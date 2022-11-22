Read full article on original website
mtbnr
3d ago
tell our health officials that they need to contact our city council and tell them to quit building we live in a valley and air quality as bad as ours causes lung cancer and when you build more cars are on the road
2
stcopr
2d ago
Nope not going to quit burning my wood stove. We are grandfathered in. Besides stop jacking up the price of propane and electricity and we could use that instead. How about get rid of the so called farce public health. Or do they need asylum as well??
2
People are offering free dinner for Thanksgiving across Western Montana
People across the area are hosting dinners, whether for free or by donation - just to make sure everyone has a seat at the table.
Crisis Levy Failure Filtering Down to Many Missoula Services
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The failure on November 8 of the $5.5 million yearly Crisis Services Levy is just beginning to reverberate through Missoula city and county agencies and services. KGVO News spoke with the Director of Community Planning, Development, and Innovation for the City of Missoula, Erin Pehan...
Poverello Center provides Thanksgiving meals for homeless in Missoula
The Poverello Center and the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter provided holiday meals for those experiencing homelessness.
montanaoutdoor.com
Seth Nelson from Missoula bags nice bull
Seth Nelson, from Missoula, bagged a nice bull bison between Hebgen lake and West Yellowstone off of Rainbow Point Road.
NBCMontana
Holiday travel season brings airport parking problems
BOZEMAN, Mont. — With more travelers hitting airports this holiday season, parking could be a problem. We went to the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport to get a first-hand look and found cars backed up and a packed parking lot. Drivers say parking is a problem, one calling it a...
Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge Won’t be Completed Until Spring
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Higgins Avenue Beartracks Bridge project won’t be completed until the spring, according to Engineering Project Manager Matt Straub for the Higgins Avenue Bridge Project with the Montana Department of Transportation. For the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend, Straub explained the traffic flow over the bridge.
NBCMontana
Missoula Turkey Day 8K, 3K kicks off this morning
MISSOULA, Mont. — More than 1,800 people are expected to enjoy Missoula's Turkey Day 8k and 3k, coming from as far away as Texas, New England, Florida and Pennsylvania. Twenty-three runners are here from Washington, and thirteen from California. Run Wild Missoula expects donations from this popular event to...
Queersgiving provides safe holiday space for LGBTQ+ in Missoula
The Center in Missoula hosted a Thanksgiving meal for members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community on Thanksgiving.
NBCMontana
USFS rejects Holland Lake Lodge expansion proposal
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Forest Service rejected a proposal to expand the Holland Lake Lodge near Condon. We’re told Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele sent a letter to the permit holder, Holland Lake Lodge Incorporated, on Monday. A spokesperson says the letter states the Forest Service will not move forward with the proposed master development plan to expand the lodge.
Car Drives Through Montana Storefront
It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
NBCMontana
Big Sky Resort opens
MISSOULA, Mont. — Big Sky Resort is opening early on Wednesday. More than five feet of early-season snow, sustained cold temps, and hard work of the snow making team is allowing for an early open. Big Sky is opening with more than 2,000 acres, four chairlifts and four surface...
NBCMontana
Stagnant air locked in the valleys; next weather maker to impact Thanksgiving travel
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
Woman Refuses to Leave Missoula Shelter, Kicks Officer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter to remove a person from the premises. An officer arrived on the scene and spoke to the employee who reported she wanted 45-year-old Kristina Busch removed for 24 hours...
Fairfield Sun Times
Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan
RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
Missoula County approves ’23 budget for Larchmont Golf Course
Missoula County has approved the facility's 2023 budget, granting a small funding increase for wages and fuel.
mtpr.org
Incoming weather system could mean icy roads for Thanksgiving travel
An incoming weather system is expected to drop light snow and possibly create slick roads for Thanksgiving travelers this week. The National Weather Service in Missoula anticipates a storm system will move across the Northern Rockies late Tuesday through midday Wednesday. Meteorologist Brian Conlan says it could bring a grab bag of wintery precipitation to the region.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
NBCMontana
Car plows into Ravalli Services Thrift Store
HAMILTON, Mont. — It was a disturbing afternoon for staff and customers at Ravalli Services Thrift Store in Hamilton. NBC Montana talked with Ravalli Services executive director Jessica Warnken. She said a car ended up inside the store in an accident. The driver plowed through an addition to the...
NBCMontana
2 Montana nonprofits get biggest donations ever
Bozeman, Mont — Two Montana nonprofits got their biggest donations ever in an effort to curb homelessness. The Bezos Day 1 Family Fund makes annual awards to organizations working on the frontlines of homelessness and affordable housing. “We hope to use half of it towards building out a specific...
