Fund makes annual awards to organizations working on the frontlines of homelessness and affordable housing. “We hope to use half of it towards building out a specific...
Why This Small Business Saturday is Life or Death in Montana
Small businesses are the lifeblood of every town in Montana. In 2021, Montana was named the Best State to Open a Business and even then, there's a five-year business survival rate of 53.4%. Small Business Saturday really matters this year. Larger companies might employ more people, but it's the SMALL...
realnewsmontana.com
He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana
He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
Billings nursing home forced to relocate dementia patients
Monday evening, Aarberge was moved to the Billings Clinic Psychiatric center due to staffing shortages and low Medicaid reimbursement rates set by the state according to employees at Parkview.
NBCMontana
U.S. rail strike could impact Montana wheat, barley exports
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Treasure State ranks No. 2 for production of wheat and barley in the U.S., and much of the product leaves the state by train. Some 80% percent of Montana grain rides the rails to the west coast for export out of the country, while the other 20% is transported to mills across the U.S.
NBCMontana
Montana Parent Feature: Healing with Heart in the Heart of Montana
Pediatrics is the branch of healthcare that provides care to patients in the early stages of their life, from fetuses to young adults. Dr. Sam Wittekind, pediatric cardiologist at Bozeman Health in collaboration with Seattle Children's, is part of the growing access to pediatric subspecialties at Bozeman Health, such as cardiology and orthopedics.
What Are Montanans Most Thankful For? Here’s The Top 3 Things.
As the year starts to wind down and the Holiday Season begins, many Montanans will take this time to reflect and think about all of the things they've gone through over the last several months. It's been a rough year for many with the record-high cost of fuel, groceries, and...
5 Great Steakhouses in Montana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Max Kleinen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised for their delicious food and amazing service. Are you curious to see if your favourite restaurants made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
RSV cases on the rise in Western Montana
Dr. Alex Kon, a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Community Medical Center in Missoula says RSV combined with other viruses, even common colds, is a recipe for disaster.
NBCMontana
Permit required to salvage vehicle-killed game
MISSOULA, Mont. — A permit is required for anyone wanting to salvage a deer, elk, moose or antelope killed by a vehicle. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, a vehicle-killed wildlife salvage permit is required. Permits are available at no cost and should be obtained within 24 hours...
Blackfeet Nation challenges ban on vaccine mandates
Law professors and attorneys say the challenge appears to be the first time that pandemic-related laws have been challenged in court over an alleged infringement on tribal sovereignty
